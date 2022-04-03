Grant Albaugh
182 pounds
Unity senior
Why he made the first team: Also a standout on the football field, Albaugh really found his groove on the mats this winter as he racked up a 37-5 record en route to a Class 1A state runner-up finish in his weight class. He also played an important role in the Rockets taking third at dual-team state.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Imagine Dragons.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a donut.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a NASA scientist.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- physics.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Brain Games.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- my mom, my dad and my girlfriend.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, bungee jumping and running with the bulls.
Jack Barnhart
220 pounds
Centennial sophomore
Why he made the first team: Barnhart dazzled during the regular season and really impressed during the Class 2A individual state meet. He nearly knocked off his bracket’s No. 2 seed in the quarterfinal round before ultimately placing fourth, finishing with a 40-5 record in the process.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- J. Cole.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- granola bars.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play football professionally.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Aaron Donald.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “The Simpsons.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Martin Luther King Jr., Nikola Tesla and Steve Jobs.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to Europe, play in the NFL and be a state champ.
Holden Brazelton
120 pounds
St. Joseph-Ogden freshman
Why he made the first team: Brazelton wasted little time making his presence felt on the local prep scene, pairing with 113-pound teammate Emmitt Holt to form a dynamic duo. Brazelton was the sixth-place state finisher in his Class 1A bracket and compiled a 44-6 record overall.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Tjay. I listen to a lot of his music getting ready for matches, and I just really like his music.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Uncrustables, fruit snacks, Goldfish, Clif bars and a lot of other foods.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be wrestling for a world championship and having a lot of sponsors and making lots of money. Then, after I’m done wrestling, I want to come back to my hometown and start coaching the high school wrestling team, as well as help the Illinois ROTC program.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math, because I like dealing with numbers and it’s the only class I have understood from the start.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Roman Bravo-Young from Penn State, because I like watching him wrestle. He is super fast and does really cool moves in high-level matches.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks,” because I like the storyline. I really like how the last season ended, and I can’t wait to watch the new one come out this summer.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Yadier Molina, Spencer Lee and Dwayne Johnson. Growing up and playing baseball, I always had Molina’s number. Lee is probably one of my favorite wrestlers, and he is probably the best at offense. He scores a lot of points, and I would like to talk about that and how he is so good. When Johnson is in a movie he says things that are funny and does a lot of things others can’t do. He also is really big, so I would like to see how I would compare to his size.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- going to Hawaii on a nice vacation with all my friends, watching the NCAA wrestling finals and going to a big amusement park with friends.
Mateo Casillas
195 pounds
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Why he made the first team: The 2021 All-Area Wrestler of the Year once more was a force to be reckoned with for the Bulldogs, earning the third-place individual state medal in his Class 2A field and aiding M-S in its dual-team state third-place effort on his way to a 57-2 cumulative record, the most single-season wins in program history.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a protein bar.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an athletic trainer or strength and conditioning coach for a college or professional team.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Bo Jackson.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Bo Jackson, Gable Steveson and Tom Brady.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- attend the wrestling national championships, go to a World Series game and go to California.
Abel Colunga
182 pounds
Hoopeston Area senior
Why he made the first team: Colunga’s strong final prep campaign ended on a dour note as he had to injury default his final two matches in the Class 1A individual state tournament, but he still soared to a 36-7 record and finished with the sixth-place medal in his weight class.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Yung Pinch.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a Clif bar and drinks a Pedialyte.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a personal trainer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Ezra Elliott.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Titans.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Leonardo da Vinci, Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- get shredded, get sponsored and train at the MMA Lab.
Rylee Edwards
182 pounds
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior
Why he made the first team:
- The future McKendree wrestler was one of multiple locals who had a great season at 182 pounds, with Edwards posting an overall record of 37-4. That included taking home the fourth-place medal in his weight at the Class 1A individual state tournament.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Tool.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a Reese’s Cup.
In his dream career, he would ...
- sell wrestling shoes.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Ray Lewis.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Chicago P.D.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Michael Jordan, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to Hawaii, go to more concerts and go to more NHL games.
Caden Hatton
106 pounds
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Why he made the first team: Competing for a team with plenty of solid options at heavier weights, Hatton made the lighter weights proud by turning in a 49-8 record that included a fifth-place Class 2A individual state finish and a role in the Bulldogs’ 2A dual-team state third-place showing.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and drinks a Gatorade.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an electrician.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Justin Fields.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “The Last Man on Earth.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Kyle Dake, Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, go to Hawaii and catch a shark while fishing.
Tavius Hosley
145 pounds
Unity senior
Why he made the first team:
- Our latest Wrestler of the Year soon will ply his trade at Bellarmine after a stellar prep career that included three Class 1A individual state runner-up finishes — the last coming this year — and a share of two dual-team state third-place results — the latter also occurring this year. He finished 54-2 and ranks second all-time in program history for wins (137).
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- sushi tacos.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a doctor.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- fitness P.E. with Coach Patton.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Jordan Burroughs.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “The Office.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Oran Varela, Jacob Kaminski and Coach Josh Inman.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- placing at NCAAs, beat Nick Nosler in a hot dog eating contest and start a rival academy against Patton Trained.
Brennan Houser
170 pounds
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Why he made the first team:
- Squeezed between Caden Hatton and Mateo Casillas on the Bulldogs’ weight chart was Houser, who was plenty dominant in his own right with a 44-12 record, a Class 2A individual state sixth-place finish and a part in giving M-S the 2A dual-team state third-place trophy.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Drake.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and drinks a Pedialyte.
In his dream career, he would ...
- run my own gym and coach a high school wrestling team.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Conor McGregor.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Prison Break.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Walter Payton, Conor McGregor and Kevin Hart.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to Mexico, fly a plane and build a nice house.
Berlin Kiddoo
130 pounds
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior
Why she made the first team: The California transplant’s only season with the Tigers was a fruitful one, as Kiddoo rumbled to a 20-6 record and was a No. 1 seed in the first-ever IHSA girls’ wrestling state tournament. Kiddoo wound up placing second in her weight class in that event.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Motley Crue.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- nothing.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a scuba diver studying marine biology.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Jordan Burroughs.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “The Originals.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Kevin Hart, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- go to Italy, ride in an empty train cart and drive a Bentley.
Joe Lashuay
160 pounds
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior
Why he made the first team: Following up on his Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state title the previous season, Lashuay was this year’s Class 1A state runner-up in his weight and put together an overall record of 36-6, including a win by sudden victory to qualify for his state final.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- the Beach Boys.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- bananas and bagels.
In his dream career, he would ...
- travel the world without having to work.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- anatomy.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Frank Chamizo.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Jesus, Jordan Burroughs and Christian Bale.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, run a marathon and have a pet snow leopard.
Nick Nosler
195 pounds
Unity junior
Why he made the first team: The soft-spoken athlete was a terror for opponents to deal with on the mat, as he generated a 50-3 record that included a Class 1A individual state runner-up showing — despite dealing with an injury late in the tournament — and a dual-team state third-place trophy.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- hot dogs.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a plastic surgeon.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- foods.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Kyle Snyder.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Rick and Morty.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Henry Patton, Donald Walker and Virginia Walker.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, scuba diving and participate in a hotdog eating contest.
Reef Pacot
132 pounds
Oakwood/Salt Fork junior
Why he made the first team: Pacot did a whole lot of winning for a third consecutive season in the prep ranks, amassing a 42-6 record and earning the No. 1 seed in his Class 1A individual state weight bracket. Pacot ended up the field’s fifth-place medalist.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a Jimmy John’s sandwich and pistachios and drinks a Pedialyte.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a commercial diver.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- ag mechanics.
His favorite athletes are ...
- Dean Hamiti and Ridge Lovett.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Friends.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mac Miller, Joe Rogan and Tom Brands.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, scuba diving in Hawaii and going on a safari trip.
Lexi Ritchie
155 pounds
Unity sophomore
Why she made the first team: The area’s only individual state champion this season, Ritchie powered her way to a 19-9 record over the winter before felling 155-pound top seed Valeria Rodriguez of Schaumburg by a 10-8 decision in the inaugural IHSA girls’ wrestling state finals.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Kenny Chesney.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- rice cakes.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be an author.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- fitness P.E. with Coach Patton.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Jenna Burkert.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “The Society.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Nick Suriano, Brett Favre and Alli Ragan.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- bungee jumping, go on a cruise and compete in an MMA fight.