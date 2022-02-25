CLASS 3A MORTON REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 2 Morton (21-12) vs. No. 4 Centennial (16-12), 7 p.m.
➜ How Morton got here: Defeated No. 7 Bloomington 51-45 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How Centennial got here: Defeated No. 5 Normal West 50-48 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on Morton: Ben Carter (Sr., G); Beau Durbin (Sr., G); Seth Glatz (Sr., G); Wes Gudeman (Fr., G); Tate Roley (Jr., F).
➜ Who to watch on Centennial: David Hubbard (Sr., G); Todd Makabu (Soph., G); Adam Simmons (Sr., G); Trae Warren (Sr., G); Jack Young Jr. (Sr., C).
➜ The lowdown: These teams squared off on Jan. 15 as part of the Morton Shootout, with the Chargers picking up a 59-53 victory against the host Potters. It’s the win that put Centennial over .500 for good during the regular season, though it only came after Morton nearly erased an 11-point deficit in the final eight minutes. Warren hit five three-pointers in that triumph.
➜ The pick: Morton 53, Centennial 50.
➜ Winner advances to: Danville Sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m. next Tuesday against either No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (29-3) or No. 5 Springfield Lanphier (17-11).
CLASS 3A MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 1 Lincoln (24-7) vs. No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour (16-14), 7 p.m.
➜ How Lincoln got here: Defeated No. 9 Urbana 53-49 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How M-S got here: Defeated No. 6 Danville 55-53 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on Lincoln: Jake Bivin (Jr., F); Payton Cook (Jr., F); Camden Nelson (Jr., G); Elijah Pollice (Sr., F); Tyler Sasse (Jr., F).
➜ Who to watch on M-S: Wyatt Bohm (Jr., F); Dayten Eisenmann (Jr., G); Luke Koller (Sr., C); Ben Wagner (Jr., G); Blake Wolters (Jr., F).
➜ The lowdown: Apollo Conference rivals clash yet again, this time with IHSA hardware on the line. The Railsplitters won both of the regular-season games with the Bulldogs — 47-33 on Jan. 7 and 42-39 last Friday. M-S had chances to win the latter game, but a scoring drought late in the fourth quarter doomed the Bulldogs. They’ll need to be at their best to avoid that same fate here.
➜ The pick: Lincoln 45, Mahomet-Seymour 41.
➜ Winner advances to: Danville Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Wednesday against either No. 2 Decatur MacArthur (24-7) or No. 3 Springfield Southeast (21-8).
CLASS 2A UNITY REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden (22-9) vs. No. 3 Unity (19-9), 7 p.m.
➜ How SJ-O got here: Defeated No. 7 Oakwood 43-34 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How Unity got here: Defeated No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46-42 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on SJ-O: Andrew Beyers (Sr., F); Evan Ingram (Sr., G); Ty Pence (Jr., G/F); Logan Smith (Soph., G); Coy Taylor (Fr., G).
➜ Who to watch on Unity: Will Cowan (Jr., G); Blake Kimball (Sr., G); Austin Langendorf (Jr., F); Trustan Price (Sr., G); Henry Thomas (So., G).
➜ The lowdown: The Spartans were in the midst of a four-game win streak when they traveled to Tolono on Feb. 11. The host Rockets then delivered a 67-44 beatdown that included Thomas, Cowan, Langendorf and Kimball all reaching double figures. You can’t sleep on SJ-O and the dynamic talent it has in Pence, but Unity should have the mental edge and is playing at home once more.
➜ The pick: Unity 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 52.
➜ Winner advances to: Clifton Central Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Wednesday against either No. 1 El Paso-Gridley (26-2) or No. 7 Seneca (23-8).
CLASS 2A GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 1 Monticello (28-3) vs. No. 4 Prairie Central (24-7), 7 p.m.
➜ How Monticello got here: Defeated No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How Prairie Central got here: Defeated No. 5 Iroquois West 53-48 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on Monticello: Tanner Buehnerkemper (Sr., G); Ben Cresap (Sr., G); Triston Foran (Sr., G); Dylan Ginalick (Sr., G); Joey Sprinkle (Sr., F).
➜ Who to watch on Prairie Central: Dylan Bazzell (Jr., G); Tyler Curl (So., G); Levi Goad (So., G); Drew Haberkorn (Jr., G); Andy Krenz (Sr., F).
➜ The lowdown: The Sages don’t have many losses on the season, but the Hawks caused one of them in a 65-61 victory on Jan. 25. Monticello has won each of its last eight games since, while Prairie Central is 7-3 in the same timeframe. This should be an absolute slugfest the second time around.
➜ The pick: Monticello 69, Prairie Central 66.
➜ Winner advances to: Clifton Central Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Tuesday against either No. 5 Herscher (23-8) or No. 6 Beecher (26-7).
CLASS 1A ST. THOMAS MORE REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 2 St. Thomas More (19-11) vs. No. 4 Decatur Lutheran (23-6), 7 p.m.
➜ How STM got here: Defeated No. 12 Schlarman 70-37 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65-31 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How Decatur Lutheran got here: Defeated No. 10 Armstrong-Potomac 81-53 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 5 Salt Fork 71-58 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on STM: Adonai Bumba (Sr., F); Justen Green (Sr., F); Ryan Hendrickson (Jr., G); Dawson Magrini (Sr., G); Patrick Quarnstrom (Sr., G).
➜ Who to watch on Decatur Lutheran: Gannon Harshman (Sr., G); Sebastian Hill (So., G); AJ Massey (Jr., G); Lleyton Miller (So., G); Stevie Tatum (So., F).
➜ The lowdown: The Sabers probably have the advantage in late-season opponent difficulty via the Illini Prairie Conference. However, the Lions beat a top-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement team earlier this month. It’ll be critical for STM to slow Tatum down.
➜ The pick: Decatur Lutheran 68, St. Thomas More 64.
➜ Winner advances to: Watseka Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Tuesday against either No. 5 Lexington (21-12) or No. 6 Heyworth (16-14).
CLASS 1A ARCOLA REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 1 Tuscola (26-6) vs. No. 5 Arcola (16-10), 7 p.m.
➜ How Tuscola got here: Defeated No. 16 Heritage 76-22 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 10 La Salette 54-23 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How Arcola got here: Defeated No. 13 Villa Grove 54-27 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 4 Okaw Valley 65-57 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on Tuscola: Preston Brown (Sr., F); Haven Hatfield (Sr., F); Josiah Hortin (So., G); Jalen Quinn (Sr., G); Jordan Quinn (So., G/F).
➜ Who to watch on Arcola: Beau Edwards (Sr., G); Aldo Garcia (Jr., G); Alex Kuhns (Sr., G); Mitchell Myers (Jr., C); Tanner Thomas (Fr., G).
➜ The lowdown: The Cola Wars with a regional title on the line? It’s a dream situation for sportswriters. But how do the Warriors and Purple Riders feel about a second matchup this season? Tuscola beat Arcola 44-28 on Dec. 21, but that was more than two months ago. The early edge goes to the Warriors because having Jalen Quinn on your roster provides a huge boost.
➜ The pick: Tuscola 56, Arcola 51.
➜ Winner advances to: Effingham St. Anthony Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Tuesday against either No. 2 Effingham St. Anthony (19-12) or No. 3 Carlyle (17-15).
CLASS 1A MILFORD REGIONAL
Friday’s championship game: No. 2 Milford (24-9) vs. No. 3 LeRoy (20-7), 7 p.m.
➜ How Milford got here: Defeated No. 16 Kankakee Grace 80-35 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 9 St. Anne 38-36 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How LeRoy got here: Defeated No. 15 Donovan 68-18 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 7 Watseka 63-55 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on Milford: Sawyer Laffoon (Jr., G); Adin Portwood (Jr., G); William Teig (Sr., F); Nicholas Warren (Sr., C); Andrew White (Sr., G).
➜ Who to watch on LeRoy: Jack Edmundson (Jr., G); Carson Houser (Sr., G); Ian Johnson (Sr., G); Blake Roundtree (Jr., F); Luke Stuepfert (Sr., F).
➜ The lowdown: The Bearcats narrowly escaped their regional semifinal and have lagged a bit down the stretch, though part of that can be attributed to quality late-season competition. The Panthers have won each of their last six games, including a solid one over Deer Creek-Mackinaw. The ultimate edge here may go to Milford simply because the Bearcats are at home.
➜ The pick: Milford 58, LeRoy 55.
➜ Winner advances to: Watseka Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Wednesday against either No. 1 Cerro Gordo/Bement (27-6) or No. 3 St. Teresa (17-8).
CLASS 1A ST. TERESA REGIONAL
➜ Friday’s championship game: No. 1 Cerro Gordo/Bement (27-6) vs. No. 3 St. Teresa (17-8), 7 p.m.
➜ How CG/B got here: Defeated No. 16 Decatur Christian by forfeit in regional quarterfinal game and No. 11 Argenta-Oreana 80-70 in regional semifinal game.
➜ How St. Teresa got here: Defeated No. 15 DeLand-Weldon 89-32 in regional quarterfinal game and No. 6 Mt. Pulaski 62-59 in regional semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch on CG/B: Carson Brown (Jr., G); Connor Brown (Sr., F); Jarrett Lents (Sr., G); Tyson Moore (So., G); Colin Warren (Sr., G).
➜ Who to watch on St. Teresa: Joe Brummer (Jr., F); Matt Brummer (Jr., G); Billy Guyse (Jr., G); Shadow Sumner (Jr., G); Caydon Wilkins (Sr., G).
➜ The lowdown: The Broncos are having a season to remember behind the scoring efforts of Connor Brown. But the Bulldogs are no pushovers, playing in the tough Central Illinois Conference. Moore is the X factor for CG/B if St. Teresa has any success in limiting Brown offensively.
➜ The pick: Cerro Gordo/Bement 65, St. Teresa 60.
➜ Winner advances to: Watseka Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. next Wednesday against either No. 2 Milford (24-9) or No. 3 LeRoy (20-7).