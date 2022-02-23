CLASS 3A MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 1 Lincoln (24-7) vs. No. 9 Urbana (4-17), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour (15-14) vs. No. 6 Danville (8-17), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Urbana defeated No. 8 Champaign Central 64-45 in a regional quarterfinal; Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour and Danville received quarterfinal byes.
Skinny: The Tigers aren’t in an enviable spot facing yet another strong Railsplitters team, though three of Urbana’s wins this season have come in the year 2022. The Bulldogs have battled many of the Vikings’ Big 12 Conference foes this season, knocking off Centennial, Normal West and Urbana but losing to Normal Community. Danville has won just twice in its last 17 games following a 6-2 start.
Prediction: Lincoln 75, Urbana 50; Mahomet-Seymour 61, Danville 51.
CLASS 3A MORTON REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 2 Morton (19-10) vs. No. 7 Bloomington (7-20), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Centennial (15-12) vs. No. 5 Normal West (14-15), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Bloomington defeated No. 10 Rantoul 80-50 in a regional quarterfinal; Morton, Centennial and Normal West received quarterfinal byes.
Skinny: The Potters have dropped three of their last seven games and played a schedule rife with Big 12 Conference teams, including wins over Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods plus losses to Centennial, Normal Community and Peoria. The Purple Raiders have lost six of their last eight games. The Chargers actually lost to the Wildcats, 70-69, during a Dec. 3 Big 12 meeting in Champaign.
Prediction: Morton 82, Bloomington 61; Centennial 55, Normal West 52.
CLASS 2A GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 1 Monticello (27-3) vs. No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (16-12), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Prairie Central (23-7) vs. No. 5 Iroquois West (25-5), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeated Clifton Central 59-35 in a regional quarterfinal; Iroquois West defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52 in a regional quarterfinal; Monticello and Prairie Central received quarterfinal byes.
Skinny: There’s plenty of familiarity in this regional, with three Illini Prairie Conference members (Monticello, PBL and Prairie Central) plus an Iroquois West team that faced PBL and Prairie Central during the regular season. The Sages defeated the Panthers 59-43 on Jan. 21, while the Hawks bested the Raiders twice in the regular season — 62-47 on Nov. 27 and 55-46 on Feb. 11.
Prediction: Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54; Prairie Central 62, Iroquois West 57.
CLASS 2A UNITY REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden (21-9) vs. No. 7 Oakwood (24-7), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Unity (18-9) vs. No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (25-7), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Oakwood defeated No. 10 Westville 47-28 in a regional quarterfinal; Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated Hoopeston Area 70-36 in a regional quarterfinal; St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity received quarterfinal byes.
Skinny: A pair of Illini Prairie Conference versus Vermilion Valley Conference matchups that are very intriguing. The Spartans outlasted the Comets 62-57 on Dec. 1 in St. Joseph, while the Rockets took down the Blue Devils 61-53 on Nov. 30. But both SJ-O and Unity were up and down late in the regular season, while Oakwood and BHRA have combined to win 21 of their last 22 games.
Prediction: St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Oakwood 63; Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Unity 57.
CLASS 1A ARCOLA REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 1 Tuscola (25-6) vs. No. 10 La Salette (12-17), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Okaw Valley (22-7) vs. No. 5 Arcola (15-10), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Tuscola defeated No. 16 Heritage 76-22 in a regional quarterfinal; La Salette defeated No. 9 Tri-County 57-26 in a regional quarterfinal; Okaw Valley defeated No. 14 Chrisman 52-13 in a regional quarterfinal; Arcola defeated No. 13 Villa Grove 54-27 in a regional quarterfinal.
Skinny: The Warriors have been the area’s top Class 1A team all season long and have won four consecutive games, including a nailbiter against a good Meridian team. The Lions are in their first-ever IHSA postseason and achieved a big goal with their first playoff win. The Timberwolves defeated the Purple Riders 49-48 on Feb. 14 in Lincoln Prairie Conference action.
Prediction: Tuscola 68, La Salette 48; Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 49.
CLASS 1A MILFORD REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 2 Milford (23-9) vs. No. 9 St. Anne (11-13), 6 p.m.; No. 3 LeRoy (19-7) vs. No. 7 Watseka (16-13), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Milford defeated No. 16 Kankakee Grace 80-35 in a regional quarterfinal; St. Anne defeated No. 8 Cissna Park 47-32 in a regional quarterfinal; LeRoy defeated No. 15 Donovan 68-18 in a regional quarterfinal; Watseka defeated No. 11 Tri-Point 69-58 in a regional quarterfinal.
Skinny: The Bearcats’ last loss to a Class 1A opponent happened on Nov. 27 when they faltered against La Salette and St. Thomas More on the same day in the Schlarman Topper Classic. The Cardinals have won each of their last four games overall. The Panthers are in the midst of a five-game win streak following a three-game skid, while the Warriors have won three of their last five outings.
Prediction: Milford 65, St. Anne 49; LeRoy 68, Watseka 55.
CLASS 1A ST. TERESA REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 1 Cerro Gordo/Bement (26-6) vs. No. 11 Argenta-Oreana (7-20), 6 p.m.; No. 3 St. Teresa (16-8) vs. No. 6 Mt. Pulaski (16-11), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: Cerro Gordo/Bement defeated No. 16 Decatur Christian by forfeit in a regional quarterfinal; Argenta-Oreana defeated No. 13 Fisher 71-32 in a regional quarterfinal; St. Teresa defeated No. 15 DeLand-Weldon 89-32 in a regional quarterfinal; Mt. Pulaski defeated No. 14 Blue Ridge 63-28 in a regional quarterfinal.
Skinny: It’s hard to say whether the Broncos benefit from not playing in the quarterfinal round like their fellow regional teams, but they have won eight of their last nine games overall. The Bombers lost 66-25 to CG/B back on Jan. 7 in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. The Bulldogs have knocked off the Hilltoppers twice already this season — 53-30 on Dec. 22 and 44-38 on Jan. 8.
Prediction: Cerro Gordo/Bement 70, Argenta-Oreana 40; St. Teresa 45, Mt. Pulaski 38.
CLASS 1A ST. THOMAS MORE REGIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 2 St. Thomas More (18-11) vs. No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm (15-14), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Decatur Lutheran (22-6) vs. No. 5 Salt Fork (19-10), 7:30 p.m.; winners play for regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
How they got here: St. Thomas More defeated No. 12 Schlarman 70-37 in a regional quarterfinal; Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated No. 8 Judah Christian 71-60 in a regional quarterfinal; Decatur Lutheran defeated No. 10 Armstrong-Potomac 81-53 in a regional quarterfinal; Salt Fork defeated No. 9 Uni High 85-72 in a regional quarterfinal.
Skinny: The Sabers were 11-9 through Jan. 25 before they went on a six-game win streak that propelled their record to a healthier spot. The Buffaloes have won five of their last six games and have recovered nicely from an 0-4 start to the season. The Lions are thriving late in the season with seven consecutive victories, while the Storm has picked up a win in five of its last six tries.
Prediction: St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55; Decatur Lutheran 70, Salt Fork 62.