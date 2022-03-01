CLASS 3A DANVILLE SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinal game: No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (30-3) vs. No. 4 Centennial (17-12), 7 p.m.
How Springfield SHG got here: Defeated No. 8 Springfield 69-33 in regional semifinal game and No. 5 Springfield Lanphier 63-57 in regional championship game.
How Centennial got here: Defeated No. 5 Normal West 50-48 in regional semifinal game and No. 2 Morton 43-29 in regional championship game.
Who to watch on Springfield SHG: J’veon Bardwell (Jr., G); Jake Hamilton (Jr., G); Will Hamilton (Jr., G); Zack Hawkinson (Jr., F); Keshon Singleton (Jr., G).
Who to watch on Centennial: David Hubbard (Sr., G); Todd Makabu (Soph., G); Adam Simmons (Sr., G); Gurmane Springfield (Jr., F); Trae Warren (Sr., G).
The lowdown: The injury to Chargers forward Jack Young Jr. (broken foot in the regional semifinals) certainly complicates things versus the Cyclones. Though Centennial smothered Morton in the regional title game minus Young, SHG is a different animal entirely. If the Chargers hope to hold the Cyclones below their 64.8 points per game average, they’ll need to play their absolute best game of the season.
The pick: Springfield SHG 58, Centennial 45.
Wednesday’s semifinal game: No. 2 DecaturMacArthur (25-7) vs. No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour (17-14), 7 p.m.
How Decatur MacArthur got here:Defeated No. 10 Decatur Eisenhower 77-59 in regional semifinal game and No. 3 Springfield Southeast 62-57 in regional championship game.
How M-S got here:Defeated No. 6 Danville 55-53 in regional semifinal game and No. 1 Lincoln 31-28 in regional championship game.
Who to watch on Decatur MacArthur:Jabryn Anderson (Sr., G); Brylan Phillips (Sr., G); Damarion Phillips (Jr., F); Azarion Richardson (Jr., G); Krystopher Walker (Jr., F).
Who to watch on M-S:Wyatt Bohm (Jr., F); Dayten Eisenmann (Jr., G); Luke Koller (Sr., C); Ben Wagner (Jr., G); Blake Wolters (Jr., F).
The lowdown:The Bulldogs finally got over a Lincoln-shaped hump in the regional final round, defeating their Apollo Conference rival in their third try this season. That should give M-S some confidence going up against a Generals group that’s on a five-game win streak. Both of these teams have contested especially difficult schedules to prepare for a big postseason moment. Who executes better should decide the winner.
The pick: Decatur MacArthur 61, Mahomet-Seymour 52.
Winners advance to: Danville Sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 2A CLIFTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinal game: No. 1 Monticello (29-3) vs. No. 5 Herscher (24-8), 7 p.m.
How Monticello got here: Defeated No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30 in regional semifinal game and No. 4 Prairie Central 55-51 (OT) in regional championship game.
How Herscher got here: Defeated No. 3 Momence 48-40 in regional semifinal game and No. 6 Beecher 43-34 in regional championship game.
Who to watch on Monticello: Tanner Buehnerkemper (Sr., G); Ben Cresap (Sr., G); Triston Foran (Sr., G); Dylan Ginalick (Sr., G); Joey Sprinkle (Sr., F).
Who to watch on Herscher: Joe Holohan (Sr., G); Cody Lunsford (Sr., F); Trey Schwarzkopf (Sr., G); Carson Splear (Sr., F); Brock Wenzelman (Jr., F).
The lowdown: Both of these teams have thrived on lockdown defense this season, leading to the Sages’ first regional title since 2018 and the Tigers’ first regional plaque since 2012. Herscher has more size in its starting lineup than Monticello, but the Sages have some bigger bodies they can bring off the bench if necessary plus a host of dangerous guards.
The pick: Monticello 52, Herscher 48.
Wednesday’s semifinal game: No. 1 El Paso-Gridley (27-2) No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden (23-9)
How El Paso-Gridley got here:Defeated No. 9 Reed-Custer 68-44 in regional semifinal game and No. 7 Seneca 60-38 in regional championship game.
How St. Joseph-Ogden got here:Defeated No. 7 Oakwood 43-34 in regional semifinal game and No. 3 Unity 58-50 in regional championship game.
Who to watch on El Paso-Gridley:Jake Funk (Sr., F); Luke Ihlenfeldt (Sr., G); Ben Klein (Sr., G); Micah Meiss (Fr., G); Asa Smith (Sr., G).
Who to watch on St. Joseph-Ogden:Andrew Beyers (Sr., F); Evan Ingram (Sr., G); Ty Pence (Jr., G/F); Logan Smith (Soph., G); Coy Taylor (Fr., G).
The lowdown:The Spartans were 11-0 and the Titans were 11-1 when these teams met on Dec. 29 in the State Farm Holiday Classic, with EP-G dealing SJ-O its first loss in a 60-36 rout. That was part of a tough stretch for the Spartans in which they lost four of five games overall. And while there has been plenty of winning since, the Titans have been dominant all season against Class 2A and 1A competition.
The pick: El Paso-Gridley 64, St. Joseph-Ogden 58.
Winners advance to: Clifton Central Sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 1A EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinal game: No. 1 Tuscola (27-6) vs. No. 2 Effingham St. Anthony (20-12), 7 p.m.
How Tuscola got here: Defeated No. 16 Heritage 76-22 in regional quarterfinal game, No. 10 La Salette 54-23 in regional semifinal game and No. 5 Arcola 56-33 in regional championship game.
How Effingham St. Anthony got here: Defeated No. 16 Mulberry Grove 71-52 in regional quarterfinal game, No. 9 Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran 60-41 in regional semifinal game and No. 3 Carlyle 58-46 in regional championship game.
Who to watch on Tuscola: Preston Brown (Sr., F); Haven Hatfield (Sr., F); Josiah Hortin (So., G); Jalen Quinn (Sr., G); Jordan Quinn (So., G/F).
Who to watch on Effingham St. Anthony: Craig Croy (Sr., G/F); Brock Fearday (Fr., G); Max Koenig (So., G); Adam Rudibaugh (So., G); Griffin Sehy (Jr., G/F).
The lowdown: The Warriors boast quite a bit of senior experience, with seven upperclassmen dotting their roster. The Bulldogs are on the younger side with three seniors and some key underclass presences. But talent is evident on both sides, and each program lined up some difficult nonconference matchups in anticipation a postseason run. Consider Loyola Chicago signee Jalen Quinn the X factor in this tilt.
The pick: Tuscola 49, Effingham St. Anthony 45.
Winner advances to: Effingham St. Anthony Sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against either No. 2 Meridian (26-7) or No. 4 Farina South Central (26-7).
Class 1A Watseka Sectional
Wednesday’s semifinal game: No.2 Milford (25-9) vs. No. 3 St. Teresa (18-8), 7 p.m.
How Milford got here:Defeated No. 16 Kankakee Grace 80-35 in regional quarterfinal game, No. 9 St. Anne 38-36 in regional semifinal game and No. 3 LeRoy 57-44 in regional championship game.
How St. Teresa got here:Defeated No. 15 DeLand-Weldon 89-32 in regional quarterfinal game, No. 6 Mt. Pulaski 62-59 in regional semifinal game and No. 1 Cerro Gordo/Bement 45-43 in regional championship game.
Who to watch on Milford:Sawyer Laffoon (Jr., G); Adin Portwood (Jr., G); William Teig (Sr., F); Nicholas Warren (Sr., C); Andrew White (Sr., G).
Who to watch on St. Teresa:Joe Brummer (Jr., F); Matt Brummer (Jr., G); Billy Guyse (Jr., G); Shadow Sumner (Jr., G); Caydon Wilkins (Sr., G).
The lowdown:The Bearcats are enjoying their first regional championship since 2015 and just their second this century, and they’ve drawn a Bulldogs crew that knows plenty about winning in multiple sports. If Milford can get hot early from three-point range, it’ll pair nicely with a defense that has stepped up down the stretch by allowing 47 or fewer points in each of its lat five games.
The pick:Milford 50, St. Teresa 46.
Winner advances to: Watseka Sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against either No. 4 Decatur Lutheran (24-6) or No. 5 Lexington (22-12).