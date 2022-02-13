Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils
Record through Feb. 10: 22-7.
Postseason seed: No. 6 in Class 2A.
Postseason history (as Bismarck-Henning and BHRA): Regional titles in 1968, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2006, 2008, 2017, 2020; sectional title in 2020.
Coach: Gary Tidwell (sixth season).
Key contributors: Dawson Dodd (Sr., G/F); Mason Hackman (Sr., F); Ned Hill (Sr., F); Brett Meidel (Jr., G); Hayden Rice (Jr., G).
Why they could make a run: Hackman’s health is a significant factor for the Blue Devils. However, that’s not to say they’re sunk if Hackman can’t play through an injury that’s derailed the majority of his season. BHRA is a talented team without him and is playing well of late. But BHRA is operating in a rugged Clifton Central Sectional, so being at full strength would be preferred.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos
Record through Feb. 10: 22-5.
Postseason seed: No. 1 in Class 1A.
Postseason history (all titles as separate schools): District title for Bement in 1923; regional title for Bement in 1993; district titles for Cerro Gordo in 1958, 1963, 1964; regional titles for Cerro Gordo in 1973, 1974; sectional titles for Cerro Gordo in 1973, 1974; super-sectional titles for Cerro Gordo in 1973, 1974; state qualification for Cerro Gordo in 1973, 1974.
Coach: Brandon Willard (fifth season).
Key contributors: Carson Brown (Jr., G); Connor Brown (Sr., F); Jarrett Lents (Sr., G); Tyson Moore (So., G); Colin Warren (Sr., G).
Why they could make a run: This is already a season to remember for the Broncos, who hadn’t won more than 17 games in a school year since 2013-14. Connor Brown is a scoring machine, Mt. Zion transfer Moore is a great complement, and CG/B can overwhelm opponents both offensively and defensively. Getting separated from Meridian and Tuscola in the 1A sectional draw doesn’t hurt, either.
Iroquois West Raiders
Record through Feb. 10: 21-4.
Postseason seed: No. 5 in Class 2A.
Postseason history (as Gilman and Iroquois West): Regional titles in 1984, 1986, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2010.
Coach: Zach Monk (fifth season).
Key contributors: Lucas Frank (Sr., G); Cannon Leonard (Jr., C); Sam McMillan (Jr., G); Peyton Rhodes (Sr., G); Aiden Tilstra (Sr., F).
Why they could make a run: While he’s not the only reason the Raiders are having an exemplary season, an athletic 6-foot-9 force like Leonard is something a majority of small-school high school teams can’t fully account for. Leonard likely will play college football, but currently he sets up a host of sweet-shooting guards while also locking down the paint at both ends of the floor. Even in the Clifton Central Sectional, Iroquois West should be a hard out.
LeRoy Panthers
Record through Feb. 10: 15-7.
Postseason seed: No. 3 in Class 1A.
Postseason history: Regional titles in 1975, 1985, 2003, 2010, 2016; sectional title in 2016; super-sectional title in 2016; state championship in 2016.
Coach: Mark Edmundson (ninth season).
Key contributors: Jack Edmundson (Jr., G); Carson Houser (Sr., G); Ian Johnson (Sr., G); Blake Roundtree (Jr., F); Luke Stuepfert (Sr., F)
Why they could make a run: The Panthers have a good balance that should serve them well in the 1A field. They’re also well tested via a challenging Heart of Illinois Conference schedule and have played close games with nearly everyone on their schedule. The Wateska Sectional is winnable, though Milford won’t be easy to overcome. And no doubt they’d like a rematch with St. Thomas More after losing to the Sabers 62-57 on Jan. 29.
Monticello Sages
Record through Feb. 10: 24-3.
Postseason seed: No. 1 in Class 2A.
Postseason history: District titles in 1931, 1932, 1933; regional titles in 1938, 1950, 1955, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1982, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018; sectional titles in 1977, 2003, 2007, 2017; super-sectional title in 2017; state fourth-place finish in 2017.
Coach: Kevin Roy (16th season).
Key contributors: Tanner Buehnerkemper (Sr., G); Ben Cresap (Sr., G); Dylan Ginalick (Sr., G); Trevor Fox (Sr., G); Joey Sprinkle (Sr., F).
Why they could make a run: Roy has overseen a lot of talented teams, and this still might be one of the best in his 16-year tenure. The Sages feature a bundle of senior leadership and multi-sport athleticism. None of Monticello’s losses have been bad, either (Teutopolis, Meridian, Prairie Central). The Sages’ ability to either build a huge lead and maintain it throughout a game or rally from an early deficit should also serve them well, especially playing in the loaded Clifton Central Sectional.
Prairie Central Hawks
Record through Feb. 10: 21-6.
Postseason seed: No. 4 in Class 2A.
Postseason history: Regional titles in 1986, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005; sectional titles in 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2001; super-sectional titles in 1989, 1990, 2000, 2001; state qualification in 1940; state third-place finish in 1989; state runner-up finish in 1990.
Coach: Darin Bazzell (fourth season).
Key contributors: Dylan Bazzell (Jr., G); Drew Fehr (Jr., G); Levi Goad (Soph., G); Drew Haberkorn (Jr. G); Andy Krenz (Sr., F).
Why they could make a run: The Hawks are young but balanced offensively and fearless at both ends of the court. They’ve played a tough schedule all season long, both within and outside the Illini Prairie Conference. Prairie Central owns wins over many of its potential postseason opponents, though Unity has beaten the Hawks twice.
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans
Record through Feb. 10: 20-6.
Postseason seed: No. 2 in Class 2A.
Postseason history (as St. Joseph and St. Joseph-Ogden): District titles in 1956 and 1961; regional titles in 1940, 1972, 1976, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018; sectional titles in 2007, 2013, 2016; super-sectional titles in 2013, 2016; state fourth-place finish in 2013; state championship in 2016.
Coach: Kiel Duval (fourth season).
Key contributors: Andrew Beyers (Sr., F); Evan Ingram (Sr., G); Ty Pence (Jr., G); Logan Smith (Soph., G); Coy Taylor (Fr., G)
Why they could make a run: Though the Spartans have suffered some lopsided losses, they’ve also proven throughout the course of a daunting regular-season schedule that they’re more than just the production of Pence, a Division I target. SJ-O has grown up in real time, and three wins streaks of at least four games (including one of 11) suggest the Spartans can make playoff noise. Even being part of the Clifton Central Sectional.
St. Thomas More Sabers
Record through Feb. 10: 17-9.
Postseason seed: No. 2 in Class 1A.
Postseason history: Regional titles in 2004, 2011, 2014; sectional title in 2014.
Coach: Brandon Martin (first season).
Key contributors: Adonai Bumba (Sr., F); Justen Green (Sr., G/F); Ryan Hendrickson (Jr., G); Dawson Magrini (Sr., G); Patrick Quarnstrom (Sr., G).
Why they could make a run: A few items are working in the Sabers’ favor. They received the full Illini Prairie Conference experience but don’t have to face any league opponents in their sectional. They get to host a regional. And they’ve shown an ability to spread out their scoring load. STM should be one of the more uniquely tested squads in the Watseka Sectional, though Cerro Gordo/Bement and Salt Fork will be barriers.
Tuscola Warriors
Record through Feb. 10: 21-4.
Postseason seed: No. 1 in Class 1A.
Postseason history: Regional titles in 1939, 1962, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2019; sectional titles in 1980, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1996, 2005; super-sectional title in 1989; state qualification in 1989.
Coach: Justin Bozarth (fifth season).
Key contributors: Preston Brown (Sr., F); Haven Hatfield (Sr., F); Josiah Hortin (Soph., G); Jalen Quinn (Sr., G); Jordan Quinn (Soph., F).
Why they could make a run: The Warriors have been waiting to grab the IHSA postseason spotlight since Jalen Quinn was a high school freshman. The Loyola Chicago signee and his teammates definitely benefit from moving down to the 1A field, though this group would stand out in the 2A playoffs, as well. Quinn is dynamic, and his supporting cast is effective playing both ways. A potential Tuscola-Meridian sectional semifinal looms large.
Unity Rockets
Record through Feb. 10: 17-7.
Postseason seed: No. 3 in Class 2A.
Postseason history: Regional titles in 1982, 1987, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012; sectional titles in 1982, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002; super-sectional title in 2002; state fourth-place finish in 2002.
Coach: Matt Reed (sixth season).
Key contributors: Will Cowan (Jr., G); Blake Kimball (Sr., G); Austin Langendorf (Jr., F); Trustan Price (Sr., G); Henry Thomas (Soph., G).
Why they could make a run: It’s hard to know what exactly to make of the Rockets. They started the season 10-1 and have beaten Prairie Central twice, but they’ve also lost so-so games to East Peoria, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic. Unity may be the wild card of the Clifton Central Sectional and could string together wins at just the right time behind hot shooting from its guards.