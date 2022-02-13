What does it mean to you and your teammates to have the IHSA postseason back?
“It feels great to be back for postseason basketball. We have been building all year to make a big run in the postseason this year. We all feel like we have a big chip on our shoulder because we are small school that gets overlooked. We are excited and are ready to show teams that we are just as good as you are.”
Did you guys feel back in November you could have the sort of success you’ve experienced throughout this regular season — exceeding 20 wins and contending for a Lincoln Prairie Conference regular-season title?
“Yes, I felt this season was going to be something special when we were putting in work every day during the fall. All of that hard work has been paying off, but this run is far from over. We can score inside and out, and we can defend the ball really well on top of that. We have no pressure, because at the end of the day, we will always have each others’ backs no matter what the circumstance is.”
Cerro Gordo hasn’t won any IHSA boys’ basketball postseason hardware since 1974, and Bement hasn’t earned an IHSA plaque since 1993. What would it mean to be the team that changes this narrative?
“If we were to end this drought, it would be really big for our town. Cerro Gordo alumni and fans deserve to have another regional championship in the trophy case. We just need to stick to our game plan and remember the keys that got us here and we should be fine. Whatever happens, I’m going to ride with all my guys regardless of the circumstances.”