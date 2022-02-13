What does it mean to you, your players and the boys’ basketball community to have the IHSA postseason back this year?
“It has felt like a normal year again for the most part. Obviously with COVID regulations and different restrictions we are not all the way back, but our approach as a coach and team has been similar to years past. Last year, we were trying to get as many guys reps as we could, knowing that it was really preparing for next year. This year, we set season goals and set postseason goals. Our guys feel like every game we are preparing for February and the postseason. Last season, it was hard for the kids to stay motivated because it was such an odd year."
What is the biggest challenge in sufficiently preparing any group of players for the postseason when they haven’t gone through it before?
“The biggest challenge is developing the every possession matters mentality. In the postseason, every possession can determine the end of your season. It is tough at times with young players because they always believe there is another game. With seniors, it is easier for them to see — one possession and it could all be over. They may never put on a basketball uniform again. Tournaments during the year help. It is always our goal to play in the championship, which is also the same as postseason. Playing in those games is a great experience for our young guys."
SJ-O is the last area boys’ basketball program to win a state title when it did so in 2016. What is this team’s outlook for the postseason?
“To be playing our best basketball that week of regionals and beyond. Obviously you need some luck. You need the ball to bounce your way in situations. You need shots to fall. But we can always control our effort, energy and enthusiasm on the floor. We can control how we defend. We can control doing little things on the floor to make our team successful. If this team plays well, we feel like we are capable of beating a lot of teams. We have also figured out during the season if we don’t show up, we can get beat. Either be ready to play or go home.”