ATHLETE YR. POS. SCHOOL LIKAS’ COMMENT
Jack Armstrong Sr. C Tri-County He’s been an outsized reason — figuratively and literally — for the Titans hanging around .500 throughout the season, and he should torment some Class 1A opponents in the playoffs.
Dylan Bazzell Jr. G Prairie Central Taking over where his older brother, Trey, left off with the Hawks. He glides around the court and is willing to take a shot from pretty much anywhere, offering a confidence that rubs off on teammates.
Aidyn Beck Fr. F Judah Christian Should have some staying power with the Tribe over the next few seasons — and maybe in these playoffs — as he’s racking up massive scoring totals.
Ben Brown Sr. G Hoopeston Area A stud in soccer and baseball, Brown uses a sizable frame to get looks closer to the rim while also being able to knock down a three-point shot if necessary.
Connor Brown Sr. F Cerro Gordo/Bement On the short list of candidates for All-Area Player of the Year, Brown has been nearly impossible for opponents to stop regardless of what class they’re in. Class 1A teams should be on alert.
Bryce Burnett Sr. F Westville Future Eastern Illinois football offensive lineman no doubt wants to keep his basketball career going a bit longer. He has the post presence to do just that.
Keegan Busboom Sr. G Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers haven’t had a clear-cut standout player throughout the regular season, but Busboom is capable of putting up some noteworthy point totals against tough competition.
Tashawn Butler Sr. G Champaign Central Sharpshooter was absent for Maroons’ loss at Centennial, showing his importance to team. Butler oozes confidence that can help Central pull upset or two.
Ben Cresap Sr. G Monticello Never going to be the biggest player on the court physically, but he plays with ample speed, skill and heart. Plus, his shooting touch is second to none locally. Will be a big reason for any Sages playoff run.
Steven Deister Sr. G La Salette Lions will play in their first-ever IHSA postseason after receiving eligibility in the offseason. Deister is among the athletes most likely to allow the program to make a good first impression.
Beau Edwards Sr. G Arcola Do-it-all Purple Riders athlete was football team’s quarterback, likely will qualify for state track and field meet. His shooting prowess also could help hoops crew make a splash in the Class 1A playoffs.
Dylan Ginalick Sr. G Monticello One of the area’s best boys’ soccer players earlier this school year, he’s potent as a scorer, passer and rebounder for Sages basketball and uses his 6-foot frame to lock down some enemy guards.
Levi Goad So. G Prairie Central Hawks boast numerous guards who have gone off for a big scoring night at least once this season, and Goad is defying his relative youth to be one of the guys who provides that service.
Ryan Hendrickson Jr. G/F St. Thomas More A brief midseason injury allowed a few other guys to step up and give Sabers more balance. But Hendrickson has continued to excel while healthy as a strong shooter.
Ned Hill Sr F BHRA Transfer from Utah has adapted to a post role while teammate Mason Hackman has dealt with an injury, and Blue Devils coach Gary Tidwell says the team would be in far worse shape minus the former guard Hill.
Wyatt Hilligoss Jr. F ALAH Knights have been consistently inconsistent as a group this winter, but that doesn’t apply to Hilligoss. He’s had some massive contributions for ALAH.
Dalton Hobick Jr. G Oakwood Shifty enough that opponents can lose him at the drop of a pin, he’s crucial if the Comets hope to prove they’re underseeded at No. 7 in loaded Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional.
Caleb Kelly Sr. G Schlarman Even during a difficult campaign for the Hilltoppers, Kelly is able to dance his way to double-digit points and give his team a chance in some of its games. Should star in a regional quarterfinal.
Blake Kimball Sr. G Unity Reigning All-Area football Player of the Year is a gifted scorer and plays with a swagger that can both frustrate opponents and inspire his own squad during a tough stretch.
Luke Koller Sr. F Mahomet-Seymour Missed a good chunk of the regular season with an injury but is a game-changer down low for the Bulldogs. M-S has plenty of dangerous guards, and the big man keeps things balanced.
Sawyer Laffoon Jr. G Milford A quality quarterback in football for the Bearcats in the fall, he’s quarterbacking the basketball team’s offense now as a point guard who can string together some superb scoring efforts.
Austin Langendorf Jr F Unity The Rockets have no shortage of handy guards on their roster, but the 6-3 Langendorf forces opposing teams to pay attention to the paint on a regular basis. Not afraid to get physical, as he’s a football linebacker.
Landon Lawson Sr. G Argenta-Oreana Though this has been a largely tough season for the Bombers, Lawson is an obvious bright spot with a penchant for erupting on the scoring front. A-O never will be shy of offense with him around.
Cannon Leonard Jr. F Iroquois West Likely a future FBS football player, Leonard is 6-foot-9 and simply impossible for some teams to stop. Even against tough teams, he’s sure to get his points and rebounds, plus some blocks.
Brett Meidel Jr. G BHRA Following in the footsteps of older sister and current college star Emily, Brett has both dribble-drive and pull-up moves in his arsenal and can use a long frame to keep a hand in shooters’ eyes.
Ethan Mok-Chih Sr. G Uni High The Illineks run a high-powered offense with plenty of guys scoring. Even still, Mok-Chih has stood out with a bevy of noteworthy performances that are landing him some late college interest.
Tyson Moore So. G Cerro Gordo/Bement A Mt. Zion transfer, Moore has adjusted nicely to his smaller-school surroundings and is a good Robin to Connor Moore’s Batman, able to hit from three-point range and also get to the basket consistently.
Malcolm Morris So. F Urbana He and guard Jermontre Young create a solid duo. When Morris is able to control his physicality down low, he’s able to get a lot of what he wants offensively.
Blake Norton Jr. G Salt Fork Many opposing eyes go to Storm teammate Garrett Taylor in the post, and Norton makes those folks pay more often than not. He’s been a consistent scorer all season and can rain three-pointers.
Ty Pence Jr. G/F St. Joseph-Ogden He’ll be suiting up for a Division I basketball team soon. Until then, the 6-6 wing is more than happy to drop big point totals and haul in plenty of rebounds as the unquestioned star of a good SJ-O squad.
Adin Portwood Jr. G Milford The Portwood name has been attached to some good local players over the years, with this Bearcats athlete being the latest. Regularly challenges and sometimes exceeds Sawyer Laffoon in scoring.
Patrick Quarnstrom Sr. G St. Thomas More Started the season with some great games in the Schlarman Topper Classic and hasn’t really slowed down. Standing 6-foot-3 and able to play fast, he’s a problem matchup for some teams.
Jalen Quinn Sr. G Tuscola Future Loyola Chicago basketball guard is doing a nice job defending his All-Area Player of the Year honor from the previous season and can singlehandedly take over any game at any time.
Jordan Quinn So. F Tuscola Not content to reside in his older brother’s shadow, Jordan can power his way into the paint and pull up for a look. Watch out for him in transition, too.
Peyton Rhodes Sr. G Iroquois West It’s hard to nail down just one Raiders guard for this list to pair with Cannon Leonard down low, but Rhodes constantly seems to be in double figures scoring as a veteran leader for the program.
JaVaughn Robinson Fr. G Danville The young man who goes by “Diddy” has an exciting basketball skill set that should serve him well and could possibly spark a Danville upset this postseason.
Blake Roundtree Jr. F LeRoy One of a few reasons the Panthers have been able to play well this season despite numerous graduations from their previous team, Roundtree keeps the paint busy and has plenty of varsity experience.
Layne Rund So. G Villa Grove The Blue Devils still are trying to find their footing following the breakup of their cooperative with Heritage. Rund is a player they can build around, as he has no problem scoring points most nights.
Gavin Savoree Sr. G Cissna Park He and teammate Malaki Verkler make up the bulk of the Timberwolves’ offense this season, with Savoree likely to go off on a heater from three-point range.
Logan Smith So. G St. Joseph-Ogden Asked to take a big role on a team with lofty aspirations, he has performed more than admirably and has regularly found himself as the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer alongside Ty Pence.
Joey Sprinkle Sr. F Monticello From quarterback to post player for the Sages, he’s got the willingness to bang with other big men in the paint and the the nerve to sink a game-winning free throw in the final seconds.
Cale Steinbaugh Sr. G Georgetown-Ridge Farm Will play college baseball but first has to finish haunting the dreams of local hoops coaches. The Buffaloes’ top scorer for years can and is a threat once he reaches halfcourt.
Luke Stuepfert Sr. F LeRoy Though Blake Roundtree is a big presence in his own right, Stuepfert is a bit different at 6-foot-5. That’s a force the Panthers can get behind, especially since such bigs aren’t always common in Class 1A.
Payton Taylor Jr. F Salt Fork A bruiser who owns a Class 1A discus state championship, Taylor puts in hard work as a scorer and rebounder down low for the Storm, makes life tough for opposing post guys.
Mason Walker So. G Clinton The Maroons are a young team that seems to be getting better and better as the season rolls along. Walker is a key reason for that, and he’ll likely be needed in a big way in the playoffs.
Braiden Walwer Jr. F Watseka He’s gotten plenty of repetitions working in the post in the uber-physical Vermilion Valley Conference play, and he’s been one of the Warriors’ leading scorers all the while. That’s bad news for Class 1A foes.
Trae Warren Sr. G Centennial Boasts an extremely smooth shot and good handles both in set plays and transition. Latest of a flock of Chargers guards who you feel comfortable with when he’s got the ball in his hands.
Timmy Wilson Jr. G Heritage Similar to Villa Grove, as the Hawks are still learning their new identity post-cooperative. Wilson provides something clear and evident: a scoring boost for a team that desperately requires it.
Blake Wolters Jr. G/F Mahomet-Seymour Purdue baseball commit appears to have grown more comfortable on the hardwood as this season has progressed, and now he’s a threat to generate a double-double any given night.
Jack Young Jr. Sr. F Centennial Plays with a lot of fire and almost speeds up his process too much at times. But he’s a handful for opposing defenders with his ability to finish through contact and is comfortable passing out of situations.