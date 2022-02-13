Regionals
Dates: Quarterfinals on Feb. 19; semifinals on Feb. 23; championship games on Feb. 25.
Class 3A area regional hosts: Mahomet-Seymour, Morton.
Class 2A area regional hosts: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bloomington Central Catholic, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Maroa-Forsyth, Robinson, Unity.
Class 1A area regional hosts: Arcola, Milford, Roanoke-Benson, St. Teresa, St. Thomas More, Stewardson-Strasburg.
Advancement: Regional championship game winners qualify for a sectional semifinal against the other regional champion from their sub-sectional.
Sectionals
Dates: Semifinals on March 1-2; championship games on March 4.
Class 3A area sectional host: Danville.
Class 2A area sectional hosts: Clifton Central, Flora, Olympia.
Class 1A area sectional hosts: Effingham St. Anthony, Watseka.
Advancement: Out of four sectional semifinalists who each win a regional championshp, two will qualify for a sectional final. The sectional final winner will advance to a super-sectional game against another sectional champion.
Super-sectionals
Date: March 7.
Class 3A area super-sectional host: Springfield.
Class 2A area super-sectional hosts: Carbondale, Springfield.
Class 1A area super-sectional hosts: Carbondale, Springfield.
Advancement: The winner of game between two sectional champions qualifies for the state semifinals.
State tournament
Dates: March 10-12.
Tournament host: State Farm Center, Champaign.
Tournament schedule
March 10
10 a.m. — First Class 1A semifinal.
Approximately 11:30 a.m. — Second Class 1A semifinal.
2:30 p.m. — First Class 2A semifinal.
Approximately 4 p.m. — Second Class 2A semifinal.
7 p.m. — Class 1A third-place game.
Approximately 8:30 p.m. — Class 2A third-place game.
March 11
10 a.m. — First Class 3A semifinal.
Approximately 11:30 a.m. — Second Class 3A semifinal.
2:30 p.m. — First Class 4A semifinal.
Approximately 4 p.m. — Second Class 4A semifinal.
7 p.m. — Class 3A third-place game.
Approximately 8:30 p.m. — Class 4A third-place game.
March 12
11 a.m. — Class 1A championship game.
Approximately 12:30 p.m. — Class 2A championship game.
5:30 p.m. — Class 3A championship game.
Approximately 7 p.m. — Class 4A championship game.