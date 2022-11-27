RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Urbana 16-4-2 1 Tigers captured a Class 2A regional title but saw their offense dry up against Rochester during a sectional semifinal, still won eight of their last 10 matches overall.
2. Champaign Central 20-3-2 2 Maroons also were Class 2A regional champions before coming up short versus a Chatham Glenwood team that went on to place second at state.
3. Monticello 19-5 4 Sages garnered a Class 1A regional plaque but were shut out by Normal U-High in the following round, can count a shutout of high-powered Uni High among victories.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 18-6-2 3 Bulldogs challenged Urbana in a Class 2A regional final after knocking off Centennial in overtime during the semifinal round, also finished with 10 Apollo Conference wins.
5. St. Thomas More 15-5-1 5 Sabers acquired a Class 1A regional-championship trophy despite mounting injuries late in the year, fell to Bloomington Central Catholic in the sectional semis.
6. Uni High 9-6-5 6 Illineks couldn’t find way past Monticello in Class 1A regional final but fended off Oakwood/Salt Fork before that and also tied Bloomington Central Catholic at regular season’s end.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-5-1 9 Spartans pulled within one victory of a Class 1A regional title before stumbling versus St. Thomas More, won eight consecutive matches prior to that season-ending setback.
8. Centennial 8-7-4 10 Chargers put together some noteworthy performances despite a lot of youth in their lineup, including pushing Mahomet-Seymour to overtime in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
9. Fisher/GCMS 17-5-1 7 Bunnies were silenced by St. Joseph-Ogden in a Class 1A regional semifinal, snapping a six-match win streak — which included five shutouts — entering the playoff affair.
10. Oakwood/Salt Fork 20-5-2 8 Comets couldn’t slow down Uni High in a Class 1A regional semifinal, but dominated the Vermilion Valley Conference beforehand to the tune of a 12-0 record in league play.