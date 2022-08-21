Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils
Coach: Justin Hall (first season).
Fall 2021 finish: 10-12, lost in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Blue Devils?
Hall: "I am hopeful that we should have a solid season. We have seven seniors who should provide good leadership on and off the field. This is my first year as the head coach after being the assistant last year (and a volunteer assistant for a couple years prior to that), and I look to those senior leaders to give us a solid foundation to build on.
"I am looking at the season in the long term. Even though we have all those seniors, we have several players filling new roles with new responsibilities. In addition to that, we have some younger players who will be contributors for us. So it all comes back to getting everyone on the same page. It will take a little time for everything to click, but if we can speed that process up I think we should improve on our record from last year.
"We finished around .500 last year. I don't have an exact record in mind, but I am confident that we are capable of more."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Hall: "Senior Hayden Rice led the team with 21 assists last year and is also our leading returning scorer with 14 goals last year. A lot ran through him as a center midfielder last year, and he will be leaned on a lot this year to raise the game of those around him.
"Senior Trystan Turner can be put in a variety of roles depending on what we are needing. He is a competitor who plays hard, and his energy can be a game-changer.
"Senior Logan Hall scored four goals last year, which makes him our second-leading returning scorer. Junior Evan Cole is looking to take that next step and become a consistent offensive threat for us. Both of these guys are returning starters who will be looked at to increase their scoring to replace the goals we lost from last year, and continue to be solid two-way players for us.
"Seniors Mason High and Luke Grant will anchor our back line. High has started for a couple of prior seasons, while Grant is stepping into a full-time starting role this year.
"Sophomore Kaleb Such takes over as our starting goalkeeper. His brother, Garrett Huls, had been in that role the last couple of years, and Kaleb served as our backup last year, so he understands the position and is ready for the job."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Hall: "Huls was our Goalkeeper and a vocal leader on the team. Never an easy position to replace.
"Liam Oxendine led us in scoring last year with 28 goals, but has decided to focus on football this year after splitting time between the two sports in the past. We have to figure out where those goals are going to come from, and most likely it will need to be a team effort to replace them rather than one guy."
Centennial Chargers
Coach: Jim Meissen (seventh season).
Fall 2021 finish: 6-8-3, lost in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Chargers?
Meissen: "Centennial will be a pretty young team. I don’t see too many seniors starting this year. We have a very deep sophomore class, though. We could be a fairly formidable team by the end of the season. How we grow will depend on how the sophomores develop this year. I do look for us to be fairly strong the next two years."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Meissen: "Sophomore Nemo McKissick was the second-leading goal scorer last year with nine as a part-time starter. Sophomore Tyler Luchinski led the team in assists with eight while rarely starting. Junior Zander Hackman will be in his second year as a full-time starter. I’d like to see him control more games on both sides of the ball.
"Senior Walker Westfield will be one of the few senior starters, and we will lean on his varsity experience. Sophomore Promis Ahupa is a versatile player who is solid on both sides of the ball.
"Senior Nicholas Pianfetti is a co-captain. He is capable of playing and starting at several positions. Senior Karim Mostafa is another co-captain. He really stepped up as a leader this summer, something we really needed for all our younger players."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Meissen: "Keith Gardner was a four-year starter and anchored our defense as a co-captain. He’s playing at Wisconsin-Platteville. Ethan Anderson was our rock in midfield and a co-captain. Outside back Nate Bell, leading goal scorer Adam Adham and outside back Jonah Witte are other losses, and current senior Andrew Salgado is out for the season with an injury."
Champaign Central Maroons
Coach: Alex Zarco (first season).
Fall 2021 finish: 16-7-2, lost in a Class 2A regional final.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Maroons?
Zarco: "We hope to have a phenomenal season. We have a great opportunity to be a top team with the talent that we have. The boys are excited to get going. A few of our goals are improvement of possessing and communication, working as a team, being able to connect in the final third and receiving goals from more than one or two players. When the team is playing at its best, we should be capable of winning conference. Therefore, we should have a successful postseason. This means we will have to defeat teams from Bloomington and Peoria, as well as our local rivals."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Zarco: "Senior Cooper Carson scored 20-plus goals last season. Cooper is an explosive forward who is technical and can beat players on the dribble. He is also a player who can finish with both feet. Very lethal when he is inside the 18 box.
"Junior Matt Winterbottom is a strong, fast player who can play anywhere in the field. Hopefully he can be successful at being another top scorer. He can beat players on the dribble and will finish the opportunities he gets.
"Junior Diego Zarco is a very technical player. He can play you any type of ball — in the air, driven, through ball; you name it, he can do it. He can strike the ball with power and finesse. He has phenomenal IQ, and he can naturally read the game and cut out passes.
"Senior Isaac Fisher is a player who will outwork anyone on the field. He plays his heart out in every game. He is also technical and can connect short and long passes. He can also strike the ball from outside the 18 box.
"Senior Tim Ngugi is a fast player who can beat players down the line as well as defend any player. He can dribble down the line and cut in to shoot, or he can also cross the ball with accuracy.
"Junior Ben Wellens is a fast player who can beat defenders down the line. He can also cut in and take powerful shots to goal. Senior Isaac Turk is a great fast and technical defender, can move the ball around and is accurate with his passes. He is also a very hard worker. Senior Alex Mercer is a great technical defender, can move the ball around and is accurate with his passes. He is also very vocal and keeps the back line connected.
"We are hoping to have Diego, Fish, Matt, Cooper, Tim and Ben connect with each other as much as possible to create golden opportunities every time we attack. These players will be essential for us to be successful with scoring and winning games."
Who is a departing athlete from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Zarco: "Kyle Johnson was a great player who showed up and scored whenever the team needed him. I believe he had over 25 goals last season, which was huge for the team's success last year. We are definitely going to have others players step up and become goal scores."
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Bunnies
Coach: Robby Dinkins (fifth season).
Fall 2021 finish: 19-1-1, lost in a Class 1A regional final.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Bunnies?
Dinkins: "We have a total of 37 players out for this season: 14 upperclassmen with nine seniors, comprised of 35 boys and two girls. We are returning eight starters as well as many others with varsity experience.
"We want to come together as a team by sharing the ball and playing unselfish soccer. We hope to have five guys in double figures scoring and play our best soccer by the end of the season.
"I believe we can achieve similar results to last season if we continue to work hard and play together. We would love to be able to raise up some hardware come postseason."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Dinkins: "Senior Chase Minion will be a very important part of our attack this season. He was fourth in scoring on the team last season with 12 goals and seven assists, but he has improved tremendously in the offseason. We are expecting big things out of him.
"Senior Seth Kollross will be a four-year starter for us in the midfield. He makes everyone else better around him with his control of the ball on his foot and off-ball knowledge. Seth was our team leader in assists last season with 14.
"Seniors Connor Ray and Payton Darling have been our anchors for the past three seasons on defense, racking up 27 shutouts in 56 games. We are hoping they can continue their success together working on the back line.
"Junior Isaiah Johnson was our leading scorer last season with 18 goals, but Isaiah has worked extremely hard in the weight room this offseason, gaining 20 pounds of muscle. We are excited to see that hard work pay off on the pitch.
"Sophomore Sid Pfoff was an excellent field player last year coming in as a freshman, but he will be switching over to the goal as our new starting keeper. He has lots of experience playing keeper as a club player, with great knowledge of the game.
"Sophomore David Hull was one of the first guys off the bench last year and gave us great depth. Now that he is bigger and faster, we are expecting more this season from and we are confident he will give us that."
Who is a departing athlete from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Dinkins: "Colin Bane will be extremely difficult to replace because of what he brought to the team in leadership on the back line and energy throughout practices and games. We will be giving Colin’s parents his jersey, No. 2, on senior night versus Blue Ridge (Oct. 5) to honor him and his memory."
Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets
Coach: Eric Fenton (16th season).
Fall 2021 finish: 18-8, lost in a Class 1A regional final.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Comets?
Fenton: "We are looking to improve on last season's 18-8 record. We only had two seniors last year and are returning over 70 goals from our team last year.
"Our goals for the season are to win the Vermilion Valley Conference, earn a top-four seed in the sub-sectional and make a repeat appearance in the regional championship game, where we should be able to be more competitive this time around.
"Senior Grant Powell already has the program's career assists record, but senior Reef Pacot is only three behind him, so they will be competing to see who has the record at the end of the season."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Fenton: "Granthad 29 goals and 20 assists last season. Grant is six goals away from the program's career goals record after already setting the single-season goals and assists records. Grant is the focal point of our attack and draws a lot of attention, which will open up other players as well.
"Reef had 15 goals and 17 assists last season. Reef is a center-mid who helps try to control the game. He has good vision and can set up other players as well as create for himself. He also works hard to get back and break up the attack for the other team.
"Senior Joshua Ruch posted a 1.28 goals-against average and nine shutouts as a keeper last year. Last season was Joshua's first time playing soccer, and he showed steady improvement as the season wore on. He has put in a lot of work in the offseason and looks even more comfortable back there. He set the single-season shutout record last year, but wants to break it again this year as well as try to break the career shutouts record held by assistant coach Landon Turner.
"Senior Zane Trimmell had three assists last season. Zane has been a four-year starter on defense. He got thrown to the wolves a little as a freshman on a team that was wracked by injuries, but every year he has improved until now he is the senior leader on the defense. He won't get many stats, but his play will be a key to our success.
"Junior Brody Taflinger had five goals and nine assists last season. Brody didn't play as a freshman, but came out as a sophomore and just kept moving up the depth chart. He will play multiple midfield positions, and I expect to see his goals and assists from last season climb quite a bit as he has looked much more comfortable over the summer.
"Junior Ty Smoot had two goals and one assist last season, and sophomore Saul Carrillo had five goals and five assists last season. These two players are going to be picking up the slack now that Joe Lashuay has graduated. Ty played defense last season and will move to center-mid, while Saul played next to Joe last year in the midfield, but I'll be asking for more offense from him this season. These two should be able to make it difficult for other teams to attack through the middle of the field."
Who is a departing athlete from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Fenton: "Joe Lashuay is our biggest loss from last season. He had 13 goals and seven assists, but on top of that was an imposing defensive force in the middle of the field. His toughness and energy will be hardest to replace."
St. Thomas More Sabers
Coach: Jake Sellett (third season).
Fall 2021 finish: 16-6, lost in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Sabers?
Sellett: "We think we have a team that has the potential to be a Class 1A contender, but we have to get fitter, more disciplined and smarter as a collective to reach our potential. We are excited with what we have, but know it will be a full-season effort of continuous improvement. We are a senior-heavy team of multi-sport athletes that has a few difference-makers in Martin Mondala, Moni Nwosu and Dane Taylor leading the way.
"We want to be a fitter, more-disciplined group this year. We would like to be able to dictate the pace of the game better and have the endurance to position key players in the right spots throughout the whole game. Collectively, we also want to continue getting closer and showcase that we are a family and play for each other.
"The team will achieve as much as it is willing to work for. The sky is the limit, but we also know there are a lot of talented squads that will beat us if we do not work for it. I expect to win a lot of games, and I do not think we will be a fun team to play against, but it’s up to the boys how good we will be."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Sellett: "Mondala is a former first-team All-Area and two-time all-sectional player. Energetic and quick with some of the best ball control in the state. Was hurt the majority of last season and will be able to showcase himself to his full abilities this year. He had 18 goals and 11 assists as a junior.
"Nwosu is a former first-team All-Area and all-sectional player. Incredibly hard to keep off the score sheet. He's a very strong and physical forward with great shooting and passing ability. He had 22 goals and 16 assists as a junior.
"Taylor is a vocal team leader and getting good college interest as defender. He was an all-conference and honorable-mention All-Area player. He can offer the team a competitive advantage with his skill from back.
"Anthony Hoffman is a talented and dedicated team leader who is from a line of good soccer players. He was an all-conference and honorable-mention All-Area player. One of our most physically imposing players at 6-foot-3.
"Daniel Messeh is an all-conference guy, one of the top assist men returning and had one of the best offseasons, transforming his body to be a better athlete. Cabott Craft is an all-conference and honorable-mention All-Area Division I-level track athlete who has been one of the leading goal scorers each of the past two seasons. Ryan Hendrickson is a 6-2 multi-sport star (basketball, track and baseball) gathering D-I track interest who will be leading the Sabers from the net this season."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Sellett: "Blake Staab is a former team captain and center back who had the respect of the whole team. No one will fully fill his shoes as a leader and example of hard work, but a few will do their best. He filled in as goalie in regionals and was a very talented multi-sport athlete.
"Adam Price is a former starting goalie who didn’t get to play the majority of last season due to an injury. He transferred to St. Joseph-Ogden and is a key member of their baseball team. He would have made a huge difference last season if healthy."
Uni High Illineks
Coach: Joe Krehbiel (fourth season).
Fall 2021 finish: 11-8, lost in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Illineks?
Krehbiel: "I'm very excited about the team we have this year, we are returning nearly all of our starters from last year, and we have a very strong senior class. Aside from doing well in the postseason, I'm hoping we can knock off some of the bigger schools in C-U. Urbana and Champaign Central have been strong recently, but we are confident that we can be competitive with them this year. I think we have the talent and experience to win sectionals and make a run at state this year."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Krehbiel: "Senior Noah La Nave is a captain who score 36 goals last year. He was one goal away from breaking the single-season Uni High goals record, held by Rahi Miraftab-Salo at 37. Senior Teo Chemla is a captain who produced 18 goals and 21 assists last year. Senior Charlie Hechler is a captain and four-year varsity player. Junior Luca Zepeda-Flores is a three-year varsity starter. Senior Arjun Kala is our goalkeeper."
Who is a departing athlete from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Krehbiel: "Brooks Hu was our most valuable defender and a captain."
Urbana Tigers
Coach: Mickolaj Kowalski (first season).
Fall 2021 finish: 19-1-2, lost in a Class 2A super-sectional.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Tigers?
Kowalski: "We want to repeat what we did last year, and at the least win our regional. We are a much younger team this year, as I only anticipate starting six seniors and a handful of juniors and sophomores. I have high hopes for this team.
"Ultimately, the goal is to win conference, repeat as regional champs and see where it takes us. We possess the skill level, along with the experience to go for another deep run this year. We have the depth as well.
"As for the regular season, I think we have the ability to repeat as conference champions, as well as compete with the new teams that we scheduled for the year. We are also paying at the BodyArmor Series in Schaumburg and are excited for the challenge. As for playoffs, we have the depth to make another run, and that is what we have our eyes set on."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Kowalski: "Jackson Gilbert and Wiliam Arana are the only returning starters from last year's team, and are ready to take over as captains of the Urbana soccer team. Willy, coming off another great season, and Jackson, the Class 2A state champion for the 400-meter dash and nationals top finisher, are excited for this year. Braulio Lemus, Max Kwon-Allred and Anthony Becerril are coming up from the junior varsity level to help carry the Tigers' back line and midfield. Forwards Jack Lusakembi and Kevin Perez-Briseno are also excited to start this year as starters and bring many goals to the UHS program."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Kowalski: "Noah Barkley, Chase Mandra, Grant Koplinski, Jackson Kirkland and Chico Wilson were all a great part of the team we had last year that made the run for the Elite 8. I'm not going to list their accomplishments, as we are all aware of the many ones they have. Every one of those boys has decided to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level."