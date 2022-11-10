Get to know Centennial
Pregame warmup: Longtime Centennial coach Tim Lavin knows how to win. His 21st season yielded more success as the Chargers won their first Class 3A regional title since 2012 and tied the mark for their most wins (17) since 2014.
Three questions with coach Tim Lavin
What are your expectations for this season?
“We lost our top three scorers, but we’ve got good kids back. Kellen Davis was a starter last year as a freshman and Todd Makabu was a starter as a sophomore, so we’ll have to rely on them. Some other guys, like Gurmane Springfield, got some good minutes at the end of the year. Sathvik Thatikonda got some good minutes, but not a whole lot. We’re going to be inexperienced, so we’ll see how things go.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?
“We’ve got good guards, we’ve got some post players, but again, (we’re) inexperienced. Hopefully, as the year goes on, they start to jell and they start to do the things that we’re going to try to get them to do: play as a team and play good, solid defense.”
In your 22nd season, how do you approach coaching a younger team like this?
“We focus on making sure we’re getting good shots and we focus on playing hard. We’re not going to do anything different. We’ll just keep driving in that point of doing things fundamentally sound and making sure we’re doing as a team and making sure we’re playing hard, and hopefully things will go in a good direction.”
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Sophomore Davis is used to the spotlight, having guided the Chargers to a 7-3 record as the quarterback of the football team. He’ll look to break out on the basketball court this winter. Junior Makabu was a key piece of the Chargers’ rotation last season, and will be counted on again.
Key games: Centennial will host rival Champaign Central on Jan. 7 before traveling to Combes Gym for the rematch on Feb. 13.
The Chargers host Urbana in the first leg of the season series on Dec. 6 before crossing Wright Street to play on Feb. 14 at Urbana. The Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament (Nov. 21-26) and the Effingham/Teutopolis Chrismas Tournament (Dec. 27-29) will provide good tests.