Get to know the Spartans
Pregame warmup: St. Joseph-Ogden captured a Class 2A regional championship last season — its first since 2018. Fifth-year coach Kiel Duval returns plenty from that 23-10 season, including standout wing and Illinois State signee Ty Pence. The Spartans will factor into a tough Illini Prairie Conference race that includes three other teams in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10.
Three questions with coach Kiel Duval
What are your expectations for this season?
“When you bring a veteran group back, there’s always high expectations, especially (for) a team that just won the regional. You’re looking to not only get to that point (and) play on that last Friday in February, for a regional championship, but you hope you exceed those expectations. And our goal with these guys is to push them to get better every day and hopefully, by February, we’re playing our best basketball.”
What are some strengths of the team?
“It’s for sure our guard play. Our guard play is, in my opinion, pretty strong. We’ve got some guards that came back from last year, at point guard (Logan Smith) and obviously Ty’s going to play guard at the college level. Coy Taylor is a guard that’s coming back. Our guards are able to not only create for themselves, but create shots for others.”
You’ve been a part of this program for a while now, first as a player, then as an assistant coach and now as the Spartans’ head coach. What makes this year’s team different from past SJ-O teams?
“It’s really hard to tell. You hope that some of the guys that you’re counting on off the bench (and) some of those guys that are stepping into new roles can thrive in those roles. If you can do that, that’s where you have your successful seasons.”
30-second timeout:
Roster and scheduling info
➜ Key players: Pence is the go-to scoring option once again for the Spartans. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound senior guard offers premium scoring ability and is an athletic presence away from the ball.
Pence is arriving fresh off football season, as are Smith and Taylor. Smith led the Spartans at quarterback and will be a dynamic presence on the court manning the point for SJ-O, while Taylor transitions from playing wideout and defensive back into a vital spot alongside Pence in the backcourt.
McGwire Atwood should also factor into the rotation as well, with the 6-2 senior bringing back experience from last season. Watch out for juniors Tanner Jacob and Brock Trimble to fill vital roles as well.
➜ Key games: The Spartans were slated to begin their season at the Tournament of Champions in Washington, but their game was canceled due to their scheduled opponent — Linton-Stockton — making a deep run in Indiana’s state football playoffs. The two teams are now set to play Dec. 22
Instead, they’ll open at home on Nov. 29 against Cissna Park, part of the eight-team Toyota of Danville Classic that SJ-O will host and which Duval hopes a new 35-second shot clock will be in use. The Spartans will also take part in the State Farm Holiday Classic from Dec. 27-30 in Bloomington-Normal.
In Illini Prairie play, circle home games against Prairie Central (Jan. 17), Monticello (Jan. 27) and Unity (Feb. 10) as well as a nonconference home game against defending class 2A state champion Nashville on Jan. 7 that is part of SJ-O’s 14-team Christie Clinic Shootout.
JOEY WRIGHT