Get to know ... the Hawks
➜ Pregame warmup: Coach Darin Bazzell‘s Prairie Central program is eager to build off a stellar 24-8 record from the 2021-22 season, the Hawks’ most wins in a single season since a 25-5 record in 2002-03. Standout senior Dylan Bazzell leads a talented group that has strong abilities on defense and along the perimeter.
Three questions with
coach Darin Bazzell
What are your expectations for this season?
“Coming off our season last year, we had a tough loss against a very good Monticello team that finished runner-up (in Class 2A) in the regional title game. In my opinion, they should have won that game. I feel like we have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. And, if we stay healthy, I think we can be a pretty special group.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?
“First of all, I think we have an excellent defensive team. We have guys who love to play defense, want to play defense, take pride in playing defense. And we have great team speed and quickness. We rebound the ball exceptionally well, especially for our height. We’ve got athletes who get off the floor. They’re strong. They’ve just got to go and get the ball. So I see that as a strength. And then offensively, we’ve got six (or) seven guys that can do anything with the ball — they can handle the ball, they love to pass, they can knock down shots, they can drive, they can hit mid-range (shots). So I think we’re a really well-rounded offensive team that is hard to guard because you can’t really keep on one guy.”
How have you seen the Prairie Central program evolve since you became the coach before the 2018-19 season?
“I’m proud of how my guys have gone out and played the game of basketball. I think playing the game that way is reflected in our win-loss record, so the credit goes to those kids that worked hard and never looked back. Basketball wasn’t in the best shape when I came in there. But there were parts, there were good players, and we just kind of put things together with a great coaching staff. The kids have really responded, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they play and the way they represent us.”
30-second timeout:
Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Dylan Bazzell will be a key part of the Hawks’ attack after being named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State second team last season. The senior plays lockdown defense and has upped his game on the offensive side of the ball over the summer. Drew Fehr will make an impact on the court. His rushing ability helped Hawks football to an 11-1 record, and he’s a state track and field medalist in pole vault. He’ll be especially dangerous in the open court. Senior Drew Haberkorn led Prairie Central’s football team as its quarterback and will provide size and athleticism on the hardwood. Senior Camden Palmore
- is a talented on-ball defender who can knock down key shots along the perimeter.
Key games:
- Two games against Pontiac — only one of which will count toward the Illini Prairie Conference standings — loom large for the Hawks. The battle for Livingston County takes place in Pontiac on Dec. 16 and in Fairbury on Jan. 20. Leading into the latter game against the Indians are four tough games: nonconference home games against El Paso-Gridley and Morton on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, and Illini Prairie home games against Rantoul and St. Joseph-Ogden on Jan. 13 and Jan. 17. A home game against Unity on Jan. 27 will also be a key test for the Hawks.
JOEY WRIGHT