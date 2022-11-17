Get to know ... the Warriors
Pregame warmup: After claiming its second regional title in five seasons under head coach Justin Bozarth
Tuscola is looking to build upon last season's 28-7 mark. Three returning starters and plenty of quickness will make the Warriors a team to watch in the Central Illinois Conference.
Three questions with coach Justin Bozarth
What are your expectations for this season?
“We still have really high expectations for what we can become. It’s going to be a little bit more of a process this year. We’re going to be, at times, young and inexperienced on the court. But at the same time, our expectations will still be the same, that we expect to be competitive in the majority of our games. It may look sloppy in the early portion of the season, but one of our main goals is if we can come to practice every single day and get better by the end of the season, we’re going to be playing some pretty good basketball.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?
“Our team speed and our athleticism is definitely a strength. It’s kind of to the point where we probably need to push the pace a little bit offensively and get up and harass people defensively, utilizing those strengths. I’m going to anticipate that your next question is maybe our weaknesses, and with those being our strengths, our weakness is actually our overall size. And, as a result of that, our ability to defensive rebound.”
How does this group compare to past Tuscola teams you’ve coached?“The most intriguing part of this group is going to be our balance. It’s no secret that the last four years, our focal piece offensively was (current Loyola player Jalen Quinn). (We were) centered around Jalen’s abilities and talents, and his ability to make everybody else on the court better. This year, we kind of look at our roster, and we really feel like within any given game, there’s probably six kids that could lead us in scoring. So that balance is kind of the unknown part. That’s what will be so much different about this particular team than our last several, is just guys are going to be able to showcase a little bit more of their basketball talents that they just haven’t had to do the last couple of years.”
30-second timeout:
Roster and scheduling info
Key players: The Warriors return three starters from last season's team: senior Colton Musgrave and juniors Jordan Quinn and Josiah Hortin. Musgrave was a key piece for the Warriors in the second half of 2021-22. Quinn, Jalen's younger brother, stood out at quarterback for the Warriors during football season, and Hortin placed 17th individually at the IHSA Class 1A state cross-country meet. Seniors Chris Boyd and Hunter Branca will also play key roles this fall, as will junior Jackson Barrett.
- .
Key games:
Road games against Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Nov. 22) and Villa Grove (Nov. 29) open the season and lead into home games against Salt Fork (Dec. 2) and Okaw Valley (Dec. 3). All four will be key tests as the Warriors ease into the season. Tuscola will participate in Monticello's annual Holiday Hoopla tournament from Dec. 26-28 and will play important conference games at home against Shelbyville (Jan. 6) and Clinton (Jan. 20), and on the road against St. Teresa (Feb. 10).
Joey Wright