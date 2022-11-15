Get to know the Raiders
Pregame warmup: Iroquois West set a program record for wins in the 2021-22 season, posting a 25-6 record. Sixth-year coach Zach Monk returns seven seniors this season, including standout big man and Iowa football commit Cannon Leonard and talented scorer Sam McMillan.
Three questions with coach Zach Monk
What are your expectations for this season?
“I’m hoping to build on last year’s team. My big man, 6-foot-9 Cannon Leonard, he’s going to be a big focal point for us both offensively and defensively. We’ve got some guys that are going to fill some roles, and we have seven seniors this year. A handful of them saw some minutes sparingly last year, and we’re really expecting some of those guys to step up and fill some roles for us. A lot of it’s going to (come down to) how those guys step in, but I think based on what I’ve seen over the first week or so in practice, I’m liking what I see.”
What are some strengths of the team?
“We have some size, not just Cannon. We have 6-foot-4 junior Jace Pankey and 6-foot-4 senior twins Ryan and Kyle Manahan. So I think we’re going to be a bigger than a lot of teams that we go against. If we can kind of play off the interior, we have some shooters on the perimeter that can knock it down. Hopefully, our offense is going to be something that we can kind of rely on night in and night out, be consistent (and have) a handful different guys that score for us. One of the big question marks for us is how we’re going to play defense as a team. So hopefully (our) offense can carry us a little bit and the defense comes around.”
How have you seen the program evolve and shift since you’ve been at the helm?
“The biggest thing is we’ve just got good parents. The last few years, we’ve had very involved parents, from getting (players) to practices, supporting me and supporting our program. That’s been a big part and the kids themselves deserve a lot of credit as well. We have a lot of honor roll players in our program. And it just makes my job a lot easier when the players themselves are committed and willing to do what we want to accomplish.”
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Leonard will be a focal point of the Raiders’ equation this season, with his 6-9 frame unlikely to be matched by many small-school foes. McMillan was a an All-Vermilion Valley Conference honorable-mention selection last season and averaged just over 10 points per game. He’ll pair nicely with a standout shooter in junior Tyler Read. More size will come from Pankey and the Manahan twins, while seniors Evan Izquierdo, Jaysun Rodriguez and Kyler Meents, all should have expanded roles this season.
Key games: League games at Watseka on Dec. 13 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Jan. 6 will be early tests for the Raiders in VVC play, with tough home games against Salt Fork on Jan. 27 and Oakwood on Feb. 3.