Get to know ... the Blue Devils
Pregame warmup: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won 25 games last season and notched a 10-2 mark in Vermilion Valley Conference play. The Blue Devils will once again factor into the conversation in the 2022-23 season as coach Gary Tidwell returns standout scorer Brett Meidel
- and a talented supporting cast.
Three questions with
coach Gary Tidwell
What are your expectations for this season?
“We feel that we’ve got a very solid team coming back. We’ve got (a potential) first-team News Gazette all-area player in Brett Meidel. He’s been a varsity key contributor for us for the past four years since his freshman year and he’s going to be an all-state candidate. So I think we’re going to be able to build around him, but we’re not having to rely on him as much as we’ve had to in the past. We’ve got several other guys that are really, really improved, and have been impressive so far this week. Our expectations are just to keep improving throughout the year and hopefully make it a nice postseason run.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?
“I think speed and balance are going to be two of our strengths. This year, again, we’re not going to have to rely on Brett for scoring as much, although he’s going to be consistent in that area for us, but outside shooting and transition play are going strengths for us. I think we’re just really more perimeter-oriented this year than we have been in the past and we’ve got multiple guys that can handle and shoot it.”
How does this group compare to past BHRA teams you’ve coached?“I think it’s very similar to our 2019-20 team. We went undefeated that particular year, and ended up getting beat in the super-sectional against (Sacred Heart-Griffin). I see a lot of similarities with this team to that team. We’re really excited. Our expectations are pretty high. We’ve got a lot of veteran players that have been around the program and know what the expectations are. I think if this group really buys in defensively, like (that) team did, I think we can really make a name for ourselves this year and have a lot of success.”
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Senior standout Brett Meidel returns after averaging a team-best 17.1 points in 33 games last season. A versatile scorer, Meidel has seen it all during his first three seasons of his high school career. Sophomore Micah Stanford offers strength and the ability to create offense and will pair nicely with his brother, Amani, a senior on the team. Senior Isaiah Tidwell will give the Blue Devils a solid interior presence, and Gary Tidwell said guards Hayden Rice and Ayden Ingram
- have both improved this offseason.
Key games:
- Home games against Unity on Nov. 29 and St. Joseph-Ogden on Dec. 20 loom large for the Blue Devils and will provide a measuring stick in the first half of the season. A tough VVC slate is highlighted by home games against Oakwood on Dec. 13 and Iroquois West on Jan. 6. Road games at Armstrong-Potomac on Jan. 10 and Milford on Feb. 3 will provide additional challenges.
Joey Wright