Get to know ... the Comets
Pregame warmup: The Comets soared to a 24-8 record last season, their best win total since a 26-win mark in 1986. Fifth-year head coach Jeff Mandrell
- will look to keep up the momentum this season with strong post play.
Three questions with coach Jeff Mandrell
What are your expectations for this season?“We’re always shooting to try to win our conference. We usually have good teams, teams to try to get through to win it and we were close last year and didn’t quite do it. So that’s something we’d like to do. We’re always striving to get to 20 wins if we can, and, you know, just like the usual coach speak, trying to just get better. We know we have some good teams out there, and we’re going to have to be on and playing together to be competitive.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?“I think as far as our most experienced player, Dalton Hobick is very athletic and he’s the kind of player when you need a big shot, he will take it. He doesn’t shy away from that. He’s a good three-sport athlete, quarterback on the football team and all that. We have a little size with Tanner Pichon and Alec Harrison. I think we could maybe have a little more of a post game this year. Last year, we were more mid-range.”
What makes this team different from your previous teams at Oakwood?
“They get along well. Just speaking throughout my career, sometimes they may play OK on the court and then go their own ways, but I think they get along. I think they want to excel, you know, I think they know that they can’t just step on the court and win. You need to put in the work and put in the time before the games and during the season, and I think those are positives. That makes it easier to add some wrinkles.
30-second timeout: Roster and
scheduling info
Key players: Dalton Hobick will be a key part of the Comets’ attack this winter. The junior multi-sport standout will offer scoring and athleticism in addition to leadership. Alec Harrison and Tanner Pichon
- will provide much-needed size for the Comets as Oakwood looks forward to strong perimeter play.
Key games:
- Four tournaments — at Tri-County over Thanksgiving, at St. Joseph-Ogden in early December, at Monticello in late December and the Vermilion County Tournament in January — will be key tests for the Comets. In Vermilion Valley Conference play, road games at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Dec. 13 and at Iroquois West on Feb. 3 will be crucial to the conference race.
Joey Wright