When: Friday and Saturday.

Where: FMC Natatorium, Westmont.

Schedule: Diving preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. Friday, followed immediately by semifinals; swimming preliminaries begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday; event championships begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the following order (AWD stands for athletes with disabilities):

— 200-yard medley relay, AWD 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, AWD 50 freestyle, 50 freestyle, diving, 100 butterfly, AWD 100 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, AWD 100 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay.

Local qualifiers

EVENT ATHLETE(S) YR. SCHOOL SECTIONAL TIME/SCORE PRE-STATE RANKING^

200 medley relay Andrew Lin (Sr.)/Jake Regenwetter (Sr.)/Robert Gao (Fr.)/Ryan He (Soph.) Uni High 1:39.82 30th

200 freestyle Nolan Miller Jr. Champaign Central 1:40.41 5th

200 IM Jake Regenwetter Sr. Uni High 1:54.19 9th

50 freestyle Aidan Williams Jr. Champaign Central 21.58 23rd

50 freestyle Ethan Schmohe Jr. Sullivan 21.76 37th

Diving Max Katz Sr. Mahomet-Seymour 401.20 43rd

Diving Mitchell Hynds Sr. St. Thomas More 390.80 44th

100 butterfly Andrew Lin Sr. Uni High 48.62 1st

100 freestyle Aidan Williams Jr. Champaign Central 48.04 44th

500 freestyle Nolan Miller Jr. Champaign Central 4:39.19 16th

200 freestyle relay Aidan Williams (Jr.)/Timothy Norcross (Jr.)/Austin Barker (Sr.)/Nolan Miller (Jr.) Champaign Central 1:28.64 27th

100 backstroke Andrew Lin Sr., Uni High 50.21 2nd

100 backstroke Ethan Schmohe Jr. Sullivan 52.87 34th

100 breaststroke Jake Regenwetter Sr. Uni High 57.88 16th

100 breaststroke Dalton Glynn Sr. Monticello 58.69 23rd

400 freestyle relay Aidan Williams (Jr.)/Maddox Dempsey (Sr.)/Josh Lee (Fr.)/Nolan Miller (Jr.) Champaign Central 3:19.72 33rd

^Based on results from all sectional meets

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

