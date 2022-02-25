When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: FMC Natatorium, Westmont.
Schedule: Diving preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. Friday, followed immediately by semifinals; swimming preliminaries begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday; event championships begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the following order (AWD stands for athletes with disabilities):
— 200-yard medley relay, AWD 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, AWD 50 freestyle, 50 freestyle, diving, 100 butterfly, AWD 100 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, AWD 100 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay.
Local qualifiers
EVENT ATHLETE(S) YR. SCHOOL SECTIONAL TIME/SCORE PRE-STATE RANKING^
200 medley relay Andrew Lin (Sr.)/Jake Regenwetter (Sr.)/Robert Gao (Fr.)/Ryan He (Soph.) Uni High 1:39.82 30th
200 freestyle Nolan Miller Jr. Champaign Central 1:40.41 5th
200 IM Jake Regenwetter Sr. Uni High 1:54.19 9th
50 freestyle Aidan Williams Jr. Champaign Central 21.58 23rd
50 freestyle Ethan Schmohe Jr. Sullivan 21.76 37th
Diving Max Katz Sr. Mahomet-Seymour 401.20 43rd
Diving Mitchell Hynds Sr. St. Thomas More 390.80 44th
100 butterfly Andrew Lin Sr. Uni High 48.62 1st
100 freestyle Aidan Williams Jr. Champaign Central 48.04 44th
500 freestyle Nolan Miller Jr. Champaign Central 4:39.19 16th
200 freestyle relay Aidan Williams (Jr.)/Timothy Norcross (Jr.)/Austin Barker (Sr.)/Nolan Miller (Jr.) Champaign Central 1:28.64 27th
100 backstroke Andrew Lin Sr., Uni High 50.21 2nd
100 backstroke Ethan Schmohe Jr. Sullivan 52.87 34th
100 breaststroke Jake Regenwetter Sr. Uni High 57.88 16th
100 breaststroke Dalton Glynn Sr. Monticello 58.69 23rd
400 freestyle relay Aidan Williams (Jr.)/Maddox Dempsey (Sr.)/Josh Lee (Fr.)/Nolan Miller (Jr.) Champaign Central 3:19.72 33rd
^Based on results from all sectional meets