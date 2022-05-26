SINGLES DRAW
Aryan Sachdev (Soph., Uni High) vs. Chatham Mcilroy
- (Sr., Rockford Christian), at Wheeling High School.
- (10)
Ezra Bernhard (Soph., Champaign Central) vs. Dru Prajapati
- (Jr., Oak Forest), at Wheeling High School.
Lino Jo (Sr., Centennial) vs. Thad Dillow
- (Jr., Effingham), at Schaumburg High School.
Jayden Brown (Sr., Danville) vs. (2) Finley Buelte
- (Sr., Rockford Christian), at Schaumburg High School.
DOUBLES DRAW
(1) Max Braun (Soph.)/James Braun (Sr.) (Centennial) vs. Evan Griffith (Jr.)/Will Shade
- (Soph.) (Mt. Zion), at Palatine High School.
Elliot Gulley (Soph.)/Avi Rhodes (Soph.) (Champaign Central) vs. Jonah Karafiol (Sr.)/Nathan Sullivan
- (Jr.) (Chicago Payton), at Palatine High School.
Deep Patel (Sr.)/Jackson Solava (Sr.) (Urbana) vs. (4) Noah Williams (Soph.)/David Lu
- (Jr.) (Springfield), at Rolling Meadows High School.
Tyler Luchinski (Fr.)/Ben Kirby (Sr.) (Centennial) vs. (14) Marc Froidcoeur (Jr.)/Dillon Henderson
- (Jr.) (Triad), at Rolling Meadows High School.
Note: Numbers to left of players’ names indicate a top-16 seed.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Thursday —
- All matches begin at 8 a.m.; first three rounds of championship brackets and consolation brackets will be played.
Friday —
- Consolation matches begin at 8 a.m.; championship quarterfinal matches begin at 9 a.m., with semifinal matches to follow.
Saturday —
- Championship third-place matches and consolation matches begin at 8 a.m.; fifth-place matches and championship matches to follow.
Event locations — Buffalo Grove High School, Conant High School, Fremd High School, Hersey High School, Hoffman Estates High School, Palatine High School, Prospect High School, Rolling Meadows High School, Schaumburg High School, Stevenson High School, Vernon Hills High School, Wheeling High School.