Chargers return powerful core
Teri Scaggs is among the area’s more measured coaches, and even she recognizes the 2022 Chargers could “possibly win a team state championship.” That’s what happens when you return the three athletes who combined to give Centennial all 22 of its points at last year’s Class 1A state showcase, propelling the Chargers to runner-up position behind Chicago Latin (33). Sophomore Max Braun is the reigning 1A singles state champion, while seniors James Braun and Lino Jo placed sixth in the 1A doubles state field. Sophomore Jason Kim also is a key returnee, and the Chargers can feel confident about winning on a constant basis despite the graduation of Chris Sarol and David Diep. “We are excited to have four players that helped us accomplish the best season in Centennial boys’ tennis history,” Scaggs said. “We need to fill a few voids that some seniors left from last season, but we don’t see any reason why we cannot match last year.”
Maroons can’t be overlooked
Though Centennial will grab plenty of headlines in the local boys’ tennis scene, Scott Davis‘ Champaign Central squad also deserves its share of attention. Sophomore Ezra Bernhard was part of a Class 1A state doubles qualifier that went 3-2 in the tournament last season, and he didn’t lose a match at No. 2 singles all year. Senior Lalit Gurrapu, juniors Avi Rhodes and Wade Schacht and sophomore Elliot Gulley will fill in the lineup around Bernhard to make for a formidable group of Maroons, even with state doubles qualifier Brayden Helfer, John Pelafos and Ethan Gulley all exhausting their prep eligibility last spring. “We have a good nucleus returning from last season, and I’m anticipating a good season this year,” Davis said. “We finished tied for second in the Big 12 last year, and I hope we can compete for a conference title again this year.”
Sabers expecting improvement
St. Thomas More has seen some strong girls’ tennis results in recent seasons, including three sectional titles since 2017 and a bevy of strong individual performances from Maddy Swisher. The Sabers’ boys’ tennis team is still fairly new, but coach Mike Swisher (Maddy’s father) is seeing plenty of interest. He’s has 29 athletes on his roster this spring, led by senior and returning captain Brandon Hood. Other players who could make some positive noise for STM are junior Cale Quiram and sophomores Jack McMahon and Parker Moore. “The kids worked hard last year, but many were new to the sport,” Mike Swisher said. “During the regular season, I can see us winning some matches and putting some points on the board versus teams we couldn’t last year. ... Either way, this group is going to be a fun group to coach.”
Who will fill the voids?
Most of the returning local state qualifiers from last season have been mentioned previously in this piece. Some who will not have the chance to defend their past success are Uni High’s Lucas Wood (singles), Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop (doubles) and Urbana’s Bill Layton (singles). They’ve all graduated, and all three of Donnini, Jagroop and Layton constantly made their presences felt on the News-Gazette All-Area team. That opens the door for some new blood to make an impact at the local sectional.
And who else is returning?
Schlarman sophomore Charles Ludwig qualified for the 2021 Class 1A state singles draw and won a pair of matches. Danville senior Jayden Brown was a News-Gazette All-Area honorable-mention pick last season, as were Uni High’s Jack Holder, Zev McManus-Mendelowitz and Aryan Sachdev and Urbana’s Deep Patel and Jack Solava. Also of note is Mahomet-Seymour fielding a boys’ team after seeing significant interest in the creation of a girls’ tennis program previously.