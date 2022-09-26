Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCH

MATCH 1 — (11) Pana at (9) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, date and time TBA

TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCHES

MATCH 2 — (1) Hillsboro vs. (9) ALAH or (11) Pana, 5 p.m.

MATCH 3 — (4) Lincolnwood vs. (8) Vandalia, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 11 a.m.

Class 1A Uni High Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

MATCH 1 — (10) Unity at (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, date and time TBA

MATCH 2 — (11) Judah Christian at (5) Oakwood/Salt Fork, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCHES

MATCH 3 — (1) Monticello vs. (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville or (10) Unity, 4 p.m.

MATCH 4 — (4) Uni High vs. (5) Oakwood/Salt Fork or (11) Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Cornerstone Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCH

MATCH 1 — (7) Iroquois West at (6) Olympia, date and time TBA

TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCH

MATCH 2 — (2) Normal U-High vs. (6) Olympia or (7) Iroquois West, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL MATCH

MATCH 3 — (3) Cornerstone vs. (5) Normal Calvary, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

MATCH 1 — (10) St. Anne at (9) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, date and time TBD

MATCH 2 — (11) Clifton Central at (8) Watseka, Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCH

MATCH 3 — (1) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (9) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin or (10) St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL MATCH

MATCH 4 — (4) Hoopeston Area vs. (8) Watseka or (11) Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Fisher Regional

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

MATCH 1 — (9) Schlarman at (7) Argenta-Oreana, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.

MATCH 2 — (12) Blue Ridge at (6) St. Joseph-Ogden, date and time TBA

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL MATCHES

MATCH 3 — (2) St. Thomas More vs. (7) Argenta-Oreana or (9) Schlarman, 4 p.m.

MATCH 4 — (3) Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (6) St. Joseph-Ogden or (12) Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 10 a.m.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos