Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCH
MATCH 1 — (11) Pana at (9) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, date and time TBA
TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCHES
MATCH 2 — (1) Hillsboro vs. (9) ALAH or (11) Pana, 5 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (4) Lincolnwood vs. (8) Vandalia, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 11 a.m.
Class 1A Uni High Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES
MATCH 1 — (10) Unity at (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, date and time TBA
MATCH 2 — (11) Judah Christian at (5) Oakwood/Salt Fork, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCHES
MATCH 3 — (1) Monticello vs. (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville or (10) Unity, 4 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (4) Uni High vs. (5) Oakwood/Salt Fork or (11) Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Cornerstone Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCH
MATCH 1 — (7) Iroquois West at (6) Olympia, date and time TBA
TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCH
MATCH 2 — (2) Normal U-High vs. (6) Olympia or (7) Iroquois West, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL MATCH
MATCH 3 — (3) Cornerstone vs. (5) Normal Calvary, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES
MATCH 1 — (10) St. Anne at (9) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, date and time TBD
MATCH 2 — (11) Clifton Central at (8) Watseka, Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11 SEMIFINAL MATCH
MATCH 3 — (1) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (9) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin or (10) St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL MATCH
MATCH 4 — (4) Hoopeston Area vs. (8) Watseka or (11) Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Fisher Regional
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES
MATCH 1 — (9) Schlarman at (7) Argenta-Oreana, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.
MATCH 2 — (12) Blue Ridge at (6) St. Joseph-Ogden, date and time TBA
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 SEMIFINAL MATCHES
MATCH 3 — (2) St. Thomas More vs. (7) Argenta-Oreana or (9) Schlarman, 4 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (3) Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (6) St. Joseph-Ogden or (12) Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 10 a.m.