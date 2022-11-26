Lena-Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 8
The game MVP is ... Gage Dunker, who keyed most of Lena-Winslow's offense in addition to snatching a key interception on the defensive side of the ball. The junior running back/linebacker amassed 75 yards on 12 carries and scored the Panthers' first three touchdowns before senior quarterback Drew Streckwald scored from 5 yards out. Dunker's defensive interception came as Lena-Winslow led 8-0 with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and CPC was driving, with a second-and-9 situation at the Lena-Winslow 33-yard line.
"I had him in cover two, so I dropped back to the flat," Dunker said, "and right when I saw the ball I made a play on it."
The Panthers are champions because ... they played a complete game and didn't leave any room for Camp Point Central to remain in the game. Things appeared to be turning to favor CPC late in the second quarter, before a seven-minute drive was snuffed out at the Lena-Winslow 12-yard line. Lena-Winslow never looked back after that, mounting an 18-play, 67-yard drive that extended from 4:48 in the third quarter to 10:41 in the fourth quarter, to put the game out of reach. Slow drives were common throughout the game; Streckwald's 5-yard touchdown rush was more than twice as long as any of Dunker's three scores.
The victorious Panthers will be remembered for ... becoming the sixth Lena-Winslow team to capture a Class 1A state title since 2010, as well as the second consecutive team to earn that honor. In fact, the Panthers' senior class will graduate with three state titles, a 4-1 record in the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season and a 42-3 overall mark. Every Lena-Winslow graduating class has won at least one state championship since the senior class of 2011 started the trend.
Postgame spread: "You can't really expect to get those big, long runs," Lena-Winslow coach Ric Arand said. "These guys did a great job of just hammering away a little bit at a time, and up front they were very good. They're very good. Their backers flowed well to the ball, they knew we weren't going to throw the football and that made it a little simpler on them. I thought we did a pretty good job at the line of scrimmage, executed and we took what they gave us. ... I thought, for the most part, our guys played pretty well up front and we got the job done, and that drive in the third quarter had to be just a killer for them."