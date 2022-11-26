St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
The game MVP is … St. Teresa senior Billy Guyse. If Tri-Valley pulls off the win, this spot is filled by senior running back Blake Regenold, without question. Regenold set a new IHSA record for rushing attempts in a state final, turning 43 carries into 215 yards and two touchdowns. But Guyse came up even more clutch despite less-astounding statistics. The 5-foot-9, 145-pound athlete intercepted a pass from Vikings quarterback Andy Knox at the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line, batted away a fourth-down pass attempt from Knox in St. Teresa’s end zone and recorded what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown catch, from Bulldogs quarterback Joe Brummer on a 9-yard effort midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs are champions because … their defense made some crucial red-zone stands all afternoon long. St. Teresa relied on a bend-don’t-break approach most of the game. That included on Tri-Valley’s first three possessions, when the Vikings suffered one interception and two turnovers on downs inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line. They then watched their season conclude when St. Teresa successfully defended a fourth-down pass thrown by Knox from the Bulldogs’ 23-yard line as the fourth-quarter clock hit all zeroes.
The Bulldogs will be remembered for … a pair of massive scoring plays in less-than-ideal circumstances. The first play occurred with Tri-Valley leading 2-0 with less than four minutes remaining in the first half, after the Vikings generated a safety early in the opening quarter. Facing third and 8 from his own 13-yard line, Brummer found senior receiver Brycen Hendrix wide open behind Tri-Valley’s secondary for what became an 87-yard scoring pass. The second play transpired with the Bulldogs stuck in a fourth-and-2 situation from their own 24-yard line while leading 16-14 late in the third quarter. The Vikings went all out to stop a short run up the middle, leaving themselves vulnerable when senior receiver Elijah Wills took a handoff, cut outside to his left and surged down Tri-Valley’s sideline for a 76-yard touchdown.
Postgame spread: “It just means the world to us, because we’ve been to the semifinals three years in a row before this, and we couldn’t get over the hump. Now that we’re here, we’re different than every other team that’s been through here. And we’re just happy to be here.” — Guyse, on St. Teresa winning its first IHSA football state championship since 1979
“This is our third time here. We’ve been on both sides of this, unfortunately this side twice. It’s an amazing experience with an amazing group of young men. … That’s community football, the way that you can get a school to come together and a community behind a group of kids that start to do things the right way.” — Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop, who led the Vikings to a state runner-up finish in 2013 and a state title in 2015