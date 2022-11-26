IC Catholic 48, Williamsville 17
The game MVP is ... Dennis Mandala, who guided the Knights to a convincing victory with a spirited effort under center. The junior quarterback finished the game with four passing touchdowns and an interception while completing 10 of his 17 attempts. He supplemented his 200 yards through the air with another 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. Four of Mandala's five scores came in the second half as he helped the Knights build on a 13-10 halftime lead.
The Knights are champions because ... they stayed the course and rallied to score 48 unanswered points after facing an early 10-0 deficit. The Knights' offense got off to a slow start as it punted on three of its first four drives and turned the ball over via a Mandala interception on its fifth. But a strong outing from KJ Parker — who caught a 65-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter — helped stem the tide before the Bullets could lead by more than two scores. The defense was strong as well. JP Schmidt intercepted two passes and recored three tackles for loss to lead the other side of the ball.
They Knights will be remembered for ... adding to IC Catholic's rich football history and becoming the fourth Bill Krefft-led team to claim the IHSA's grandest prize. That said, for all the success Krefft has had since taking over in 2012 — three straight titles from 2016-18 — IC Catholic's seniors had yet to experience winning a title.
"Really just the brotherhood really, that's the best thing I could say," said senior running back Denzell Gibson, who rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on Friday. "The determination of those guys and looking at those guys' eyes, I (saw) that they wanted this. So I just wanted to make sure I can contribute in any way I possibly (could). Whether that was blocking, catching the ball, whatever the case may be. I just want to make sure I could get out there and help my brothers and do what I could possibly do."
Postgame spread: "I'd love to say that we have a great halftime adjustment system. Everyone thinks we do, but actually it's just our kids," Krefft said. "Our kids just kind of reset (and) kind of decided what they were going to do. I think they get more dialed in to winning small pieces, and then once they start winning small pieces that momentum builds. So not a lot of halftime adjustments, I don't really say too much at halftime. Our kids kind of get themselves going and run the program, and that was just the story. It's been the same story all year where we just kind of get each other going, I think we walked out of the locker room thinking that we had to fight our way back into that football game, and I think we had a whole group of guys that today decided to do it, and that was the difference."