Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 44, Providence 20
The game MVP is … senior quarterback Ty Lott. Not the easiest pick, as Lott's numbers weren't out of this world (12 of 26 passing for 214 yards, three touchdowns). But he provided stability and key plays when the SHG offense really needed them, connecting with seniors Madixx Morris, Jake Hamilton and Bill Sanders on one scoring pass apiece. Sanders also impressed, rushing for two touchdowns on just six carries, and senior Richard Jackson gave the Cyclones an early boost with an 84-yard dash that led to him running for a 4-yard touchdown. SHG's defense showed so much balance that it'd be tough to pick just one MVP from that unit.
The Cyclones are champions because … they played a well-rounded game and minimized their mistakes, especially in comparison to what Providence presented. SHG racked up more than 200 yards passing and more than 200 yards rushing, and its defense stymied Providence for a majority of what eventually became a somewhat chippy affair. The Cyclones strung together three consecutive touchdown-producing drives across the first and second quarters, then put together four scoring possessions in a row — three touchdowns and one field goal — during one second-half stretch. SHG's defense at least partially caused the Celtics' offense to stagnate after halftime, with the likes of senior linebackers Cory West (12 tackles), Jackson (nine tackles) and Hudson McMann (nine tackles) and senior safety J'veon Bardwell (six tackles, one interception) keying the charge. Providence senior quarterback Lucas Proudfoot threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another score, but the Celtics' offense appeared out of sorts and was gambling on big-gain moments throughout the night. Providence's defense did manage seven tackles for loss and two sacks despite giving up quite a few points.
The Cyclones will be remembered for … sending out legendary coach Ken Leonard as a state champion. Leonard previously announced he'd be retiring after the 2022 season, and he ends a 39-year tenure with the Cyclones as a six-time state titlist in 10 state-final appearances. Also of note was SHG senior kicker Mason Grove booting a 47-yard field goal during the third quarter — something several college kickers might struggle with inside Memorial Stadium.
Postgame spread: "We knew how explosive and how good this group is. And we also (won) for the spring 2021 group. That group was really special, too. That group was part of that, and we had some dudes on that team. They taught these guys a lot, and they didn't get an opportunity to do this (because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these guys have brothers on that team." — Leonard
"We just didn't block and tackle like we needed to today. I couldn't be more proud of this group of seniors. They brought it back. ... Not a lot of returning starters, not a lot of guys with a lot of experience, but we challenged them. We told them to buy in, do the work. It ain't going to be easy to change where we're at with what we have. So go in there, buy in, give everything you have." — first-year Providence coach Tyler Plantz