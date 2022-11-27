Nazareth Academy 45, Peoria 44
The game MVP is … senior receiver/defensive back Zach Hayes. Plenty of athletes contributed significantly to Nazareth’s victory inside Memorial Stadium — sophomore quarterback Logan Malachuk, senior running back Justin Taylor, sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Kaminski and sophomore receiver/defensive back James Penley among them. But Hayes found a way to constantly be exactly where he was needed at multiple huge moments. He prevented two separate Ricky Hearn kickoff-return touchdowns by serving as the last line of defense. He prevented Peoria stud Malachi Washington from scoring on his 39th carry of the day, instead forcing three consecutive rushing attempts from inside the 3-yard line. And Hayes sealed the result by intercepting a pass from Lions quarterback Tino Gist in the final minute. None of this mentions Hayes catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Malachuk, along with Hayes kicking three PATs and catching a two-point conversion pass.
The Roadrunners are champions because … they didn’t allow their relative youth to define them. Nazareth began this season with a 2-4 record before turning things around in a big way. The Roadrunners started an underclassmen at 13 different positions on Saturday, and yet they never backed down as Peoria — starting a senior at 15 positions — kept responding to everything Nazareth threw its way. In a more literal sense, the Roadrunners also prevailed because the Lions ran out of chances to feed their senior standout running back in Washington. He established a IHSA state-final record with 48 carries — beating a mark set Friday by Tri-Valley’s Blake Regenold (43) — and turned those into 289 yards and six touchdowns.
The Roadrunners will be remembered for … being part of one of the more thrilling IHSA state title games in recent memory. After a somewhat slow start that saw Nazareth build a 22-8 lead late in the first half, Peoria generated a three-play possession that made the ledger 22-14 just before halftime. Then the two sides engaged in a true offensive outburst, trading the lead on four different occasions. The ultimate difference was Washington being stopped on a two-point conversion try with about five minutes remaining in regulation before the Roadrunners hung on.
Postgame spread: “I’ve been doing this a long time ... but I’ve never had a team that was 2-4 and ended up where we are, as 5A state champions. And that’s not easy at all, at any level of football. When you’re losing and you’re out of the rankings, and not many people are going to your games anymore and you’re doubting yourself and you’re thinking you’re not as confident, that’s a majority of the time what happens to a lot of people. ... But this team was incredibly resilient — most resilient team I’ve ever had.” — Nazareth coach Tim Racki, who earned his fourth state title with the Roadrunners since 2014
“The feelings that just rushed through my head, I can’t believe it. I still can’t. I’m in shock still. This is all I’ve ever wanted, and to be the one to get an interception to secure it is just surreal.” — Hayes
“We started the season, nobody counted them in the top two. Many didn’t count them in the top 10. And they just kept overcoming and overcoming and overcoming. The path that we took here, they fought their butts off to get where we are now.” — Peoria coach Tim Thornton