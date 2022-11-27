East St. Louis 57, Prairie Ridge 7
The game MVP is ... Pops Battle, who navigated the Flyers' offense through the air and on the ground. The junior quarterback completed 10 of his 12 passing attempts for 207 yards and three touchdowns while adding 63 rushing yards on just four carries. Battle spread the wealth across the offense, with six receivers catching passes throughout the game as East St. Louis clinched its 10th state title in program history.
The Flyers are champions because ... strong offensive line play was the root of the Flyers’ win. Battle wasn’t sacked during the game and was able to find plenty of gaps to rush through, with 6-foot-6, 330-pound Miles McVay showing why he’s an Alabama commit. When Battle wasn’t enjoying ample time in the pocket or dashing past defenders, he was handing the ball off to TaRyan Martin. The Flyers’ sophomore running back gained 174 yards and scored three touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts.
The Flyers will be remembered for ... graduating a senior class that either won the Class 6A state title or finished runner-up in every season it could have. The pandemic-affected spring 2021 season was the only campaign in which the program has played less than 12 games since 2015. The Flyers have qualified for three consecutive state championship games, the first East St. Louis program to tout that achievement since the team claimed two runner-up finishes and a 6A state championship from 1987-89. They also made history by clinching the largest margin of victory in any 6A state title game with Saturday’s 50-point win.
“It felt amazing,” McVay said. “It was really going out and doing it for my brother and just doing it for the city. We let them down last year. It wasn’t going to happen again. I made a promise to that, and I live up to my promises.”
Postgame spread: “As far as the program, it’s big,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. ”Number 10 in program history, so just be a part of it, this rich tradition that East St. Louis football has, that’s a great feeling. And the other thing is, these guys are our first team (in more than 30 years) that has been to state three straight years in a row. And we really think, if it wasn’t for COVID, it would have been four. So these guys did a tremendous job over the past three years. I’m proud of these things we’ve got here, and our underclassmen definitely want to come back here.”