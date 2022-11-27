Loyola 13, Lincoln-Way East 3
The game MVP is ... Jake Stearney, who played well enough under center to guide the Ramblers to victory in a defensive battle. The senior quarterback finished with 14 completions on pass 19 attempts with 179 yards and two touchdowns. Loyola gambled with a flea-flicker on its first play from scrimmage, and it worked. Stearney threw a dime to Declan Forde, who ran in for an 80-yard touchdown. Forde was Stearney's favorite target, as he amassed 40 yards and another touchdown on two additional receptions.
The Ramblers are champions because ... they played lights-out defense when it mattered to supplement the efforts of Stearney and Forde on the offensive end. The Ramblers held the Griffins to just 196 total yards and stymied Lincoln-Way East's third-down approach with stops on seven of its 13 attempts. While the Griffins possessed the ball for nearly five more minutes, the Ramblers often ended those drives shy of field goal range to keep them off the board and sacked Griffins quarterback Braden Tischer twice.
The Ramblers will be remembered for ... capturing the fourth state championship in program history and the program's first since 2018. The Ramblers' defense will go down as one of the best units in school history, allowing more than 21 points just once this season and permitting a total of six points in the final two games.
"I was telling these guys that we're a really good team. You're a couple plays away from (being) undefeated," coach John Holecek said. "These guys, the leadership at this table (at which sat Stearney, Forde, John McGuire and Brooks Bahr) is amazing. Jack Fitzgerald, the other captain, they did it. It was easy every time we walked out onto the field for a coin flip. I was just inspired by these guys and confident because of these guys. It was great to have them on our side."
Postgame spread: "Throughout the year, we've been throwing a lot of heavy sets at teams," Stearney said of the flea-flicker to open the game. "Once we throw our big guys down on the line, teams expect it to be a heavy run play. And, I mean, you only live once. So, state championship game, why not?"
"When (our offensive coordinator) asked me what about this, I (agreed)," Holecek added. "In the worst case, it stops their safeties going down so fast. So first play of the game, taking the safety coming down, I thought it was a great call."
"Funny story, Declan and I went to grade school together, and that was our first play before every single game," Stearney said. "It was kind of cool to see that pay off in a state championship game."