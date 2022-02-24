A look at the next game for each of the four area programs remaining in the Sweet 16 of the IHSA playoffs:
CLASS 3A LINCOLN SECTIONAL
Championship game: Lincoln (24-8) vs. Mahomet-Seymour (29-4)
(This game has been postponed until 7 p.m. Friday)
How Lincoln got here: Defeated Danville 71-27 in regional semifinal game, Centennial 56-27 in regional championship game and Decatur MacArthur 72-57 in sectional semifinal game.
How Mahomet-Seymour got here: Defeated Rantoul 68-26 in regional semifinal game, Bloomington 53-37 in regional championship game and Rochester 34-33 in sectional semifinal game.
Who to watch on Lincoln: Jenna Bowman (Soph., G); Kloe Froebe (Soph., G); Becca Heitzig (Soph., G); Reese McCuan (Sr., F); Taryn Stoltzenburg (Soph., G).
Who to watch on Mahomet-Seymour: Ivie Juarez (Sr., F); Cayla Koerner (Sr., G); Savannah Orgeron (Jr., G/F); Nichole Taylor (Sr., F); Durbin Thomas (Jr., G).
The lowdown: The old saying goes that it isn’t easy to defeat a team three times in one season. The Bulldogs will try to prove that incorrect since they defeated the Railsplitters 46-37 on Jan. 17 and 63-52 on Feb. 10. The latter Apollo Conference matchup happened at Lincoln’s Roy S. Anderson Gym, but also didn’t include Railsplitters standout Froebe, who dropped 29 points against MacArthur.
The pick: Mahomet-Seymour 57, Lincoln 54.
Winner advances to: Highland Super-Sectional game at 7 p.m. next Monday against either Mattoon (28-2) or Civic Memorial (30-4).
CLASS 2A PEOTONE SECTIONAL
Championship game: St. Joseph-Ogden (24-7) vs. Fieldcrest (32-2), 7 p.m.
(This game has been postponed until 7 p.m. Friday)
How St. Joseph-Ogden got here: Defeated Clifton Central 53-22 in regional semifinal game, Bishop McNamara 51-17 in regional championship game and Prairie Central 58-48 in sectional semifinal game.
How Fieldcrest got here: Defeated El Paso-Gridley 46-37 in regional semifinal game, Seneca 30-17 in regional championship game and Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56-33 in sectional semifinal game.
Who to watch on SJ-O: Ella Armstrong (Sr., G); Payton Jacob (Sr., F); Peyton Jones (Jr., G); Ashlyn Lannert (Sr., G); Taylor Wells (Sr., C).
Who to watch on Fieldcrest: Haley Carver (Jr., G); Ella Goodrich (Sr., F); Ashlyn May (Jr., G); Carolyn Megow (Jr., F); Kaitlin White (Soph., G).
The lowdown: Both of these programs play in traditionally tough leagues — the Spartans in the Illini Prairie Conference, the Knights in the Heart of Illinois Conference — and those experiences should be crucial here. SJ-O’s offense has been running hot this month, averaging 52.7 points since the calendar turned to February. Fieldcrest has averaged 49.6 points in the same timeframe.
The pick: St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Fieldcrest 51.
Winner advances to: Morton College Super-Sectional game at 7 p.m. next Monday against either IC Catholic (24-8) or Chicago Noble/Butler (25-9).
CLASS 1A BLUE RIDGE SECTIONAL
Thursday’s championship game: Ridgeview (24-8) vs. St. Thomas More (18-12), 7 p.m.
How Ridgeview got here: Defeated Cissna Park 32-16 in regional semifinal game, Milford 48-33 in regional championship game and Mt. Pulaski 48-43 in sectional semifinal game.
How St. Thomas More got here: Defeated Fisher 56-26 in regional quarterfinal game, St. Teresa 57-44 in regional semifinal game, LeRoy 50-39 in regional championship game and Watseka 32-29 in sectional semifinal game.
Who to watch on Ridgeview: Morgan Donaldson (Sr., C); Annalyn Harper (Jr., G); Peyton Rinkenberger (Sr., G); Brinley Stevens (Jr., F); Mackenzie Wesson (Soph., F).
Who to watch on STM: Emma Devocelle (Jr., G); Ava Dickerson (Jr., G); Grace Dimoke (Soph., C); Ruari Quarnstrom (Soph., G/F); Maddy Swisher (Jr., F).
The skinny: This couldn’t be considered the most expected sectional final matchup, given the Mustangs entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed and the Sabers came into the playoffs as a No. 6 seed. But Ridgeview has won 11 consecutive games while STM has taken 10 of its last 12 matchups overall. Can a smaller Sabers lineup fend off another more sizable opponent?
The pick: Ridgeview 40, St. Thomas More 35.
Winner advances to: Serena Super-Sectional game at 7 p.m. next Monday against either Serena (30-2) or Newark (21-8).