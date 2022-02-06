CHAMPAIGN — Addy McLeod took an unplanned trip to Champaign’s YMCA last October. An impromptu shootaround to better the high schooler’s skills.
The Champaign Central junior soon realized she was being observed.
Not by someone who wanted to challenge her one-on-one or add the 5-foot-9 guard for a pickup game.
But by Mac Irvin III. An individual familiar to plenty of youth basketball players, especially in Illinois.
He’s the director of the renowned Mac Irvin Fire girls’ AAU basketball program and the husband of current Illinois first-year women’s basketball assistant coach Corry Irvin.
“He was picking his kids up from a Y league practice,” McLeod said. “He wanted me to play for him right then and there. It was something I never expected and one of those things, if I wasn’t there, that never would’ve happened.”
McLeod’s skills on the basketball court are certainly attracting positive attention.
She’s helped coach Pancho Moore’s Central Maroons to an 11-11 record through the month of January despite playing a rugged schedule both within the Big 12 Conference and beyond it. Central is seeded third in the Class 3A postseason and will host a regional tournament later this month.
“We’ve definitely had some ups and downs,” McLeod said. “We’re capable of winning regionals. ... We’ve studied the people we’re going to play, so we’re not going to go in empty-minded not knowing their weaknesses and strengths. We’re definitely ready.”
One of those aforementioned downs, however, threatened to derail McLeod’s basketball season and perhaps career.
McLeod contracted COVID-19 earlier this season. Even after later testing negative, McLeod experienced some concerning side effects.
“I was having some slight breathing problems and chest pains while at rest,” McLeod said. “I had to sit out for 10 days to get some tests done (to) see if COVID had any effects on my heart.”
McLeod is feeling better now and ultimately missed just one game with the Maroons. But that didn’t make her overlook what had transpired off the court.
“I was definitely really scared because we had no idea,” McLeod said. “We had to go through all these breathing tests, heart tests, all this stuff. It was really scary not knowing if this was going to be a short-term thing that we could figure out or if this was going to be something long term that’d affect me playing in the future.”
McLeod is accustomed to overcoming more routine challenges in the basketball realm, as well.
Growing up in Sidney, McLeod was a smaller child compared to those she played alongside. Primarily boys.
“When we’d play, they’d make teams. There’d be an even amount (of players), so I couldn’t play,” McLeod said. “So I’d make sure that I’d be good enough so they would pick me up.
“There were bigger, stronger boys. That helped build character. Playing against people much bigger and stronger than you builds your competitive drive more.”
That size disadvantage also encouraged McLeod to lean into being a three-point shooter. Something she can rely upon in her game to this day.
“A lot (of the boys) would be aggressive and drive and body to the boards. I couldn’t do that, so I would shoot. I think that’s why I started to get picked up,” McLeod said. “I genuinely have no idea how I have the range that I do, but over the years, my shot’s just improved.”
McLeod swished five three-pointers on her way to 39 points against Terre Haute (Ind.) North in November. She drained four triples and amassed 30 points plus nine rebounds during a victory over Danville in December.
And McLeod has achieved some double-doubles, as well — 27 points and 11 rebounds against Peoria Richwoods, and 20 points and 10 rebounds versus Normal West.
Where McLeod has seen some of her biggest growth as a junior, in her opinion, is within the interior game.
It mimics the prep career of former Danville standout Erin Houpt, an extremely adept three-point shooter who — while even shorter than McLeod — would give up size to some opponents. McLeod played against Houpt, now a freshman at Mercer, for two seasons.
“Being that I am smaller, when I get to the lane, they usually do foul me. That’s something (Moore) stressed,” McLeod said, “and seeing the way (Houpt would) get to the lane and get a foul every play and get free throws made me want to do that.”
McLeod said she’s receiving interest from Division III colleges and junior-college teams that desire her basketball services.
It’s a testament to her ability to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic from an athletic perspective.
Not to mention fighting through the virus itself.
“It’s difficult because you don’t feel like you get your full years to really get out there and let coaches see you,” McLeod said. “You go out every game and want to do your best and win, but I think knowing I got a short-handed sophomore year and didn’t play as much as I do now (during my) freshman year, it makes me want that playing time even more and to do absolutely everything I can for the time I’m on the court.”