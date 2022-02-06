Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights
Record through Feb. 3:
- 24-4.
Postseason seed:
- No. 4 in Class 2A.
Postseason history (all as Arthur-Lovington):
- Regional titles in 1996, 1997, 1998; sectional title in 1997.
Coach:
- Mac Condill (fifth season).
Key contributors:
- Charley Condill (Jr., F); Alexa Miller (Sr., G); Shaylie Miller (Sr., G); Mallory Nichols (Sr., G); Kailee Otto (Jr., G).
Why they could make a run:
- Despite the potential absence of sophomore standout Claire Seal because of injury, the Knights are still a solid group with numerous varsity-tested athletes. ALAH won 20 of its first 21 games, showing it can both get hot and stay hot. As of Feb. 3, the Knights carried only one loss against a Class 2A program, as well. But being in the same sub-sectional as Pana, Paris and Clinton, among others, is a big challenge.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos
Record through Feb. 3:
- 15-11.
Postseason seed:
- No. 4 in Class 1A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 2001, 2003.
Coach:
- Andrew Buhr (first season).
Key contributors:
- Morgan Brunner (Jr., G); Haley Garrett (Jr., G/F); Jazzi Hicks (Jr., F/C); Lexus Lawhorn (Jr., G); Haylei Simpson (Soph., G).
Why they could make a run:
- The Broncos rarely have been blown out this season and have played competitively with several good teams, including sub-sectional No. 2 seed St. Teresa. This is a very young team, as it entered the season with just one senior and a new head coach. Yet that seems to have allowed CG/B to play with a bit of fearlessness, and the duo of Hicks and Garrett can pop off for significant scoring at any time.
Clinton Maroons
Record through Feb. 3:
- 24-5.
Postseason seed:
- No. 3 in Class 2A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 1986, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2013; sectional title in 1996.
Coach:
- Josh Williams (13th season).
Key contributors:
- Mallory Cyrulik (Sr., F); Regan Filkin (Fr., G); Heidi Humble (Soph., G); Kaitlyn Rauch (Sr., G); Kylie Raymer (Sr., F).
Why they could make a run:
- The 1-2 punch of Cyrulik and Rauch is as lethal as any in the area, scoring an outsized portion of the Maroons’ points throughout their prep careers. And the team’s supporting cast provides exactly what it needs to. Clinton has three separate win streaks of at least six games this season but should have to contend with the likes of Pana, Paris and ALAH for postseason hardware.
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs
Record through Feb. 3:
- 24-4.
Postseason seed:
- No. 1 in Class 3A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 1987, 1989, 1993, 2005.
Coach:
- Garret Risley (second season).
Key contributors:
- Ivie Juarez (Sr., F); Cayla Koerner (Sr., G); Savannah Orgeron (Jr., G/F); Nichole Taylor (Sr., F); Durbin Thomas (Jr., G).
Why they could make a run:
- This has been one of the area’s best teams all season long, losing three of its four games to a single team in Mattoon. The Bulldogs don’t have to worry about seeing the Green Wave until the super-sectional, either. Balance in all statistics has been key for M-S, which has benefited greatly from the offseason addition of Juarez, a transfer from Normal Community who will play next season at Parkland.
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans
Record through Feb. 3:
- 18-7.
Postseason seed:
- No. 1 in Class 2A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020; sectional titles in 1992, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2019; super-sectional titles in 2007, 2019; state third-place trophy in 2019.
Coach:
- Drew Arteaga (first season).
Key contributors:
- Ella Armstrong (Sr., G/F); Payton Jacob (Sr., F); Peyton Jones (Jr., G); Ashlyn Lannert (Sr., G); Taylor Wells (Sr., C).
Why they could make a run:
- The winning tradition is instilled throughout this program, and that was the case even before Arteaga, a former Westville boys’ basketball coach and SJ-O graduate, was brought aboard to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction. The Spartans are a veteran team that receives contribtions from multiple players. The fact SJ-O has received a favorable draw in the Peotone Sectional only adds to that.
St. Thomas More Sabers
Record through Feb. 3:
- 13-10.
Postseason seed:
- No. 6 in Class 1A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016; sectional titles in 2012, 2013, 2014; super-sectional titles in 2013, 2014; state runner-up trophy in 2013; state championship trophy in 2014.
Coach:
- Erin Quarnstrom (first season).
Key contributors:
- Emma Devocelle (Jr., G); Ava Dickerson (Jr., G); Emily Herges (Soph., G); Ruari Quarnstrom (Soph., G); Maddy Swisher (Jr., C).
Why they could make a run:
- The Sabers’ sub-sectional is dangerous but not totally daunting, and the team has played really well after a slow start to the season. The younger Quarnstrom is liable to go on a scoring binge without notice, while three-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year Swisher is a fighter in the paint. This STM team doesn’t have the same starpower as other recent ones, but they’re playing their best basketball at the right time.
Salt Fork Storm
Record through Feb. 3:
- 20-5.
Postseason seed:
- No. 2 in Class 1A.
Postseason history:
- Regional title in 2020; sectional title in 2020.
Coach:
- Brian Russell (seventh season).
Key contributors:
- Karlie Cain (Jr., G); Kailey Frischkorn (Jr., G); Alexa Jamison (Fr., G); Shelby McGee (Jr., F); Macie Russell (Soph., F).
Why they could make a run:
- After winning a Vermilion County Tournament title and nearly securing the BSN Classic championship, why shouldn’t a Storm team without a single senior aim for the postseason stars? Jamison is nearly unstoppable putting the ball in the basket, and Brian Russell has his girls playing suffocating defense on a nightly basis. Being in a sub-sectional with Tri-County is a major hurdle to clear, though.
Tri-County Titans
Record through Feb. 3:
- 23-3.
Postseason seed:
- No. 1 in Class 1A.
Postseason history (as Shiloh and Tri-County):
- Regional titles in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020; sectional titles in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2020; super-sectional titles in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2011, 2019, 2020; fourth-place state trophies in 1987, 2011, 2019; third-place state trophies in 1988, 1990, 2020; state runner-up trophy in 1989.
Coach:
- Joe Morrisey (13th season).
Key contributors:
- Josie Armstrong (Soph., G); Thaylee Barry (Jr., G); Bella Dudley (Sr., F); Caroline Smith (Sr., G); Kaylin Williams (Jr., F).
Why they could make a run:
- The odds-on favorite locally to have extended postseason success is the Titans. Morrisey continues finding ways to make his team click despite key personnel losses year after year. This Tri-County outfit is extremely stout defensively and has relied on a deep rotation after injury and illness issues early. Don’t be surprised to read about the Titans in a third consecutive Class 1A state tournament.
Tuscola Warriors
Record through Feb. 3:
- 19-6.
Postseason seed:
- No. 3 in Class 1A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 1986, 1989, 1990, 1992, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017; sectional title in 2008.
Coach:
- Tim Kohlbecker (18th season).
Key contributors:
- Ella Boyer (Jr., G); Sophia Kremitzki (Sr., G/F); Taylor Musgrave (Sr., G); Maddie Stahler (Sr., G); Harley Woodard (Jr., G).
Why they could make a run:
- Ever since falling to Neoga in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla final, the Warriors have appeared to be on a mission to rarely, if ever, be disappointed again this season. Their recent tear has included both a Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship and the ability to defensively frustrate opponents. A Salt Fork-Tuscola matchup within their sub-sectional would be a lot of fun.
Watseka Warriors
Record through Feb. 3:
- 19-4.
Postseason seed:
- No. 1 in Class 1A.
Postseason history:
- Regional titles in 1978, 1979, 1980, 1984, 2002, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019.
Coach:
- Barry Bauer (eighth season).
Key contributors:
- Claire Curry (Sr., G); Addi Edwards (Sr., C); Allie Hoy (Sr., G); Jackie Lynch (Sr., C); Sydney McTaggart (Sr., G).
Why they could make a run:
- Bauer-coached teams are capable of getting a lot done in both the regular season and postseason. This crop of Warriors has put up a lot points and also kept numerous opponents limited in scoring with a good combination of shooting and post size. The Blue Ridge Sectional they feed into is very winnable, and they don’t have to run into Tri-County within their super-sectional, either.