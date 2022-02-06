What does it mean to you and your teammates to have the IHSA postseason back this year?
“The chance that my team gets to make a run for the big trophy this year means the world to us. We’ve battled through having key players out with COVID all year long, and we are starting to find our groove again. Our team can be really dangerous when we are all healthy. Last year, our chances of going back (to state) were so high, and getting that taken from us has been our driving factor for this season, for sure. This season is so special to us because even though we’ve been here before, we still have a lot of work to do.”
How has the team qualifying for each of the last two Class 1A state semifinals affected you this regular season?
“If you know Tri-County, you know that there is a winning culture that we live by. Everyone we play knows that about us and they always come out and give us their all. It’s really fun because we attract a crowd from our following as well as the opposing team, so a lot of our games this year have been loud and exciting. Coming off of last year where you had to have tickets to get in, our motivation stands with Titan Nation. We just compete, no matter who we play. Knowing that we have all of the talent to go back and compete for the state title is the driving factor for us. As for teaching our younger girls, we lead by example. We get after each other in practice. That is the only way that we are making each other better, and through that, we have all gotten on the same level to reach some of the goals that we have achieved and that we plan to keep achieving. Each and every one of the girls on the team, no matter their role, is a part of the family.”
How important is it to you to help Tri-County vie for a Class 1A state championship?
“In junior high and high school, we’ve won fourth place three times and third place one time. This year is the seniors’ last run for the first-place trophy, and to us, it’s a goal that we have set out for six years now. Last year, if we had the chance, we truly believed that we had what we needed to be state champs. So this year, although we’ve lost some players, we had hidden gems that have grown tremendously over the last year. Last year was the first year that the senior class hadn’t been to state since seventh grade, and to us it felt like a loss. With that, we have locked in and we are more focused than we ever have been before. As a team, we still have everything to prove. I think just two of our starters have gotten to experience state in high school, so really it is almost a whole new team. Our style of play has changed, and we’ve done a great job of filling in some of the positions that needed to be filled. At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of doubt due to losing Tayler Barry and Melia Eskew. But each game we prove ourselves to Coach (Joe Morrisey) and to our fans what we are truly capable of. We are comfortable in this position, but we still have a lot of unfinished business to be done.”