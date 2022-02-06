What does it mean to you, your players and the girls’ basketball community to have the IHSA postseason back?
“The upperclassmen have not had a ‘normal’ high school experience, including athletics. Last season was bizarre on so many levels — mask wearing/not wearing, minimal practice time, abrupt beginning of the season, no fans and just the COVID health concerns. I talked with most coaches we played and all agreed it was a stressful season for us, school administrators and players. Being uncharted waters, there were so many judgments and decisions to be made based on the health needs of our kids and their families. I feel our girls, to their credit, adapted and persevered. I still feel for last year’s seniors and team, who had a chance to make a postseason run.
“Last year, we played for the love of the game, each other and pride. This year, having a postseason brings back the end-of-the-season excitement of playing games that matter and facing a possible one-and-done scenario. I know our girls are pumped, and I’m excited for them.”
As a coach who has overseen several successful teams during your time on the sidelines at Tuscola, what does it take to get your girls playing at their best when the regular season is ending and the postseason is beginning?
“A wise area hall of fame coach once cautioned me not to run the legs off of your players who are playing mega-minutes, so we try to find a balance of being game-ready and having rested legs. We also try to narrow down and refine offensive looks that, over the season, we have found fit our strengths, and defensively we continue to run specific drills to focus on our weaknesses while factoring in the actions and strengths of potential postseason opponents.
“We always went south after regionals and would invariably run into Teutopolis, who would end up in the Final Four, and for a couple years, we ran into the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City team that went to the Final Four three straight years. Seems we were constantly running into Final Four teams during sectionals.”
What is this team’s outlook for the postseason?
“Like so many schools, we have had a number of obstacles to overcome this season. Our girls have been incredibly resilient and, in spite of it all, seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. With what they have coped with the past few years, they understand there are no guarantees and anything can be taken from you at any time.
“So, lay it all on the line when you have the chance. There will be some nerves, naturally, but this group has played in three tournament finals this season, which should have us prepared. We have improved in sharing and moving the ball, and in shot selection.
“We need to be able to play at a high level for 32 minutes and play with focus, which at times has been an issue and resulted in lulls within the game. I love this group, and I would enjoy nothing more than to go on a deep postseason run with them. I believe our girls are wise enough to realize if they play their hearts out, play for each other and leave it all on the floor, then they are winners.”