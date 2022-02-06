ATHLETE YR. POS. SCHOOL LIKAS’ COMMENT
Ella Armstrong Sr. G St. Joseph-Ogden Can light it up from beyond the three-point arc and also weave her way inside for a bucket. She has plied her trade within the daunting Illini Prairie Conference.
Josie Armstrong So. G Tri-County Had the chance to step up early in the season with other Titans absent from the court, and she didn’t disappoint. Now a reliable second or third scorer nightly.
Lorena Arnett Sr. G Paxton-Buckley-Loda Though her team has struggled to consistently win in the new year, she’s got the ability to pile up points in a hurry and should draw opponents’ best defenders.
Tori Birge Sr. F Hoopeston Area An uber-athletic presence on both ends of the court, she’s been a steady influence for her teammates and has helped the Cornjerkers to a midseason resurgence.
Ella Boyer Jr. G Tuscola Playing alongside freshman sister Ava Boyer, she can heat up shooting the ball from distance and keep connecting as a balance to the Warriors’ strong post game.
Nau’Tika Conaway Sr. F Danville It’s been tough sledding for a short-handed Vikings’ outfit without former standout Erin Houpt, but Conaway has done a nice job picking up some of the scoring load.
Carlyn Crozier Sr. G Armstrong-Potomac A very capable scorer for a rapidly rising Trojans team, she’s seen numerous varsity repetitions in her prep career and should be well-adjusted to postseason play.
Mallory Cyrulik Sr. F Clinton A force throughout her prep career who earned Associated Press all-state first-team honors last season, she’ll strike fear into the heart of pretty much any opponent.
Bella Dudley Sr. F Tri-County She’s stepped into the leading scorer role vacated by Tayler Barry and has made the Titans her team — and one that is contending for a Class 1A state championship.
Kallie Evans Jr. G/F Fisher Standing out in multiple sports for the Bunnies, her fairly young team is likely to go as far as she takes it with both her scoring and rebounding prowess.
Renni Fultz Sr. F Monticello Achieved the Sages’ all-time rebounding record during this regular season and has built off a stellar final prep volleyball season that included winning a regional championship.
Lydia Gondzur Jr. G Westville While the Tigers have struggled through the calendar year 2022, Gondzur still is finding ways to produce and make sure opposing defenses have to key in on her.
Anna Hagan Sr. G Milford She’ll never be the biggest player on the floor, but she’s been a nightmare for other teams to slow down both in scoring and distributing the ball to teammates for their own buckets.
Dina Hashash Sr. G Uni High Has a penchant for massive scoring efforts and still makes her way onto the scoresheet regardless of whether the Illineks are playing a strong or scuffling opponent.
Taylor Henry Sr. F Unity Undersized post player is reigning News-Gazette All-Area softball Player of the Year who has been a big reason for theRockets thriving in a tough Illini Prairie Conference.
Jazzi Hicks Jr. F/C Cerro Gordo/Bement At the forefront of a strong push from a Broncos’ group with hardly any seniors, Hicks makes life difficult for teams unable to guard effectively in the post and fills up the baskets.
Allie Hoy Sr. G Watseka She manages to excel on the Warriors’ roster despite being one of eight seniors and standing 5-foot-6 (this will be repeated later on this list). A steady scorer who produces regardless of situation.
Payton Jacob Sr. F St. Joseph-Ogden Another rock-solid point producer for the Spartans, she typically can be found in any of the team’s top four spots in point production when a game is over.
Alexa Jamison Fr. G Salt Fork She burst onto the local prep scene this season with some outrageous scoring totals, powered by being able to hit three-pointers with very little time or space to release the ball.
Ivie Juarez Sr. F Mahomet-Seymour Could’ve been part of a powerful Normal Community squad and now has helped make the Bulldogs a dangerous outfit, scrapping for both points and rebounds.
Mattie Kennel Sr. G Armstrong-Potomac Similar to teammate Kyla Bullington, she’s made a positive impression in numerous athletic venues and is a big reason these Trojans are knocking on the door of 20 wins.
Mikayla Knake Jr. G Cissna Park Her Timberwolves have been up and down all season long, but Knake was an instant sensation back as a freshman and continues to offer so many positive attributes on the hardwood.
Cayla Koerner Sr. G Mahomet-Seymour Future Division I soccer player, she’s using the grittiness that allows her to produce dozens of goals on the pitch to also turn in significant basketball scoring outputs.
Sophia Kremitzki Sr. G/F Tuscola Capable of penetrating the paint for both points and rebounds, she gives a somewhat-small Warriors lineup a good power boost that will serve them well in Class 1A.
Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta Jr. G Urbana Her Tigers will be hard-pressed to make an extensive postseason push, but Mboyo-Meta still has managed to rack up some solid scoring totals during a challenging campaign.
Addy McLeod Jr. G Champaign Central A tough-nosed guard who reminds of former Danville standout Erin Houpt, she frustrates the opposition by lighting it up from three-point range and rushing the rim.
Sydney McTaggart Sr. G Watseka A similar story to Allie Hoy, but McTaggart may well be most valuable player for a Warriors’ squad with various options. A great senior volleyball season has transitioned to the hardwood.
Alexa Miller Sr. G ALAH News-Gazette All-Area first-team performer as a junior gives a very good Knights’ squad a little bit of everything — necessary amid Claire Seal’s injury absence.
Shaylie Miller Sr. G ALAH Typically wasn’t the leading scorer when Claire Seal was healthy, but now she’ll be turned to for additional points. And she’s capable of banking them, along with other key statistics.
Alaina Moore Jr. F Sullivan Her team lost quite a bit of senior talent after last season, but Moore is giving folks a glimpse of Sullivan’s positive future with her ability to both score and rebound at a high volume.
Ilyana Nambo So. G Iroquois West Big reason for the Raiders piling up wins in first two-thirds of the season, Nambo is a shot-blocking menace who can also have double-digit scoring performances.
Savannah Orgeron Jr. G/F Mahomet-Seymour She hasn’t needed to give the Bulldogs nearly as much as much game in and game out as she did last season, and yet she’s still having great success as a scorer and rebounder.
Ashlynn Pinnick Sr. G Oakwood One of numerous smaller guards among the Comets’ roster, Pinnick has gained ample momentum as a shooter in recent games while her team is piling up wins.
Ruari Quarnstrom So. G St. Thomas More Similar to list entires from Salt Fork, Quarnstrom is a young player who has blossomed on a roster devoid of seniors. If the Sabers need points, Quarnstrom is the go-to option.
Kennedy Ramshaw Jr. F Centennial A former St. Thomas More player, Ramshaw gives the Chargers a kick of athleticism and energy any time she’s on the floor. Class 3A foes want to make sure they don’t lose sight of her.
Kaitlyn Rauch Sr. G Clinton Though occasionally in the shadow of teammate Mallory Cyrulik, Rauch has carved out her own role as potent scorer both from beyond three-point arc and closer to the net.
Maddie Reed Sr. G Unity While her college athletics future lies in softball, Reed is a three-point shooting dynamo who draws sufficient defensive attention, opening up the floor for teammates.
Peyton Rinkenberger Sr. G Ridgeview Has as much to do with Mustangs’ midseason surge as anyone, serving as the program’s top scorer and rebounder with several other seniors and juniors in the fold.
Kendall Roberts So. G Georgetown-Ridge Farm She seems to be finding more and more confidence shooting the ball as Buffaloes keep obtaining wins, and she’s also not afraid to grind for rebounds in the paint.
Sophia Rome Sr. F BHRA The Blue Devils often are a bit light on scoring, but Rome makes sure the coffers always contain something. She’s also capable of guarding some opposing bigs and keeping them from the paint.
Macie Russell So. F Salt Fork Tall, rangy athlete starred as a middle-distance track runner last school year and now is a reliable shooter, passer and rebounder for a young Storm basketball squad.
Tiffany Schroeder Sr. F Milford Always a threat to generate a double-double via scoring and rebounding, she gives the Bearcats a steady presence in the post that will become more and more necessary deeper in the playoffs.
Chloe Sisco Jr. G Prairie Central There are plenty of three-point shooting threats on this list, and Sisco is among the leaders of them. Not the Hawks’ only scoring option, but a very good and reliable one.
Shea Small Jr. F Iroquois West Saw quite a bit of varsity time in leaner seasons and now is one of the top offensive threats for a Raiders’ squad that until recently appeared likely to top 20 wins.
Sydney Spesard So. G Georgetown-Ridge Farm She and freshman sister Addi give off tons of confidence, and Sydney isn’t afraid to take a feed from her sibling and get to the basket as Buffaloes have improved.
Lizzie Stiverson Sr. G Monticello Overlooked at times despite her significant contributions to multiple Sages rosters, Stiverson gives Monticello a capable second option in both scoring and overall leadership.
Callie Warlow Sr. F LeRoy Even when her teammates aren’t having their best night, Warlow is ready to provide double-digit points alongside plenty of rebounds and even some assists and blocked shots.
Ariana Warren Sr. F Arcola Hasn’t needed to be the leading scorer all the time for this season’s Purple Riders, but she’s been through the motions of prep basketball for multiple seasons and can lead in tight moments.
Kaylin Williams Jr. F Tri-County Part of the increased size the Titans now utilize this season, she ensures that her host of smaller teammates can’t be exploited by making opponents stay cognizant of the paint.
Addie Wright Jr. F Oakwood She got to spend one season learning alongside current Murray State star Katelyn Young, and that, plus her own work and abilities, has made Wright difficult to stop for many foes.