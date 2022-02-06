Listen to this article

Regionals

Dates:

  • Quarterfinals on Feb. 12; semifinals on Feb. 14 and 15; championship games on Feb. 17 and 18.

Class 3A area regional hosts:

  • Champaign Central, Normal West.

Class 2A area regional hosts:

  • Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bishop McNamara, Clinton, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Reed-Custer, Seneca.

Class 1A area regional hosts:

  • Cerro Gordo/Bement, LeRoy, Meridian, Ridgeview, Tri-County, Watseka.

Advancement:

  • Regional championship game winners qualify for a sectional semifinal against the other regional champion from their sub-sectional.

Sectionals

Dates:

  • Semifinals on Feb. 22; championship games on Feb. 24.

Class 3A area sectional host:

  • Lincoln.

Class 2A area sectional hosts:

  • Monticello, Peotone.

Class 1A area sectional hosts:

  • Blue Ridge, Tuscola.

Advancement:

  • Out of four sectional semifinalists from two sub-sectionals, two will qualify for a sectional final. The sectional final winner will advance to a super-sectional game against another sectional champion.

Super-sectionals

Date:

  • Feb. 28.

Class 3A area super-sectional host:

  • Highland.

Class 2A area super-sectional hosts:

  • Morton College, Vandalia.

Class 1A area super-sectional hosts:

  • Serena, Wayne City.

Advancement:

  • The winner of game between two sectional champions qualifies for the state semifinals.

State tournament

Dates:

  • March 3-5.

Tournament host:

  • Redbird Arena, Normal.

Tournament schedule:

Thursday, March 3

10 a.m. —

  • First Class 1A semifinal.

Approximately 11:30 a.m. —

  • Second Class 1A semifinal.

2:30 p.m. —

  • First Class 2A semifinal.

Approximately 4 p.m. —

  • Second Class 2A semifinal.

7 p.m. —

  • Class 1A third-place game.

Approximately 8:30 p.m. —

  • Class 2A third-place game.

Friday, March 4

10 a.m. —

  • First Class 3A semifinal.

Approximately 11:30 a.m. —

  • Second Class 3A semifinal.

2:30 p.m. —

  • First Class 4A semifinal.

Approximately 4 p.m. —

  • Second Class 4A semifinal.

7 p.m. —

  • Class 3A third-place game.

Approximately 8:30 p.m. —

  • Class 4A third-place game.

Saturday, March 5

11 a.m. —

  • Class 1A championship game.

Approximately 12:30 p.m. —

  • Class 2A championship game.

5:30 p.m. —

  • Class 3A championship game.

Approximately 7 p.m. —

  • Class 4A championship game.

Advancement:

  • Four super-sectional winners will compete in two state semifinals, with the winners then competing for a state championship and the losers competing for the third-place trophy.

IHSA COVID-19 withdrawal policy:

  • “If a school cannot advance a team (or bring up sub-varsity players) then the last school they played will move on. Notification of a team’s withdrawal must be made to the IHSA office no later than six hours before the established start time of the next game the school would play.”

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos