Regionals
Dates:
- Quarterfinals on Feb. 12; semifinals on Feb. 14 and 15; championship games on Feb. 17 and 18.
Class 3A area regional hosts:
- Champaign Central, Normal West.
Class 2A area regional hosts:
- Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bishop McNamara, Clinton, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Reed-Custer, Seneca.
Class 1A area regional hosts:
- Cerro Gordo/Bement, LeRoy, Meridian, Ridgeview, Tri-County, Watseka.
Advancement:
- Regional championship game winners qualify for a sectional semifinal against the other regional champion from their sub-sectional.
Sectionals
Dates:
- Semifinals on Feb. 22; championship games on Feb. 24.
Class 3A area sectional host:
- Lincoln.
Class 2A area sectional hosts:
- Monticello, Peotone.
Class 1A area sectional hosts:
- Blue Ridge, Tuscola.
Advancement:
- Out of four sectional semifinalists from two sub-sectionals, two will qualify for a sectional final. The sectional final winner will advance to a super-sectional game against another sectional champion.
Super-sectionals
Date:
- Feb. 28.
Class 3A area super-sectional host:
- Highland.
Class 2A area super-sectional hosts:
- Morton College, Vandalia.
Class 1A area super-sectional hosts:
- Serena, Wayne City.
Advancement:
- The winner of game between two sectional champions qualifies for the state semifinals.
State tournament
Dates:
- March 3-5.
Tournament host:
- Redbird Arena, Normal.
Tournament schedule:
Thursday, March 3
10 a.m. —
- First Class 1A semifinal.
Approximately 11:30 a.m. —
- Second Class 1A semifinal.
2:30 p.m. —
- First Class 2A semifinal.
Approximately 4 p.m. —
- Second Class 2A semifinal.
7 p.m. —
- Class 1A third-place game.
Approximately 8:30 p.m. —
- Class 2A third-place game.
Friday, March 4
10 a.m. —
- First Class 3A semifinal.
Approximately 11:30 a.m. —
- Second Class 3A semifinal.
2:30 p.m. —
- First Class 4A semifinal.
Approximately 4 p.m. —
- Second Class 4A semifinal.
7 p.m. —
- Class 3A third-place game.
Approximately 8:30 p.m. —
- Class 4A third-place game.
Saturday, March 5
11 a.m. —
- Class 1A championship game.
Approximately 12:30 p.m. —
- Class 2A championship game.
5:30 p.m. —
- Class 3A championship game.
Approximately 7 p.m. —
- Class 4A championship game.
Advancement:
- Four super-sectional winners will compete in two state semifinals, with the winners then competing for a state championship and the losers competing for the third-place trophy.
IHSA COVID-19 withdrawal policy:
- “If a school cannot advance a team (or bring up sub-varsity players) then the last school they played will move on. Notification of a team’s withdrawal must be made to the IHSA office no later than six hours before the established start time of the next game the school would play.”