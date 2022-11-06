Get to know … the Champaign Central Maroons
Pregame warmup: The Maroons finished 12-12 last season. Head coach Pancho Moore is in his eighth season at the helm and has a team that might be his best yet, with Winthrop commit Addy McLeod leading the way.
Coach speak: Three questions with Pancho Moore
What are your expectations for this season?
"Definitely to be better than (12-12). Last year was an up and down year, a lot of close games that we probably could have won, and then losing as we did, being upset in the playoffs, we've got a lot to come back and prove this year … we should have a very good season. I'm excited for it."
What are some strengths of this year's team?
"Working as a family, just being a unit, just being able to get up and down the court (with a) kind of run-and-stun type offense. Being able to go, go, go and pushing tempo, especially with us getting a few games with the shot clock this year, we've kind of just been locked in on pushing pace and movement, sharing the wealth and keeping it going."
You mention the shot clock, which you'll run into at some tournaments this season. How do you prepare your team for that, given that most of your players have never played with it?
"Most of them have never played with it, which I've been waiting for because you run into those teams that like to hold on to the ball. For a defense like ours, you don't know how long you have to guard if you're pressing and things of that nature, so they can keep just moving it around. But in this case, they won't be able to, so we're preparing for that defensively and offensively. Just kind of thinking push tempo, speed teams up and just see how that works in our favor. Hopefully we can adapt to it ourselves against other teams, but I don't think that'd be too big of an issue. I think we have a pretty sharp IQ and we can handle that."
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Winthrop commit Addy McLeod will be a key piece of the Maroons' attack during her senior campaign. The senior provides ball handling and scoring as well as leadership ability for which Moore offers high praise.
Senior guard Braelyn Alexander will also play an important role in the Maroons' frontcourt. "Watching her so far this summer and into the fall here, she looks to be a totally different person," Moore said.
Senior Kennedy Ramshaw arrives after transferring from Centennial and will provide patience and a solid option in transition.
Sophomores Alex Parastaran and Amina Robinson will also play big minutes for the Maroons this winter as they look for breakout seasons in their second season in the program.
Schedule Breakdown: As always, the Maroons will face a series of challenges in a Big 12 Conference that features a number of strong programs.
A road tilt at Peoria – which is led by highly-touted prospect Aaliyah Guyton – on Jan. 7 and a home game against Peoria Notre Dame on Feb. 4 may be the Maroons' toughest battles in conference play.
A road battle at Peoria Richwoods on Jan. 19 looms large as well, and cross-town battles with Centennial at home on Jan. 5 and at Centennial on Feb. 9 will be key to the Maroons' conference title hopes as well.