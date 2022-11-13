Get to know ... the Spartans
Pregame warmup: St. Joseph-Ogden is a program accustomed to success, and the Spartans didn’t miss a beat in coach Drew Arteaga’s first season. The Spartans finished 24-8 with a perfect 10-0 Illini Prairie Conference record in the 2021-22 season and captured a Class 2A regional championship. New players will take on expanded roles as the program looks to keep the momentum going this winter.
Three questions with coach Drew Arteaga
What are your expectations for this season?
“We’re really excited. I really like our group. Our girls had a really good offseason. They really committed to the weight room. They really committed to our summer program. I’m really proud of them for what they did there. I think that our biggest strength right now is our togetherness. (We’re a) really tight group, which is really fun to see — not just on the basketball floor, but in the classroom. Our expectation going into the year is to get better every night and compete. We did graduate seven seniors, which is a lot, and we lost four starters and had a fifth go down with an injury, so we’re having some girls that have to step up. We’re excited because we’re just going to continue to compete every night. We’re excited because we get to host a tournament here in the first week, at our home floor, and we’re excited for the teams we’re going to be playing. For us, we have to take care of the things that we can control and compete every night. I think that if we can get our group to buy into each other, like they have this summer, I think we can have some success."
What are some strengths of this year’s team?
“Our girls really care about each other and they really want to see each other be successful. I think the most important thing to this group is winning. They’re a very unselfish group of kids, and seeing teammates succeed is success for them as well. I’m really proud of how unselfish they, are and I think that will help us get where we need to go. I think we have a couple of nice guards coming back that are really going to be able to help us. We have a nice combination of inside and outside play that will allow us to be successful and guard teams the way we want to guard them and pressure the basketball. Offensively, I think we’ll be able to handle the ball and handle pressure to hopefully lead to easy baskets.”
What is the transition like from your first season to your second season at the helm of the SJ-O program?
“Our culture of kids is continuing to grow and develop. The first year is always the hardest when you’re implementing a new system, and I think that our girls feel more comfortable this year with the things we’re doing. We don’t have to spend as much time teaching some of the some of the basics where they’ve caught on quickly, which is really nice. I’m excited because the kids are really energized and ready to be there and excited to be there. They’re loving basketball, and they’re giving everything they’ve got every night. My favorite part of my day is going to see our kids compete in practice every night, and I’m excited to go see them compete on game nights and hopefully find some success in the win column.”
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Point guard Addison Frick returns after playing in all but one game last season. The junior should see an expanded role after serving in a depth capacity last season. Senior Taylor Hug will also see an increased role. Sophomore Addy Martinie will be a presence in the post after gaining varsity experience as a freshman. Cissna Park transfer Addie Seggebruch will play a key role for the Spartans, as well.
Key games: SJ-O starts its season off with a bang as it hosts Tri-County, Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour this week in the Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament in St. Joseph. A nonconference game at Paris on Nov. 22 is a solid test.
A tough slate of IPC games in mid-January includes road games at Prairie Central (Jan. 9) and Monticello (Jan. 19) and a home date against St. Thomas More (Jan. 16).