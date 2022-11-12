Get to know ... the Sabers
Pregame warmup: St. Thomas More mounted an 18-13 record and captured a Class 1A regional championship in 2021-22, the program’s first postseason title since 2016. Second-year head coach Erin Quarnstrom has reason for optimism once again this season
Three questions with coach Erin Quarnstrom
What are your expectations for this season?“We’re feeling great. We are feeling like we’re coming together and the new additions to the team have only energized us, I believe. From a program standpoint, we are going to have a JV team and a varsity team, which is phenomenal, because we only had 10 players who are able to play last year. At the varsity level, we just now have our full team because the volleyball team (made it to) super-sectionals, so they are really starting to jell and kind of fall back into where we ended last season.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?“I think just playing hard-nosed basketball, we are not going to give up on anything. We’re going into this year with more confidence than we had last year and just knowing that no matter what, we can go after every loose ball and every rebound and play until the very end.”
What changes for you personally from year one to year two at the helm of the program?“I think that I have a better grasp of my players and their strengths and I’m able to design our offense and defense a little better to show off the talents of my individual players.”
Key players: Sophomore Ruari Quarnstrom led all returning players with an average of 13 points per game during the 2021-22 season and also made her presence known on the defensive side of the ball with four steals per game. Quarnstrom also averaged seven rebounds per game, which tied the output of junior Maddy Swisher. Swisher also chipped in nine points per game, as did fellow junior Emma Devocelle
- The Sabers will be tested in nonconference play with a road game at Centennial on Nov. 22 and home games against Tuscola on Dec. 5, Oakwood on Dec. 17 and Watseka on Jan. 21. The Illini Prairie Conference will present a series of challenges as always, with none larger than a home game against Prairie Central on Dec. 15 and a battle at St. Joseph-Ogden on Jan. 16.
