Get to know the Storm
Pregame warmup: Salt Fork finished 23-6 last season with an unblemished 12-0 mark in Vermilion Valley Conference play to win the league title. Eighth-year coach Brian Russell is confident his Storm will find itself in contention again with plenty of returning speed and an increased sense of team chemistry.
Three questions with coach Brian Russell
What are your expectations for this season?“We’re excited about the season. We’re working to improve on things that we had weaknesses on last year and hopefully, that improvement will allow us to reach our main goal, which is to get a regional championship that eluded us last year.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?
“I think we’re going to be able to capitalize on our speed. We have some really fast players, both up and down speed but also reaction speed. I think that will allow us to do some things this year that maybe we didn’t get to do last year because of that.”
What separates this team from some of your Salt Fork teams of the past?
“I think the team chemistry is going to be a little bit better then than what I’ve had in the past. I think that will allow our girls to be on the same page from day one to the end of the season. And definitely our speed, we’re going to be a lot faster than what we’ve been in the past.”
30-second timeout: Roster
and scheduling info
Key players: Sophomore scorer Alexa Jamison will be a key piece of Salt Fork’s scoring attack this winter after pacing the Storm’s offense as a freshman.
Junior Macie Russell will help out with scoring too as a versatile presence on the court. As a five-sport athlete, she brings a different tenacity to the group as well. Senior Brylie Smith offers a mid-range jumper that will keep the Storm dynamic on offense. Fellow senior Karlie Cain has a dangerous shot from beyond the arc.
Key games: A home game against Donovan on Nov. 17 and a trip to Indiana to face Seeger on Nov. 19 open the season for the Storm. Home games against Fisher (Nov. 21) and Uni High (Nov. 28) and a road game at Tri-County (Jan. 7) appear on the nonconference slate, as well. In conference play, the Storm will host high-profile home games against Armstrong-Potomac on Dec. 5, Watseka on Jan. 30 and Oakwood on Jan. 2. Road games at Westville on Jan. 12 and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin will be crucial in the VVC race.
Joey Wright