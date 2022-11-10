Get to know the Bulldogs
Pregame warmup: Third-year coach Garret Risley has found instant success at Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs captured the program’s first regional title since 2005 last season, won 30 games for the first time in program history and made it to the Elite Eight in Class 3A. Plenty of talent returns to the roster as the Bulldogs search for more success.
Coach speak: Three questions with Garret Risley
What are your expectations
for this season?
“Our expectation is always that we’re going to play how we practice. So if we practice with intention, if we’re coachable, if we bring intensity and compete with one another on a day-to-day basis and prep for every game on our schedule like it’s the biggest game of the year, we will be just fine. We’ll have a chance to win every game that we’re playing, so those are our expectations going into the year.”
What are some strengths
of this year’s team?
“As far as what we’ve got coming into this year, and where we can be successful, it’s year three in the program, so there’s more familiarity each year so that we don’t have to do so much thinking. We can just play ball a little bit. With that being said, I feel like we have a really cerebral group. We can throw a lot of different things at them, and from what I’ve been able to see so far, in just a few practices, they’ve kind of been able to do everything, kind of catch it on the run.
“They ask questions, they’re coachable, and I think that’s going to lend itself to some success for them this year.”
What makes year three different for you and the team?
“Familiarity goes a long way, not as much thinking involved. Year one was the COVID year, and then year two was your traditional regular season and postseason. So both (were) kind of like first years, in one way or another. So just having a little bit of a routine has been nice for myself. I’ve been able to focus more so on the things that matter, the Xs and Os and the daily practices, as opposed to the other things associated with basketball, like bus schedules and things like that.”
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Senior forward Savannah Orgeron will be a key part of the Bulldogs’ offense this season as a likely top scoring option, with 2022 N-G Player of the Year Cayla Koerner having graduated. Senior Abby Bunting offers height and athleticism and should excel defensively. Senior point guard Durbin Thomas is expected to take on an expanded role within the offense that will include more scoring chances in addition to distributing the ball to her teammates.
Key games: The Bulldogs face Centennial, Tri-County and St. Joseph-Ogden at SJ-O’s season-opening tournament, the Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament. The four-team event starts this coming Monday and runs through Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ nonconference slate features a number of difficult matchups. Home games against Normal West (Jan. 5) and Morton (Jan. 17) stand out.
Two games with Lincoln — at home on Jan. 7, and on the road on Feb. 9 — will be key to the Apollo Conference race.