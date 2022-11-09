Get to know … the Hawks
Pregame warmup: Second-year head coach Gabby Zeedyk
- is already used to success in Fairbury. The Hawks went 24-9 in her inaugural campaign and captured their second Class 1A regional championship in three seasons. With plenty of talent back in the mix, the Hawks should be competitive in the Illini Prairie Conference once again.
Coach speak: Three questions with Gabby ZeedykWhat are your expectations for this season?“I have some pretty high expectations for the girls. I would love to have a first-place finish in conference and they know that’s what I expect out of them. As far as regional play goes, I would love another regional title out of them, as well. Hopefully this year, we get a little bit further, but you know, baby steps. We’ve got to start small with our own Thanksgiving tournament and get a good start from there. Last year, we started, I think 2-3, and this year, I would hope to start 5-0, maybe 4-1, that depends how the (other) teams look.”
What are some strengths of this year’s team?“We lost two seniors last year. They were both post players. So we’re bringing in new blood at the post position. We kept our starting guards in Mariya and Chloe Sisco, the twins, we’re looking for big scoring out of them. I’m looking to be fast and I’m looking to throw on a press and give people defensive fits. I think our offense will take care of itself. I’m hoping to be, yeah, that team that you have to plan for on offense, but then you also kind of worry about the defense side of it (too).”
What makes year two different for you and the team?“I’d say year two, I’m more nervous than in year one because now I have expectations with everything. I had expectations last year but with me being new, I wasn’t sure how I would respond, how the girls would respond to me and how the community would respond. But this year, I definitely feel a bit more pressure to get the girls ready, to get everything put together and to have a very successful season. Last year, I didn’t know the girls as well, (but) this year, I know them very well. So the thought of letting them down is also quite a bit greater for me.”
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling infoKey players: Juniors Chloe and Mariya Sisco return after leading the Hawks in scoring in 2021-22. Chloe averaged a team-high 15.7 points per game, while Mariya chipped in 9.9 points per game. Sawyer Ashman, Carmen Gradberg and Kelly Wilkey are all expected to take on expanded roles after serving in secondary capacities last season. Of that group, Ashman was the top scorer with 1.7 points per game. The Hawks suffered a myriad of injuries last season but are back at full strength ahead of the new campaign. Before tearing her ACL last season, guard Marissa Collins
— now a senior — averaged 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in eight appearances.
Key games: Home games with Ottawa (Nov. 15) and Peoria Notre Dame (Nov. 19) at Prairie Central’s season-opening tournament will be a good test for the Hawks; the Pirates went 23-5 last season and the Irish went 25-3. Other nonconference challenges will come on the road at LaSalle-Peru on Nov. 29 and at Metamora on Dec. 8. The Cavaliers went 18-11 last season, while the Redbirds went 22-5. Within the Illini Prairie, home battles against St. Joseph-Ogden (Jan. 9) and Monticello (Jan. 16) are games to circle on the calendar, as is a road game at St. Thomas More on Dec. 15.