Get to know … the Tuscola Warriors
Pregame warmup: After mounting a 24-8 record in 2021-22 and capturing a class 1A regional championship, Tuscola is hungry for more. Now in his 19th season at the helm of the program, head coach Tim Kohlbecker returns a team that is rich in experience, speed and defensive skill.
Coach speak: Three questions with Tim Kohlbecker
What are your expectations for this season?
"The players and coaches, we expect to play at a level that will allow us to compete for championships. We think we've sustained success for a number of years and I think this year's team is quite capable of being very good. That's easy to say and harder to do, but I think the players expect to play for big things as well."
What are some strengths of this year's team?
"Experience, speed and flexibility. (In terms of) experience, we have a number of returners who played varsity minutes last year, which should allow us to improve on what we did last year. That allows us more flexibility, to add some more wrinkles to what we did last year, trying to train to train to maximize our strengths. And I think we have a better overall team (speed-wise) ... We certainly aren't position-less, but we have a number of athletes that have the mindset and skills to play multiple positions."
You've had plenty of success at Tuscola but you mention that this team can compete for championships. What makes this group unique compared to past Warriors teams?
"I don't want to jinx myself, but I'm hoping that this will become one of our better defensive teams that we've had. If you're having trouble scoring some nights, defense has got to be there and maybe even score some baskets for you. That's what we're hoping for this year. That and the speed, we're hoping to get up and down the court faster than we have in any previous year, and do it effectively, without throwing the ball over the gym."
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: After playing primarily in a post role last winter, Harley Woodard has expanded her range and should be a factor both inside and outside of the paint.
One of the best three-point shooters in program history, senior guard Ella Boyer will again make an impact from beyond the arc.
Izzy Wilcox, "one of the most athletic kids in the entire school," according to Kohlbecker, will fuel the Warriors on both ends as a standout defender with a capable jump shot. She'll pair nicely on the defensive end with speedster Lia Patterson.
Molly Macauley will see an expanded role as a capable shooter who can get back to the basket.
Schedule breakdown: Early-season non-conference tests versus Illini Prairie Conference powers St. Joseph-Ogden (at home on Nov. 28) and St. Thomas More (on the road on Dec. 5) will provide the Warriors with a good idea of where they stand.
Monticello's annual Holiday Hoopla tournament from Dec. 26-28 leads into another IPC battle versus Unity on Jan. 7 before the Warriors host consecutive Central Illinois Conference battles with Cerro Gordo-Bement and Clinton on Jan. 12 and 14.
The CIC tournament spans from Jan. 21-26 at Warrensburg-Latham, after which just four games remain until the IHSA playoffs begin on Feb. 11.