Get to know … the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights
Pregame warmup: The Knights are fresh off a 25-6 2021-22 campaign that included a 7-2 record in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Three starters from last season are back, but the Knights will have a much younger look overall than they have in year's past. Regardless, sixth-year head coach Mac Condill is optimistic that the Knights will once again find themselves at the top of the conference.
Coach speak: Three questions with Mac Condill
What are your expectations for this season?
"We've got probably 70% of our rosters freshmen and sophomores and we have three returning starters, basically. And then two other seniors that are going to have to do a lot ... we've got some ball players coming back, for sure, and I love our young talent. But you know, how do you marry veterans and rookies together (with) a very competitive varsity schedule? So that's a question mark to me, but I'm excited about it. (We've had a) good first four days of practice. We've got some really key pieces coming back, but it's really going to come down to the role players."
What are some strengths of this year's team?
"I hope rebounding is going to be one of our fortes. I think it's always one of the keys to winning a ballgame. Charley Condill, my daughter, and Claire Seal, both of them were over double digit rebounds last year, at times, a lot of times fighting each other to get the boards. I think both of them might have had 19 boards (in) one game. So I think if we can control the glass, then that can help give us some time to bring along (our) future guards."
What separates this team from teams that you've coached in the past?
"I think more so than maybe ever before. I think we're going to get (production) from every class level. Now we've had some amazing freshmen come in and immediately impact the varsity team ... this year for us to be successful, I think every class has to pull their own weight. And that means freshmen have to play like sophomores when we're two weeks into the season, sophomores, whether they've played varsity ball or not, have to be varsity caliber, varsity speed. All that is within a couple of weeks of the season, so we're going to have some growing pains for sure. But at the same time, I think there's nothing scarier than a young team that doesn't know any better."
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key players: Senior Claire Seal captured unanimous first-team All-LPC honors as a sophomore last season and will be a key piece of the Knights' post attack this winter.
So too will fellow senior Charley Condill, who was a second-team All-LPC selection a year ago and is a valuable asset in the paint.
Senior guard Kailee Otto returns as a starter and will provide strong defense and shooting for the Knights. "I'm hoping this can be a real breakout year for her," Condill said.
Senior Kaci Beachy has been a solid asset for ALAH in seasons past and should take on more minutes in the rotation as a key do-it-all player for the Knights.
Schedule breakdown: Three consecutive road games open the Knights' schedule as they travel to Meridian on Nov. 14, Tuscola on Nov. 15 and Casey Westfield on Nov. 19.
A home test against Oakwood on Nov. 28 looms large, as do back-to-back road battles at Mattoon and Monticello on Dec. 10 and 12. ALAH hosts its annual holiday tournament nine days later and will welcome a field that includes seven programs from around the area.
The Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament spans from Jan. 14-21 and the Knights will face LPC foe Tri-County in a standalone road game on Jan. 31.