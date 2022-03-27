Bulldogs remain team to beat
Jeremy Davis‘ Mahomet-Seymour program was atop the area’s 10-team field all of last season — finishing at 15-3 with a Class 2A regional title — and that shouldn’t change in 2022. Champaign Central coach Steve Whiteley even noted to The News-Gazette that “we know we still have a way to go to catch up to Mahomet-Seymour.” Though the Bulldogs lose the services of Nyah Biegler, the 2021 All-Area Player of the Year at midfielder, they retain the talents of senior forward Cayla Koerner and senior midfielder Brea Benson. Koerner, a Southeast Missouri State signee, and Benson are two of 12 upperclassmen on this M-S roster. “We should be excellent again,” Davis said. “We are still looking to get over the sectional hump and win a sectional title. ... With the difficult (regular-season) games we added, we are likely a three- to five-loss regular-season team and will be favored to win regionals.”
Maroons have reason to smile
Whiteley directed a solid season last spring for Champaign Central, which posted a 14-5-2 record and won a Class 2A regional title. It was even more impressive considering the Maroons lost a good chunk of their early schedule to COVID-19 issues. All-state midfielder Kitty Rossow graduated, along with fellow midfielders Anna Wachter and Bella Ortiz, but a robust leadership group remains. Reigning All-Area first-team picks Claudia Larrison (senior midfielder) and Lainey Somers (senior midfielder) pair with sophomore forward Sophia Adams, junior goalkeeper Meg Rossow and senior defender Kinsley Stillman to form a potent combo. “Our goal is to be just as competitive as last season,” Whiteley said. “We would like to clearly be the second-best team in the area and then test ourselves against Mahomet-Seymour (on April 23).”
Sabers turning to new leader
St. Thomas More had an up-and-down 2021 campaign under first-year coach Megan Gosda, finishing 7-5 but with a Class 1A regional plaque in the club’s first season without James Johnson as its coach since 2012. Another new leader has been installed for this spring, though Izzy Schmitt is a familiar face at STM. The 2018 STM graduate helped the Sabers to a fourth-place finish in Class 1A in 2015 and now has a chance to guide athletes once in her shoes. Replacing seniors Tatum DeVriese, Bridget DeLorenzo and Ava Aubry is an early challenge, and STM boasts just five seniors on its current roster, led by midfielder Molly Hergenrother.
Illineks boast potent offense
Similar to St. Thomas More, Uni High experienced both highs and lows during its 2021 slate. Fittingly, Cora McQueen‘s Illineks and the Sabers played a tightly contested Class 1A regional final. Two crucial contributors for Uni High last season were Maxine van der Donk and Mikayla Blanke, the former an All-Area first-teamer and the latter an All-Area second-teamer. They return as a senior midfielder and junior forward, respectively, and give the Illineks reason to believe their offense will thrive. That, plus the return of senior defender Anna Park and sophomore defender Annie Bilderback, should give Uni High a nice balance. “We have more numbers than before and can now field a JV and varsity team,” McQueen said. “This is a team that can get the job done when it comes to regionals.”
Chargers hope to reverse course
Centennial went through a quick pit stop with former STM coach Johnson as its leader last season and now will look to Thair Al-Saqri for direction. He is a 2010 Chargers product who was an assistant coach for the girls’ team before being promoted. He watched from the sideline as Centennial finished with a 1-12 record last spring. Returning from that outfit are senior defender Hannah Stickels, senior goalie Kelsie Pitcher, junior forward/midfielder Jodi Domingo and sophomore midfielder Yameli Salinas. Outgoing midfielders Abby Good and Michelle Stilger do leave noticeable gaps in Centennial’s ranks, though. “I hope to start the rebuilding of Centennial soccer back to its winning ways,” Al-Saqri said. “Last year was a difficult year with COVID and turnout, so I am looking to build off everything the girls learned last year. The team showed fight and improvement toward the end of the season.”
Vikings seeking early spark
Chris Griffin‘s 2021 Danville team put together a nice finish to its season after a 1-5 start, winding up with a 5-8-1 record. That has to make the beginning of the Vikings’ 2022 schedule a little frustrating, as the team is 0-4 with three losses by two goals and one defeat by a single goal. The latest Danville group, though, does returns talent from last year’s team. Senior midfielder Natalie Porter and senior goalkeeper Aniya Parker pace the Vikings, and senior defender Kedzie Griffin is on the mend from ACL surgery. Junior midfielder/defender Josie Hotsinpiller and junior forward Ava Towne also should play key roles as Danville looks to overcome its slow start. “We are looking to compete hard in every game and get results when possible,” Chris Griffin said. “Tough conference and schedule, but we certainly feel that we should hover around or above .500 for the season.”
Tigers have new direction
Urbana has been coached by David Dunlap for the previous five seasons, but it’s now Mikolaj Kowalski on the sidelines in 2022. He’s taking over a team that played some of its best soccer late last season, winning two of its last three matches to finish 3-12 overall. The Tigers are senior-heavy, boasting nine upperclassmen as well as nine sophomores. Some of the seniors most likely to make a positive impact are forward/midfielder Cassie McQueen — younger sister of Uni High coach Cora McQueen — midfielder Hannah Null, midfielder/goalkeeper Rowen Grison Sullivan and utility player Macy Wirtz.
Sages have unique roster blend
David McDaniel‘s 2021 Monticello squad never seemed to find a consistent rhythm on its way to a 7-10-3 record. The 25th season of Sages girls’ soccer may be among the most interesting, as McDaniel said, “This team may be the most athletic we’ve had despite nearly two-thirds being new soccer players.” Senior goalkeeper Emmie German and senior midfielder Hannah Swanson offer experience and play-making abilities, but senior midfielder Renni Fultz — a volleyball and basketball standout — is one of the new faces. Monticello also loses the talents of players like Milly Machinchy, Sofie Harvey and Katie Krahn, all major contributors last spring. “Our motto this year is ‘opportunity,’ and our leaders will push the team to raise the bar,” McDaniel said. “I expect us to be competitive in the regular season with a shot at making noise in the postseason.”
Tribe entering new era
Tim Russell didn’t coach Judah Christian during the 2021 postseason because the Tribe simply didn’t have enough players to commit to play. Judah racked up a 2-5-2 record in relatively limited playing time, and a few key athletes from that team have graduated. Felicity Tuan, Emily Maxwell and Anna Black all give the Tribe an opportunity to be successful. That responsibility now falls upon players like senior defenseman Ella Carder, junior forward Claudia Bautista, sophomore midfielder Grace Maxwell and sophomore goalkeeper Ava Carder. “We will be a developing team this year,” Russell said. “We have several new players that have not played soccer before. ... Hopefully, we can make a splash toward the end of the season.”
Conquering Riders growing up
Arthur Christian School is in its fourth school year offering girls’ soccer and has added a junior varsity team this spring. That should allow the Conquering Riders to keep building upon last season’s 5-8-2 record, which included a pair of one-goal losses to rival Uni High. Michael Robey‘s newest teams will miss the likes of Nancy Robey, Trinity Gregory and Izzy Houk. But junior forward/goalkeeper Liana Kauffman, junior forward Emma Skowronski and junior midfielders Jodi Kuhns and Selah Gregory project as important pieces for ACS in 2022. “Our team will be very competitive and athletic,” Michael Robey said, “and despite the small size of our school and athletic program should be able to continue to be a hard opponent for the much bigger schools we are playing against.”