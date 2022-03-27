RK., TEAM 2021 REC. PREPS COORDINATOR COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3 Bulldogs again should reign supreme locally, as they boast an extremely deep senior class and a steady winning tradition. Cayla Koerner and Brea Benson will put up some huge numbers this season.
2. Champaign Central 14-5-2 Maroons will need to make up for loss of solid outgoing senior group but also return plenty of varsity experience, including Claudia Larrison, Lainey Somers and Meg Rossow.
3. Uni High 8-6-1 Illineks have a lethal 1-2 punch on offense in the form of Maxine van der Donk and Mikayla Blanke. There are some question marks, though, especially with replacing goalkeeper Raneem Saadah.
4. Monticello 7-10-3 Sages receive a boost in stalwart senior keeper Emmie German, not to mention the presence of fellow senior Hannah Swanson, but this team does not boast much varsity experience.
5. St. Thomas More 7-5-2 Sabers are operating under third head coach in as many seasons and utilize a fairly young roster. Seniors like Molly Hergenrother, Abbie Vessel and Maddy McCoy will need to step up early.
6. Urbana 3-12 It may look strange to put the Tigers up this high considering their previous record, but this is an Urbana team full of seniors — like Cassidy McQueen and Hannah Null.
7. Arthur Christian 5-8-2 Conquering Riders now have some program history in Year 4 with a team. Returnees such as Liana Kauffman and Emma Skowronski have been taught what it takes to have success and hope to build upon that.
8. Danville 5-8-1 Vikings have been competitive in their early-season matches and should be a frustrating opponent on many nights, powered by athletes like Natalie Porter, Aniya Parker and — when healthy — Kedzie Griffin.
9. Centennial 1-12 Chargers struggled through a difficult 2021 season, scoring five goals outside an 8-0 victory over Peoria. Seniors like Hannah Stickels and Kelsie Pitcher will want to conclude their prep careers on a much better note.
10. Judah Christian 2-5-2 Tribe saw least action of any local program amid condensed 2021 season and graduated some of their most impactful players. Ella Carder and Ava Carder are among those who now will lead way.
Writer's note: Rankings were made before Urbana defeated Uni High on Friday.