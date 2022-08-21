Champaign Central Maroons
Coach: Scott Davis (second season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed 11th in the Class 1A Danville Sectional.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Maroons?
Davis: "Central had 25 girls come out for tennis. Junior Mariclare O'Gorman returns at No. 1 singles for us. It is obvious that MC put in the work during the offseason, and I'm excited to see her compete this year.
"Candace Wilund should be in our top three for her senior season. Candace is an outstanding doubles player, and I'm hoping she can get to state this year. Abi Avrutin is a freshman and should end up playing in our top three.
"Quality depth is something that should serve us well, and I see senior Sarah Kim, junior Sarah Su, sophomore Kara Charney and senior Aurora Marguccio providing that depth. It was apparent from the first day of practice that a number of girls have worked hard to improve, and I'm excited to see how we will compete in the tough Big 12 Conference this year."
Danville Vikings
Coach: Kathy Houpt (third season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team won the Class 1A Danville Sectional; Lexi Ellis and Brooklynn Behrens qualified for state in singles, and the pairings of Josie Hotsinpiller/Ava Towne and Reese Rundle/CiCi Brown qualified for state in doubles.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Vikings?
Houpt: "We are returning everyone from last year. We are very excited for the year. We would love to win conference and sectionals again. More than anything, we want to have fun and make good memories for our class of five seniors. We are going to work hard, cheer hard, play hard, have fun and then see what we can accomplish. We had a great year last year. I think if we repeat that year, we would be in great shape. I would like to see us win a few matches that would be considered upsets (individually). There are a few individuals and doubles teams that we would like to upset, but we will play hard and see what happens."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Houpt: "This is a special group of seniors and we are looking for a special year. We have seven girls in the varsity lineup, and on a given day many of them can play a variety of positions on the team. It is difficult to set the lineup, but what a great problem to have. Included are seniors Hotsinpiller, Towne, Ellis and Brown, junior Behrens, sophomore Rundle and freshman Anna Houpt.
Urbana Tigers
Coach: Parker Sands (fourth season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed eighth in the Class 1A Danville Sectional.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Tigers?
Sands: "I am happy to report that I have a whopping 20 girls who have signed up to play tennis for this upcoming fall season, and I hope to entice a few more underclassmen to join. This is by far the largest girls' team that I have ever led. On top of having a large team full of girls who love to play tennis, all seven of our home tennis courts at Blair Park in Urbana were recently resurfaced and repainted. The U.S. Open-style blue and green colors look fantastic and are way cooler in the dog days of summer than our old orange and black color scheme. In addition to putting in some sweat on the courts these first few weeks of August, the girls and I — along with new assistant coach Jordon Smith — also tested our speed and agility on the newly-installed American Ninja Warrior-style playground between the tennis courts. Those monkey bars are quite the upper-body workout.
"My goal as head coach this season is the same as every season: I would like to take as many of my players up-state to the IHSA state finals as possible. I've had the privilege of taking a few boys in my past seasons, and I would love to take some of my girls up to the ’burbs this coming October.
"This is never an easy task for our sectional draw. Year in and year out, we are forced to go through schools with fantastic programs such as Centennial, Champaign Central. St. Thomas More and Paris. On top of all of those schools, we also have to deal with the defending sectional champions at Danville. That being said, I've always viewed a good challenge as great motivation."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Sands: "Senior Matika Pounginjai is our newly-christened team captain. She is hungry to end her high school tennis career with some fireworks. Junior Eisla Madigan has put in lots of hours not only during the past two seasons, but also in between seasons to gear up for her years as an upperclassman.
"Junior Luna Morales is an exceptional all-around athlete and returns to the team this year after playing volleyball last year. Luna did play tennis in the fall of 2020, and even though she had little formal training, by the end of the season she was already beating seniors on the team as freshmen. I'm excited to see her grow as a tennis player this season.
"Senior Halie Thompson is another all-around athlete who has excelled in multiple sports such as volleyball and softball. Halie is a great leader on the courts and is always a positive influence in practice. We are privileged to have her on our team for her senior year.
"Junior Lorelie Yau is yet another all-around athlete who also decided to take up tennis this season. Her skills and instincts as a volleyball and softball player have provided a great foundation for quickly learning the sport of tennis. On top of everything else, Lorelie is a cutthroat competitor who is always making others step up their game in practice and drills, and yet she continues to be one of the nicest and most polite teenage girls I've ever coached.
"Junior Zoe Johnson returns to UHS tennis for a second season and continues to get a little bit better each and every day. As the former Future City sponsor at Urbana Middle School, I was lucky enough to have Zoe as a leader on our team then. It's been really fun to watch her apply her insight, observation and problem-solving skills on the tennis courts to improve her game.
"Sophomore Grace Coady comes from a large family of athletes, so competition is legitimately part of her DNA. Grace is extremely bright and a quick learner, but most importantly she never quits. She may be our team bulldog this season."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Sands: "We graduated three seniors: Hannah Null, Jacie Owens and Myra Stevens. All three players were natural athletes who came to tennis from other sports later in their high school careers, and all three young ladies were also co-captains of the team for their senior season. In fact, Hannah is continuing her athletic career across town at Parkland College as a goalkeeper for the women's soccer team."