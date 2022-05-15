NOTE: Records are through Thursday’s games.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (19-9)
Seed: No. 4 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Thursday against either sixth-seeded Clifton Central or 11th-seeded Hoopeston Area in the 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2018; lost in 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Mark Dodd (ninth season).
Key athletes: Dawson Dodd (Sr.); Chaz Dubois (Fr.); Tuff Elson (Jr.); Asa Ray (Sr.); Karson Stevenson (So.).
Likas’ outlook: Though it could be argued the Blue Devils aren’t playing their best ball right now — losing four of their last seven games and narrowly defeating Hoopeston Area in that stretch — there’s also plenty of evidence to suggest BHRA has postseason staying power. The Blue Devils have been competitive with 2A powers like Maroa-Forsyth, and their only double-digit loss this spring is to 3A Champaign Central. Getting offensive production from numerous athletes will be key, especially if BHRA winds up meeting dominant St. Joseph-Ogden in a regional final.
Champaign Central Maroons (25-5)
Seed: No. 3 in Class 3A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. on May 26 against fifth-seeded Normal West in the 3A Normal West Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 3A sectional semifinals.
Coach: John Staab (20th season).
Key athletes: Kendall Crawford (Jr.); Carter Hall (Sr.); Charlie Hobbs (So.); Owen Hobbs (Jr.); Jake Munroe (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: Even sporting a record that makes them look like a bit of a juggernaut, the Maroons have contested quite a few close games this spring. They just do a good job coming out on the right end, more often than not, such as via a walk-off win a few days ago versus Mahomet-Seymour. Scoring runs usually isn’t an issue for Central, but the pitching of guys like Crawford and Max Quirk will play heavily into any extended playoff run. The Maroons already have defeated Normal West this year (albeit by one run) and have the gumption to knock off Normal U-High. Getting to host a sectional afterward will be important, especially with imposing Chatham Glenwood a possible foe.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Buffaloes (8-9)
Seed: No. 6 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Monday against 11th-seeded Judah Christian in the 1A Salt Fork Regional quarterfinals.
Last regional championship: 2011; lost in 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Chad Steinbaugh (10th season).
Key athletes: Cohen Cavanaugh (Jr.); Kaden Mingee (Sr.); Brayden Nale (Jr.); Cale Steinbaugh (Sr.); Cameron Steinbaugh (Fr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Buffaloes got off to a rough start. But they’ve had recent impressive wins over Westville and Oakwood. The Steinbaugh brothers and Mingee make up a massive portion of G-RF/C’s success and can help the squad play better than its seed might suggest. The Buffs have lost twice to possible regional semifinal opponent Salt Fork this season, but both games were close. If that aforementioned triumvirate takes over in regional action, G-RF/C could stick around the playoffs for longer than most No. 6 seeds.
LeRoy Panthers (18-8)
Seed: No. 2 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against either seventh-seeded Lexington or eighth-seeded Woodland in the 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2019; lost in 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Wayne Meyer (27th season).
Key athletes: Porter Conn (Sr.); Calvin Crawford (Sr.); Carson Houser (Sr.); Ian Johnson (Sr.); Blake Roundtree (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: A largely veteran lineup plus the wiles of longtime leader Meyer means the Panthers ought to be a tough out in the 1A postseason. LeRoy contests a rigorous regular-season schedule courtesy competing within the Heart of Illinois Conference, and its only loss to a 1A opponent so far happened versus Mt. Pulaski — which will play in a different sectional. The Panthers are the favorite to win their regional.
From the coach: “We’ve had a solid year. Eight pitchers have a win this season. Consistency in each phase has been up and down. Smoothing out all phases will be the key to getting out of the regional.” — Meyer
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (20-4)
Seed: No. 4 in Class 3A.
First postseason game: 6 p.m. on May 26 against sixth-seeded Centennial in the 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 3A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Nic DiFilippo (16th season).
Key athletes: Carter Johnson (Jr.); Alex McHale (Jr.); Carter Selk (Jr.); Chase Wagers (Sr.); Blake Wolters (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Bulldogs have played well enough for the idea of an unbeaten regular season to sound realistic. Two of their losses are by one run, one was by four runs and the other was by five runs on the back half of a doubleheader. M-S is nearly perfect in Apollo Conference play, handed Maroa-Forsyth its only loss and gave Unity one of its three defeats. An important game happens Thursday, when the Bulldogs are slated to visit Bloomington — a possible regional final opponent. Should M-S win that one, prevailing in a strong Champaign Central Sectional is not out of the question. Especially with Wolters, a Purdue commit, pitching.
From the coach: “We’re looking forward to the postseason. The sectional is full of talent. Numerous players who have committed to play at the next level on all of the teams. It will be tough, and whichever team gets hot will have the best chance of advancing.” — DiFilippo
Milford Bearcats (14-8)
Seed: No. 1 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against either ninth-seeded Kankakee Grace or 10th-seeded Watseka in the 1A Milford Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 1A sectional finals.
Coach: Greg DeWerff (10th season).
Key athletes: Chase Clutteur (Jr.); Payton Harwood (Jr.); Sawyer Laffoon (Jr.); Adin Portwood (Jr.); Nicholas Warren (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: Some suspect losses are on the Bearcats’ regular-season schedule, but they also appear to be finding their footing just in time for the playoffs. A shutout victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and only losing 4-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden both suggest Milford can be a problem for fellow 1A teams. Pitching has been a strong point for the Bearcats throughout the spring. The more their starters can throw deep into games, the longer Milford is likely to keep playing. The Bearcats also reside in a winnable St. Thomas More Sectional, though they still need to be on point.
From the coach: “Our pitching and defense has kept us very competitive down the stretch, but it will take individuals to step into the spotlight offensively for us to win close games. If we are firing on all cylinders, we can make some noise in the postseason.” — DeWerff
Monticello Sages (17-8)
Seed: No. 3 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Westville in the 2A Unity Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2014; lost in 2A super-sectional game.
Coach: Chris Jones (14th season).
Key athletes: Dawlton Chupp (Sr.); Triston Foran (Sr.); Biniam Lienhart (Jr.); Joey Sprinkle (Sr.); Luke Teschke (So.).
Likas’ outlook: The Sages have handled themselves well in the gauntlet that is the Illini Prairie Conference and were close to handing Maroa-Forsyth a rare loss just a few days ago. Keeping opposing offenses from producing runs hasn’t been much of an issue. Monticello seems comfortable playing in close games, which should serve it well in a tough regional and sectional. A potential regional final versus rival Unity could be on the horizon. If it happens, expect a good game since the Rockets edged the Sages 7-6 back on April 14.
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (28-2)
Seed: No. 1 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against either ninth-seeded Iroquois West or 10th-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 2A super-sectional game.
Coach: Josh Haley (11th season).
Key athletes: Tyler Altenbaumer (Sr.); Hayden Brazelton (Sr.); Luke Landrus (So.); Coby Miller (Sr.); Adam Price (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: The success just continues on for SJ-O. The Spartans entered Friday only two wins away from their fifth season of at least 30 wins since 2014. And Haley’s group will try to win the program’s ninth consecutive regional title later this month. With a top pitcher like Altenbaumer, a productive leadoff hitter in Brazelton and other quality hitters up and down their lineup, no team will likely want to run into SJ-O as the Spartans try to reach the state tournament at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria for the third time since 2016.
St. Thomas More Sabers (10-11)
Seed: No. 4 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Argenta Oreana in the 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Mike Alves (second season).
Key athletes: Cooper Hannagan (Jr.); Ryan Hendrickson (Jr.); Dawson Magrini (Sr.); Patrick Quarnstrom (Sr.); Blake Staab (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: Perhaps more than in any other sport at the school, STM baseball operates in two starkly different worlds when it comes to the regular season and the playoffs. Illini Prairie Conference play is a grind for STM, but it serves the squad well when facing 1A opponents in the postseason. Should the Sabers get past A-O in the regional semis, a rematch with Mt. Pulaski from last year’s sectional semifinals likely awaits.
From the coach: “The poor spring weather slowed our progress as a team, but while our record has not shown it due to our schedule, we have been playing some good baseball the past few weeks. We are a tough team that is battle tested, and hopefully, we continue to improve on the little things to lead to a successful postseason. I think we still have not played our best baseball, and hopefully we are doing that starting next week.” — Alves
Unity Rockets (25-3)
Seed: No. 2 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against either seventh-seeded Oakwood or eighth-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the 2A Unity Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 1993; lost in Class A sectional.
Coach: Tom Kimball (ninth season).
Key athletes: Tyler Hensch (Sr.); Blake Kimball (Sr.); Damian Knoll (Sr.); Cam Marvin (Sr.); Dillon Rutledge (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: Unity has been close to untouchable this spring with a senior-heavy lineup. A challenging regional includes many potential stumbling blocks, but many of these Rockets have experienced success in at least one other sport this school year, and they’re likely to make that continue in some capacity here.
From the coach: “We’re excited about what we have accomplished this season so far and look forward to regional play. We have a very good regional with many quality teams.” — Tom Kimball