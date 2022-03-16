Here’s a question that has no clear-cut answer, but which I’ll ask anyway.
How will the 2022 IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament be remembered five years from now? Ten years from now? Fifty years from now?
That’ll be decided by folks who attended and are still around to talk about it during each of those milestones.
In the present, though, it’s hard to imagine this event will be anything other than fondly remembered.
Was the return of the end-of-season showcase to Champaign-Urbana for the first time since 1995 a 100 percent success? No. But what postseason tournament ever is flawless?
What’s more important is that this version of the state tournament carried with it a batch of positives that outweighed the negatives once the three days of action were complete.
Atmosphere
I admittedly covered just one state tournament at Peoria’s Carver Arena, and even then I only was focused on two games at that time. This was in 2019, when Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley rode a talented group of seniors to a Class 2A third-place finish.
I’m not trying to bash the home of Bradley basketball, but the facility just seemed dark and somewhat unfriendly. Numerous empty seats could be spotted throughout the venue (though that’s not strictly a Carver Arena issue).
If I wasn’t aware upon entering the building that I’d be covering a state tournament, I probably wouldn’t have guessed the stakes were that high based on the atmosphere surrounding the court.
The vibe was far different inside State Farm Center.
Fairly recent renovations have breathed new life into the old dome. Talking with two of IHSA’s television broadcasters, Dave Bernhard and Mark Lindo, they discussed how much brighter and bigger everything felt just by looking around the building.
And this is all before any basketball was played on Lou Henson Court.
When you get the instant feeling of “this matters” prior to any shots being taken, that’s a sign of a positive improvement for a state tournament that seemed to be lagging in that department.
The kids also are treated like stars in Champaign-Urbana.
They received police escorts from their hotels to State Farm Center. They had their names booming over the building’s public-address system regardless of whether they started in a game or not. Some took up residence in the Illini locker room.
The photos and stories streaming out from the athletes’ side of this indicates they were given championship-caliber backing by the folks in town. It’s necessary for that to continue in perpetuity and not be a one-off thing for the tournament’s return year.
Scheduling
This is the one everyone wants to talk about.
First of all, there are no complaints from me about the way championship Saturday worked. There was absolutely fantastic basketball on display from start to finish.
Putting all of the state finalists on a single stage clearly drew interest beyond those teams’ fans. IHSA spokesman Matt Troha told The News-Gazette that attendance for the entire tournament exceeded 26,000 heading into Saturday night’s Class 3A and 4A finals. He later added that the IHSA tracked that figure surpassing 36,000 thanks to the last two games alone.
Liberty nearly shocked everyone in attendance by giving Yorkville Christian a scare in Class 1A. It felt like 95 percent of the people occupying State Farm Center for that matchup were trying to will the Eagles to a stunning win.
Monticello and Nashville engaged in an anticipated defensive brawl, with the result hinging on every made shot because of how few there were. It wasn’t the prettiest brand of hoops, but it was really exciting.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Metamora contested an all-time classic in Class 3A, with players on both sides offering gutsy performances through double overtime before the Cyclones’ Keshon Singleton hit the shot of a lifetime to end the game at the buzzer.
And while the Class 4A final may’ve been the most lopsided by result, getting to watch the talent put forth by Glenbard West and Whitney Young was absolutely worth the price of admission.
For as great as State Farm Center looked and sounded during the semifinals and championship games, it offered a somewhat dismal scene when weary athletes had to trudge back onto the floor hours after competing earlier the same day.
It made for some uninspired and occasionally ugly basketball. And fans largely tuned out, especially in the Class 3A and 4A fields. Barrington and Bolingbrook didn’t tip off in the 4A third-place affair until nearly 9:30 p.m. Friday.
It’s worth noting that nothing will change in this schedule until the current three-year contract between the IHSA and Champaign-Urbana has ended after the 2024 tournament.
But beyond that, here are two potential options to improve the schedule.
Either eliminate the third-place games entirely or play all of the semifinals on one day and all of the third-place games on another day.
Yes, the latter option will make for an absolutely brutal first day for those running and covering the tournament. Six games in a day is tough enough. Eight in a day, especially with how hard it is to remain on schedule, just sounds insane.
But this also gives every team at least two days at the tournament, which I think is critical to the experience. Especially so given how far some teams have to travel.
And it should generate more interest in the third-place matchups, simply because it’s a fresh day and folks aren’t burned out from already seeing their team — in a losing effort, no less — play once earlier in the day. It’ll make those games feel important instead of like required baggage of the semifinal games.
There’s also the suggestions of making the state tournament four days long or changing it back to two weeks — Class 1A and 2A one week, Class 3A and 4A the next.
I think the former is even more logistically troubling than having eight semifinal games on one day, and I feel the latter is a step down from having all of the state’s top talent in one place at one time.
Seating
This is a talking point that almost seemed to be coming up more in my Twitter timeline than discussion about the tournament schedule. And I can understand why.
It’s evident that a qualifying team was permitted a certain number of student fans in the Orange Krush seating located behind that team’s bench. Those rooting sections spread upward into the limited number of 100-level seats just above the Krush space.
But then it seemed like a bit of a free-for-all.
St. Ignatius wound up utilizing about six sections of seating in the 200 level and didn’t put any kids behind its bench during the Class 3A semifinals. DePaul College Prep, Barrington, Whitney Young and Glenbard West all had large flocks of students shoved up in the nosebleeds as well.
Especially during the Monticello-Nashville Class 2A championship, it seemed like fans of both teams were spread indiscriminately across State Farm Center.
Something that’s very noticeable inside Redbird Arena for the IHSA girls’ basketball state tournament is the creation of specific sections for each team’s fans. It feels like that should be doable in State Farm as well.
A cool part of the state tournament experience for kids on the court is looking up and seeing a giant block of humanity — maybe an entire town — decked out in a single color, just bearing down on the opposing athletes.
And no doubt fans of the same team would prefer to sit near one another during the action instead of being spread all over the place.
Unlike the tournament schedule, this is something that can be changed right away. A different method of dispersing tickets to schools and their fans plus a more specific seating chart should be part of the game plan moving forward.