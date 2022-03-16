Preps coordinator Colin Likas narrows down the entire 16-team field to his all-tournament team: five players who most excelled inside State Farm Center.
Braden Huff Glenbard West
You could fill this entire list with Hilltoppers, as coach Jason Opoka‘s team dominated the Class 4A field with victories by a combined 52 points. It’s the 6-foot-11 senior forward, though, who ultimately gets the nod. The future Gonzaga athlete opened his time in C-U by producing 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field plus three rebounds, three assists and one steal in a semifinal romp over Bolingbrook before pouring in 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with three rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot as Glenbard West cruised past Whitney Young in the title game.
Jaden Schutt Yorkville Christian
Schutt made his presence felt before even a single timeout could be called in the first Class 1A semifinal, with the Duke signee knocking down a quick trio of three-pointers and adding a dunk to send the Mustangs ahead by double digits over Steeleville en route to a lopsided victory. The 6-foot-6 senior guard wound up with a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double as well as six assists in that game. He also came up big versus upset-minded Liberty in the championship contest, bagging a game-best 15 points alongside seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Zack Hawkinson Sacred Heart-Griffin
While Keshon Singleton‘s buzzer-beating three-pointer in double-overtime against Metamora will be remembered as the moment that sealed the Cyclones’ first state title, SHG could never have considered that result without Hawkinson’s efforts. The 6-foot-5 junior forward went scorched Earth on St. Ignatius in the 3A semifinals and Metamora in the title bout, generating 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in the former victory and 27 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in the latter triumph, during which he played all 40 minutes.
Tyson Swanson Metamora
The 6-foot-2 junior guard entered the 3A state tournament playing second fiddle to junior teammate Ethan Kizer. But as opposing defenses keyed in on Kizer, Swanson found his time to shine. First he bucketed 15 points in a semifinal upset of Simeon, including nine in the fourth quarter, while also offering three rebounds and two assists. Swanson didn’t slow down in the title tilt with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, again leading his team in scoring with 17 points on top of one rebound, one assist and two steals while never leaving the floor while the clock was running.
Devin Klauser Liberty
An athlete who actually lost his starting role at one point during the regular season nearly propelled the Eagles to a Class 1A state title. He keyed Liberty’s trouncing of Scales Mound in the semifinals by racking up 24 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two blocked shots and one steal. Then the 6-foot-6 senior center gave a favored Yorkville Christian group everything it could handle in the small-school final, notching 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field plus five rebounds. It’s hard to find true centers in prep basketball anymore, but Klauser did the position proud last week.